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Czech Republic approves Tesla's FSD after earlier safety concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Czech Republic approves Tesla's FSD after earlier safety concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Czech Republic Provisionally Approves Tesla FSD After Safety Review

Overview of Tesla FSD Approval in the Czech Republic

Background and Decision Details

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic on Monday provisionally approved Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, reversing a previously sceptical stance over issues including speed-limit compliance and driver oversight.

Basis for Approval

• The ministry based its decision on experience from other countries, additional European data and safeguards to monitor the system.

Key Safety Considerations

• "Clarification of specific issues relating to the safety and operation of the system was crucial to the Czech Republic’s decision," it said in a press release.

Implementation and Regional Context

• Tesla said in a post on X that the system's rollout in the country would begin soon.

European Regulatory Landscape

• The decision follows provisional approval of the system by Dutch regulator RDW in April.

• Several European countries, including Slovenia or Estonia, have approved the use of the system earlier this year.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marie Mannes in Stockholm and Vera Dvorakova in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Czech Ministry of Transport leveraged RDW’s April 10, 2026 interim EU type‑approval and EU‑level consultations to greenlight Tesla’s FSD Supervised under Article 39 (md.gov.cz).
  • The Dutch regulator RDW granted the first provisional type‑approval on April 10, 2026 after extensive testing over 18+ months and 1.8 million km of data plus independent evaluations (rdw.nl).
  • By mid‑2026, multiple EU countries—Estonia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Denmark, Belgium—also provisionally adopted the RDW‑approved system (electrive.net).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Czech Republic approve Tesla's FSD?
The approval followed clarification of safety and operational issues, experience from other countries, and additional European data.
What concerns did Czech regulators have about Tesla's FSD?
Initial concerns related to speed-limit compliance and driver oversight were cited before approval was granted.
When will Tesla's FSD roll out in the Czech Republic?
According to Tesla, the rollout of the FSD system in the Czech Republic will begin soon.
Which other European countries have approved Tesla's FSD?
European countries including the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Estonia have approved Tesla's FSD system.
What influenced the Czech Republic's decision on Tesla's FSD approval?
The decision was influenced by data from other countries, European experiences, and implementation of monitoring safeguards.

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