NATO to Announce Saab GlobalEye Jets as AWACS Replacements Next Week
NATO's Upcoming Announcement on AWACS Replacement
Details of the Planned Replacement
BERLIN/PARIS, July 2 (Reuters) - NATO will announce plans at next week's Ankara summit to replace its ageing fleet of AWACS aircraft with GlobalEye surveillance planes from Sweden's Saab, four sources familiar with the matter said.
Summit Details and Stakeholder Responses
NATO, whose members are due to meet in the Turkish capital on July 7 and 8, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Saab declined to comment.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Tim Hepher, Additional reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Barbara Lewis)