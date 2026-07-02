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China's Great Wall Motor targets 3% to 5% market share in Europe by 2030

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Great Wall Motor Targets Significant Growth in Europe With New Models by 2030

Great Wall Motor’s European Expansion Strategy

By Giulio Piovaccari

VERONA, Italy, July 2 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor is aiming for a market share of 3% to 5% in Europe by 2030, betting on the roll-out of at least 10 models in two years, from compact cars to large off-road vehicles, the group's Chief Technology Officer Nicole Wu said on Thursday.

GWM was among the first Chinese carmakers to enter Europe early this decade, but its EV-focused strategy struggled in a highly competitive market.

It is now mounting a comeback, selling in markets including Britain and Germany through local importers while launching operations in Italy and Spain through its own subsidiaries. 

The company plans further expansion, including Poland with an August date pencilled in, as it seeks to cover the whole region.

Product Lineup and Sales Strategy

Ora 5 Compact SUV: Key Sales Driver

ORA 5 COMPACT SUV TO BE HIGH SALES VOLUME MODEL

GWM has launched the Ora 5 in Europe, a compact urban SUV that will be available in petrol, hybrid and electric versions, starting from a price tag of €26,950 ($30,760). 

"Ora 5 will be our best sales volume model," Wu said.

Additional Models for the European Market

Further models will follow this year, although with lower expected volumes: the H7 off-road vehicle, the Jolion Max SUV, the Tank 300 off-road model, a Wey MPV and a large pick-up truck.

Hatchback and station wagon models will also be part of the future European line-up. 

GWM's Regional General Manager for Southern Europe Charles Zhao said the company also aimed for a market share of around 5% in Italy. 

Brand Strategy and Localization

Three Brands on Offer

THREE BRANDS ON OFFER

The company will pursue multi-energy offerings in Europe, based on three brands, with GWM covering the volume segment, Wey for premium urban SUVs and MPVs, and Tank for high-end off-road 4-wheel-drive vehicles.

Localization and Manufacturing Plans

Wu added GWM was now only bringing "international models" to Europe, leveraging platform sharing and lower costs, although the Ora 5 has been "fine-tuned, specifically for Europe".

"In the long term, we are also studying the possibility of offering specific models for Europe," she said.

Like other Chinese automakers, GWM is aiming to establish manufacturing capacity in Europe, to support sales growth in the region, although plans are still being assessed.

"Europe is a strategic market for our company, localisation is a must-do work, we already have the local development and research teams here," Wu said.

"And yes, we are actively considering more localised activities or localised investments." 

($1 = 0.8760 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio PiovaccariEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Great Wall Motor is targeting a 3–5% market share in Europe by 2030, backed by the rollout of at least 10 models in two years, from compact to off‑road vehicles, according to CTO Nicole Wu on July 2, 2026.
  • The Ora 5 compact SUV—available in petrol (around €26,950), hybrid, and EV—will be a key volume driver, offering modern tech, competitive pricing, and extended warranties in markets like Italy, Germany, Spain.
  • GWM is expanding across Europe via importers and its own subsidiaries, planning operations in markets like Italy, Spain, Britain, Germany, and launching in Poland in August, while considering building a local production facility with up to 300,000 units annual capacity by 2029.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Great Wall Motor's market share target in Europe by 2030?
Great Wall Motor is aiming for a 3% to 5% market share in Europe by 2030.
Which models is Great Wall Motor launching in Europe?
GWM plans to launch at least 10 models, including the Ora 5 SUV, H7, Jolion Max, Tank 300, Wey MPV, and a large pick-up truck.
How is GWM expanding its presence in Europe?
GWM is expanding through local importers and subsidiaries in markets like Britain, Germany, Italy, Spain, and soon Poland.
What are the three brands GWM will offer in Europe?
GWM will offer GWM, Wey, and Tank brands, covering volume, premium SUVs/MPVs, and off-road vehicles, respectively.
Is GWM planning local manufacturing in Europe?
GWM is considering establishing manufacturing capacity in Europe to support sales growth, but plans are still under assessment.

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