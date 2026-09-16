GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Large crowd demands justice for assassinated Malta journalist - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Large crowd demands justice for assassinated Malta journalist

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Corruption Press Freedom News

Malta Protesters Demand Justice After Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia's Acquittal Case

Public Outcry and Reactions to the Acquittal Verdict

Mass Protest in Valletta

VALLETTA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A large crowd marched through Malta's capital on Wednesday, demanding justice for assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The protest was organised by civil society groups two weeks after the man accused of masterminding the murder was cleared by a jury in a decision that shocked many people in the European Union's smallest nation.

Background: The Murder and Legal Proceedings

Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb in 2017. Three men who planted the bomb and two men who produced it are serving lengthy jail sentences, but the suspected mastermind, business mogul Yorgen Fenech, was acquitted of complicity in murder and criminal association following a two-month trial.

The verdict appalled the victim's family, and drew criticism from press freedom group Reporters Without Borders, which said it was "beyond outraged" by the decision.

Demonstrators’ Response and Demands

Many of those taking part in Wednesday's demonstration shouted "mafia, mafia" and carried placards reading "Justice Denied," "End impunity" and "We will not look the other way".

Malta's attorney general is expected to launch an appeal but his room for manoeuvre is limited, as an appeal can only be made on points of law.

Family and Civil Society Voices

Statements from Caruana Galizia’s Family

Caruana Galizia's father Michael Vella, in a message read by one of her nieces, told the crowd that their cause extended beyond securing accountability for his daughter's death.

"The struggle is not only for justice for Daphne, but for a country to be governed not by corruption and fear, but by sound institutions and the rule of law," he said.

Impact on the Family

Another of Caruana Galizia's nieces, Amy Mallia, who was just 15 when her aunt was killed, said Fenech's acquittal had brought back the emotions she experienced after her aunt's death.

"It is the same grief, disbelief, and anger," she said. "Money is power, for some. But there are some things money just cannot buy, including morals, ethics, truth."

Civil Society and Rule of Law Advocacy

Manuel Delia, a leader of the rule-of-law group Repubblika, which helped organise the mass protest, called for effective anti-mafia legislation and government action to protect journalists and ensure that national institutions were free of political or business pressure.

Government and Prosecutorial Response

Official Statements and Next Steps

Malta's government has made no substantive comment on the verdict, urging caution in public statements while an appeal is considered.

Prosecutors alleged that Fenech wanted Caruana Galizia dead because she was about to reveal information about his business dealings. He denied the accusation.

(Reporting by Chris Scicluna; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Key Takeaways

  • Mass public outrage over acquittal signals persistent frustration with impunity in Malta’s political-legal system
  • The 2021 public inquiry held the state responsible for fostering a culture of impunity that contributed to Caruana Galizia’s killing (theguardian.com)
  • Civil society, including the rule-of-law group Repubblika, calls for anti‑mafia laws and institutional reform to protect journalistic freedom

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Daphne Caruana Galizia?
Daphne Caruana Galizia was an anti-corruption journalist in Malta who was assassinated in 2017.
Why did crowds protest in Malta's capital?
Crowds marched in Valletta demanding justice after the man accused of masterminding Galizia's murder was acquitted.
What was the result of the recent murder trial?
Business mogul Yorgen Fenech was acquitted of complicity in the murder and criminal association.
What are civil society groups demanding?
They are calling for justice, anti-mafia legislation, journalist protection, and institutional reforms.
Will there be an appeal in the Caruana Galizia case?
Malta's attorney general is expected to launch an appeal, but it is limited to points of law.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for BYD will eventually need three assembly plants, one battery factory in Europe, adviser says

BYD will eventually need three assembly plants, one battery factory in Europe, adviser says

Image for MMG hit with EU antitrust warning over nickel deal with Anglo American

MMG hit with EU antitrust warning over nickel deal with Anglo American

Image for Revolut hackers demand $3 million ransom, FT reports

Revolut hackers demand $3 million ransom, FT reports

Image for France to extend targeted fuel aid measures until end of year

France to extend targeted fuel aid measures until end of year

Image for Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman

Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman

Image for Sheeran says Israeli critic Macklemore was axed from tour at promoter's behest

Sheeran says Israeli critic Macklemore was axed from tour at promoter's behest

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for RWE buys 3% more in M31, lifts its Amprion stake to about 58%
RWE buys 3% more in M31, lifts its Amprion stake to about 58%
Image for Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election, SVT says
Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election, SVT says
Image for Dollar holds near two-week high ahead of Fed decision
Dollar holds near two-week high ahead of Fed decision
Image for Novartis halts ALS drug development after mid-stage trial failure
Novartis halts ALS drug development after mid-stage trial failure
Image for French seeks lifting of EU sanctions on billionaire after pressure by Azerbaijan, diplomats say
French seeks lifting of EU sanctions on billionaire after pressure by Azerbaijan, diplomats say
Image for Italy's Meloni says she aims to remain in office until end of term
Italy's Meloni says she aims to remain in office until end of term
Image for Italy's Meloni scraps road tax for most cars as election approaches
Italy's Meloni scraps road tax for most cars as election approaches
Image for Calls to slow AI benefit US sector leaders, says French finance minister
Calls to slow AI benefit US sector leaders, says French finance minister
Image for German economy minister calls for temporary VAT cut on fuel
German economy minister calls for temporary VAT cut on fuel
Image for EU's von der Leyen wants Canada to become bloc's first associate member
EU's von der Leyen wants Canada to become bloc's first associate member
Image for Broadcaster MFE posts H1 profit as outlook hinges on fourth quarter
Broadcaster MFE posts H1 profit as outlook hinges on fourth quarter
Image for Homebuilders lift FTSE indexes as yields retreat
Homebuilders lift FTSE indexes as yields retreat
View All Finance Posts