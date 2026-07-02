GBAF Logo
NATO plans Saab GlobalEye jets to replace AWACS, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

NATO plans Saab GlobalEye jets to replace AWACS, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Defense Aerospace

NATO to Announce Saab GlobalEye Jets as AWACS Replacements Next Week

NATO's Upcoming Announcement on AWACS Replacement

Details of the Planned Replacement

BERLIN/PARIS, July 2 (Reuters) - NATO will announce plans at next week's Ankara summit to replace its ageing fleet of AWACS aircraft with GlobalEye surveillance planes from Sweden's Saab, four sources familiar with the matter said.

Summit Details and Stakeholder Responses

NATO, whose members are due to meet in the Turkish capital on July 7 and 8, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Saab declined to comment.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Tim Hepher, Additional reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • GlobalEye offers multi‑domain sensing (air, sea, land), AESA radar, longer range and lower operating costs compared to legacy E‑3 platforms.
  • The procurement would end Boeing’s nearly four‑decade hold on NATO’s AWACS supply; up to 12 GlobalEye aircraft could be ordered at ~€550 million each, totaling over €5 billion.
  • While several media reports and alliance sources confirm the plan, Saab has noted that no contract has yet been signed or officially finalized.

Frequently Asked Questions

What aircraft will NATO choose to replace its AWACS fleet?
NATO will replace its AWACS fleet with GlobalEye surveillance planes from Sweden's Saab, according to sources.
When will NATO announce the AWACS replacement?
NATO is expected to announce the replacement at the Ankara summit on July 7 and 8.
Which company is providing the new surveillance planes to NATO?
Sweden's Saab will supply the GlobalEye surveillance planes.
Where will the NATO summit regarding the AWACS replacement be held?
The NATO summit will be held in Ankara, Turkey.
Did NATO or Saab comment on the reports of the AWACS replacement?
Neither NATO nor Saab provided an immediate comment on the reports.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German postal service says it must retain tax exemption for business mail

German postal service says it must retain tax exemption for business mail

Image for Factbox-What to know about SSPX, the Catholic traditionalists in new schism

Factbox-What to know about SSPX, the Catholic traditionalists in new schism

Image for Jaguar Land Rover sales slide 15% in first quarter

Jaguar Land Rover sales slide 15% in first quarter

Image for London's FTSE 100 rises on healthcare, beverages amid US jobs watch

London's FTSE 100 rises on healthcare, beverages amid US jobs watch

Image for Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 24.4% year on year in June

Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 24.4% year on year in June

Image for France fines Tagor 'shadow fleet' tanker linked to Russian oil €1 million

France fines Tagor 'shadow fleet' tanker linked to Russian oil €1 million

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Tesla posts stronger-than-expected Q2 deliveries as Europe sales improve
Tesla posts stronger-than-expected Q2 deliveries as Europe sales improve
Image for Italy's Intesa shifts core IT banking systems to Google's cloud technology
Italy's Intesa shifts core IT banking systems to Google's cloud technology
Image for Lucid names new CFO in latest executive shakeup, misses quarterly delivery estimates
Lucid names new CFO in latest executive shakeup, misses quarterly delivery estimates
Image for Italy ready to intervene on changes to ownership base of its insurance companies
Italy ready to intervene on changes to ownership base of its insurance companies
Image for Factbox-European regulators step up scrutiny of Big Tech
Factbox-European regulators step up scrutiny of Big Tech
Image for Belgium plans to spend 3.1 billion euros on NASAMS and skyranger systems – Belgian official
Belgium plans to spend 3.1 billion euros on NASAMS and skyranger systems – Belgian official
Image for Spain's amnesty drive brings 600,000 migrants into formal economy during application review
Spain's amnesty drive brings 600,000 migrants into formal economy during application review
Image for Germany seeks powers for spies to hack and disrupt attackers
Germany seeks powers for spies to hack and disrupt attackers
Image for Energy profits lift Europe earnings outlook
Energy profits lift Europe earnings outlook
Image for Rebels in Indonesia's Papua kill American pilot, burn plane, spokesperson says
Rebels in Indonesia's Papua kill American pilot, burn plane, spokesperson says
Image for China's Great Wall Motor targets 3% to 5% market share in Europe by 2030
China's Great Wall Motor targets 3% to 5% market share in Europe by 2030
Image for German drone maker Quantum Systems secures $1.2 billion funding
German drone maker Quantum Systems secures $1.2 billion funding
View All Finance Posts