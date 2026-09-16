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BYD will eventually need three assembly plants, one battery factory in Europe, adviser says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BYD will eventually need three assembly plants, one battery factory in Europe, adviser says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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BYD to Establish Three Assembly Plants and Battery Factory in Europe

BYD's Expansion Plans and Compliance with EU Regulations

Overview of BYD's European Strategy

TURIN, Italy, Sept 16 (Reuters) - BYD will need three vehicle assembly plants and one battery factory in Europe over the longer term to pursue its growth plans and comply with EU regulations, the Chinese automaker's special adviser for Europe said.

Current Operations and Future Site Selection

First European Plant in Hungary

BYD is currently starting production at its first European plant in Hungary and expects to decide by the end of the year on a second manufacturing site, Alfredo Altavilla told a presentation in Turin on Wednesday.

Preferred Locations for Expansion

The company is looking to acquire and refurbish an existing facility rather than build a new plant from scratch, with Spain and France among its preferred locations, he said.

Long-Term Vision and Regulatory Compliance

Assembly and Battery Plant Requirements

"Over the longer term, we will need three assembly plants and one battery plant," Altavilla said.

Challenges and Volume Targets

Timeline for Expansion

"Obviously, this is not something that will happen overnight. However, it is clear that, to achieve the volume targets we have in mind, while at the same time complying with European regulations, that is what we will need," he said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Valentina Za)

Key Takeaways

  • BYD’s special adviser for Europe, Alfredo Altavilla, confirmed plans for three assembly plants and one battery factory to support volume targets and EU regulation adherence (marketscreener.com).
  • The first European vehicle plant in Szeged, Hungary, is expected to begin production by late 2026, with a second location decision due by year‑end; Spain and France are among the leading options (electrive.com).
  • EU policy on local value‑addition (e.g. 70% component origin requirement and battery sourcing rules) strengthens the case for both vehicle and battery manufacturing in Europe (iea.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many assembly plants does BYD plan to have in Europe?
BYD plans to eventually have three vehicle assembly plants in Europe.
Where is BYD's first European plant located?
BYD's first European manufacturing plant is located in Hungary.
Which countries are being considered for BYD's next manufacturing site?
Spain and France are among BYD's preferred locations for their second manufacturing site in Europe.
Why does BYD need multiple assembly and battery plants in Europe?
BYD needs multiple plants to achieve its volume targets and comply with EU regulations.
Is BYD planning to build new plants from scratch in Europe?
BYD is primarily looking to acquire and refurbish existing facilities rather than build entirely new plants.

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