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Rheinmetall shares sink after Berlin axes warship deal, shifting orders to TKMS - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rheinmetall shares sink after Berlin axes warship deal, shifting orders to TKMS

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Germany ditches delayed frigate programme in major blow to Rheinmetall

Germany Cancels F126 Frigate Programme Amid Cost Overruns

By Emanuele Berro and Christoph Steitz

June 24 (Reuters) - Germany scrapped a landmark frigate programme on Wednesday following delays and expected cost overruns, sending shares in the country's top defence firm Rheinmetall — which was tipped to win the contract — sharply lower.

Background and Contract Issues

Plans to build six F126 frigates had been mired in trouble for a while, with Berlin weighing whether to hand the contract to Rheinmetall's NVL division after initial supplier, Dutch group Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding, failed to meet timelines and budgets.

Germany's defence ministry said it would terminate the programme, warning it would have pushed the cost of six ships to more than €18 billion ($20 billion), up from an initial estimate of about €10 billion.

New Direction: Meko A-200 Frigates

Instead, Berlin will switch to eight smaller Meko A-200 frigates from Thyssenkrupp's marine unit TKMS at an expected €11.6 billion, partly confirming earlier plans.

"Great news, definitely for us," TKMS CEO Oliver Burkhard said in a video post on LinkedIn, leaving open the option of including industrial partners that lost out on the F126 project, without giving details.

Market Impact and Industry Response

Shares in Rheinmetall, Europe's largest ammunition maker, fell by as much as 20% to their lowest in nearly 15 months, wiping more than €11 billion off its market value.

Only last year the group expanded into naval defence with the purchase of NVL. It is also vying with TKMS to buy smaller rival German Naval Yards Kiel.

JP Morgan analysts said the decision means Rheinmetall "probably won't make its order intake target" in 2026 of €80 billion.

Rheinmetall declined to comment.

TKMS in Line for Major Orders

TKMS IN LINE FOR MAJOR ORDERS

Meanwhile, TKMS's stock was up 14.2% at 1507 GMT, with brokerage Metzler saying its order backlog could more than triple to €68 billion if the Meko order and a larger potential order from Canada's navy proceed.

Since the F126 order was placed in 2020, Germany has spent around €2.3 billion on the project, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said, adding that while the government was examining damage claims against Damen he saw little chance of success.

Rheinmetall had offered in May to take over the project for €12.8 billion, Der Spiegel reported.

Procurement Details and Future Plans

The defence ministry had said in March it would buy four Meko A-200 frigates from TKMS as a stopgap to meet NATO anti-submarine commitments from 2028, with deliveries from end-2029.

On Wednesday it said it now aims to buy eight Meko frigates "primarily for anti-submarine warfare", at about €6.3 billion for the first four and €5.3 billion for an option on four more if exercised by end-2026.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said in May the group expected to sign the F126 deal in the second quarter.

TKMS said it had begun preparatory work in February, aims to deliver the first Meko A-200 frigate in 2029 and sees scope to involve other German yards if the option for four more ships is exercised.

Context: European Rearmament and Industry Moves

Amid Europe's complex rearmament drive, where Berlin and Paris have scrapped their joint FCAS fighter jet project and their MGCS tank programme is running about a decade late, Franco-German tank maker KNDS on Wednesday outlined plans for a dual Frankfurt-Paris IPO that sources told Reuters could value it at about €15 billion.

($1 = 0.8814 euros)

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro in Gdansk, Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt, Holger Hansen, Kirsti Knolle and Sabine Siebold in Berlin and Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf. Editing by Mark Potter and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany formally canceled the delayed F126 frigate project, originally awarded to Damen and taken over by Rheinmetall’s NVL, citing cost overruns and software delays; over €2 billion has already been spent on the program. (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • Berlin approved a preliminary agreement with TKMS for up to eight MEKO A‑200 frigates as a stopgap, with the first four contracted at approximately €6.3 billion and options for four more at around €5.3 billion; deliveries begin end‑2029. (navalnews.com)
  • The stock market reacted sharply: Rheinmetall shares fell 13–16%, potentially its worst daily loss ever, while TKMS shares gained 9.8–12%, marking TKMS’s best day since April 2026. (cincodias.elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rheinmetall shares fall sharply?
Rheinmetall shares dropped after Germany's defence ministry canceled the F126 frigate programme, impacting the company's contract prospects.
Who will supply the new warships to the German navy?
The German navy will now receive Meko-class frigates from the shipbuilder TKMS following the cancellation of the F126 deal.
How much was the F126 project expected to cost?
Continuing the F126 project would have cost over €18 billion, including a €15.2 billion contract with NVL.
How did the market react to the cancellation of the F126 frigate programme?
Rheinmetall shares fell more than 16%, while TKMS shares surged nearly 10% after the announcement.
What is the delivery timeline for the new Meko-class frigates?
TKMS plans to deliver the first Meko A-200 frigate in 2029, with an option for additional deliveries if exercised.

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