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Fewer job offers for junior roles due to AI, Swiss study shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fewer job offers for junior roles due to AI, Swiss study shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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AI Adoption Slashes Junior Job Opportunities in Switzerland, Study Shows

Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Swiss Job Market

Decline in Junior Positions

ZURICH, June 24 (Reuters) - Fewer junior positions are being advertised in Switzerland than before 2023 as firms increasingly adopt AI, a study by Swiss job portal jobs.ch published on Wednesday showed.

The share of entry level roles advertised in Switzerland was 32% lower in 2025 than the average between 2019 and 2022, which the study defined as the "pre-AI" phase.

Sectors Most Affected by AI Adoption

The study, which looked at over 7.3 million job advertisements, said marketing, administration, finance and IT were especially hit by the adoption of AI.

Shifts in Demand for Skills and Seniority

Rising Demand for AI Skills

At the same time, AI skills were increasingly sought in positions outside of IT work and offers for senior positions rose 26% in AI-exposed roles in 2025 compared to the four-year period before 2023. Junior positions in AI-exposed-only roles, fell 16% in the same period.

Stable Demand in Non-Office Sectors

Demand for junior positions outside of office and research spaces meanwhile remained strong, particularly in healthcare, construction and trades with persistent shortages.

Worker Sentiment and AI FOBO

Concerns Among Younger Workers

AI "FOBO" and Job Security

When surveying more than 3,600 workers, 41% of under 25-year olds said they are worried about becoming less valuable in the workplace because of AI, or have what is known as AI "FOBO" - the fear of becoming obsolete.

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier in Zurich, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Entry‑level job ads in AI‑impacted Swiss sectors fell sharply—32% lower in 2025 compared to 2019–22 average, especially in marketing, administration, finance and IT
  • Senior positions in AI‑exposed roles rose by 26% in 2025, while junior roles in those same AI‑only roles dropped by 16%
  • Junior demand remained strong in healthcare, construction and trades; 41% of under‑25s report AI “FOBO” – fear of becoming obsolete

Frequently Asked Questions

How has AI adoption affected junior job offers in Switzerland?
A Swiss study found that junior job offers fell by 32% in 2025 compared to the pre-AI average, due to increasing AI adoption.
Which sectors in Switzerland are most impacted by AI adoption?
Finance, marketing, administration, and IT sectors are especially affected by the reduction in junior job positions.
Are any sectors still seeing strong demand for junior roles?
Yes, sectors like healthcare, construction, and trades still have strong demand for junior roles due to persistent shortages.
How are AI skills influencing job requirements outside IT roles?
AI skills are increasingly sought in positions beyond IT, with a 26% rise in senior roles in AI-exposed areas.
What concerns do young workers in Switzerland have about AI?
41% of under 25-year olds surveyed are worried about becoming less valuable or obsolete at work due to AI.

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