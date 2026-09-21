Czech Republic Provisionally Approves Tesla FSD After Safety Review

Overview of Tesla FSD Approval in the Czech Republic

Background and Decision Details

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic on Monday provisionally approved Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, reversing a previously sceptical stance over issues including speed-limit compliance and driver oversight.

Basis for Approval

• The ministry based its decision on experience from other countries, additional European data and safeguards to monitor the system.

Key Safety Considerations

• "Clarification of specific issues relating to the safety and operation of the system was crucial to the Czech Republic’s decision," it said in a press release.

Implementation and Regional Context

• Tesla said in a post on X that the system's rollout in the country would begin soon.

European Regulatory Landscape

• The decision follows provisional approval of the system by Dutch regulator RDW in April.

• Several European countries, including Slovenia or Estonia, have approved the use of the system earlier this year.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marie Mannes in Stockholm and Vera Dvorakova in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)