BYD to Establish Three Assembly Plants and Battery Factory in Europe

BYD's Expansion Plans and Compliance with EU Regulations

Overview of BYD's European Strategy

TURIN, Italy, Sept 16 (Reuters) - BYD will need three vehicle assembly plants and one battery factory in Europe over the longer term to pursue its growth plans and comply with EU regulations, the Chinese automaker's special adviser for Europe said.

Current Operations and Future Site Selection

First European Plant in Hungary

BYD is currently starting production at its first European plant in Hungary and expects to decide by the end of the year on a second manufacturing site, Alfredo Altavilla told a presentation in Turin on Wednesday.

Preferred Locations for Expansion

The company is looking to acquire and refurbish an existing facility rather than build a new plant from scratch, with Spain and France among its preferred locations, he said.

Long-Term Vision and Regulatory Compliance

Assembly and Battery Plant Requirements

"Over the longer term, we will need three assembly plants and one battery plant," Altavilla said.

Challenges and Volume Targets

Timeline for Expansion

"Obviously, this is not something that will happen overnight. However, it is clear that, to achieve the volume targets we have in mind, while at the same time complying with European regulations, that is what we will need," he said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Valentina Za)