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Rebels in Indonesia's Papua kill American pilot, burn plane, spokesperson says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Indonesia's Papua Rebels Kill American Pilot, Burn Civilian Plane

Rebel Attack and Ongoing Conflict in Papua

Incident Overview

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - Rebels in Indonesia's restive easternmost region of Papua on Thursday shot dead an American pilot and set a civilian plane on fire in what a spokesperson for a local separatist group described as a "message" to the U.S. and Indonesian governments.

Background of the Papua Conflict

A low-level battle for independence from Indonesia has long raged in the resource-rich western half of Papua, where attacks by independence fighters have grown deadlier and more frequent as they have procured better weaponry.

Details of the Attack

Statements from Separatist Group

Sebby Sambom, a spokesperson for the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), an armed separatist group, said that their troops shot dead American pilot Nicholas F. Gosselin and set his plane on fire after it landed in the Yahukimo region of Highland Papua province. 

He said the aircraft had been "frequently dropping Indonesian military personnel and violating the TPNPB's ultimatum."

Official Response

Yusuf Sutejo, spokesperson for Indonesia's joint police-military operations in Papua, confirmed that a plane with an American pilot carrying seven passengers was found burned at a local airport in Yahukimo, but he could not confirm whether it had been attacked by rebels, or whether the pilot was killed. All the passengers were Papuans, he said.

Message to Governments

The attack in the Balinggama district of Yahukimo was a message to the Indonesian and U.S. government for "failing to address the root causes of the conflict in Papua between the Indonesian military and the West Papua National Liberation Army," Sebby said.

Sebby said rebels would start conducting attacks if Indonesia keeps allowing civilian aircraft to enter rebel-controlled red zones of Papua.

Rebel Actions and Symbolism

Rebels carried guns and axes and raised the "Morning Star" flag, a symbol of independence, while announcing the attack, according to a video sent by TPNPB. 

Reactions and Further Details

International and Government Response

The U.S. embassy in Jakarta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia's transportation ministry said on Thursday that the plane carried one pilot and seven passengers and had flown to Yahukimo from Wamena, another city in Highland Papua. 

It said communications ceased after the plane landed. 

About the Aircraft and Operator

The aircraft is owned by airline operator PT AMA, whose planes carry food, fuel and mail to remote villages in Papua, according to its website.

PT AMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Context: Previous Incidents

In a high-profile case, Papuan rebels kidnapped New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens after he landed a small commercial plane in the remote, mountainous area of Nduga in Highland Papua before freeing him in 2024. 

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Stanley Widianto; Editing by David Stanway)

Key Takeaways

  • TPNPB framed the attack as a 'message' to the U.S. and Indonesian governments over civilian flights into rebel-controlled zones (apnews.com)
  • This follows a pattern of escalating aviation-related attacks in Papua, including a February 11 incident where separatists killed two Smart Air crew members upon landing (en.wikipedia.org)
  • The decades‑long Papua separatist conflict persists, marked by better-armed rebels, frequent violence, and symbolism like raising the Morning Star flag in such incidents (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in the Papua rebel attack?
American pilot Nicholas F. Gosselin was killed by Papua rebels in Yahukimo, Highland Papua, Indonesia.
What happened to the plane involved in the Papua attack?
The civilian plane was set on fire by Papua rebels after it landed in the Yahukimo region.
Why did the Papua rebels attack the plane and pilot?
According to the rebels, the attack was a message to the U.S. and Indonesian governments for not addressing the conflict's root causes and for allowing military operations in rebel areas.
Were there any passengers on board the attacked plane?
Yes, there were seven Papuan passengers on the plane, but only the pilot, an American, was reported killed.
Who claimed responsibility for the Papua attack?
The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), an armed separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

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