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Edenred valuation gap draws private-equity interest after regulatory selloff

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Edenred Valuation Drop Spurs Private Equity Interest After Regulatory Moves

Regulatory Pressures and Market Response

By Dimitri Rhodes and Margaux Perrin

July 23 (Reuters) - A steep drop in Edenred's share price driven by regulatory pressures has left the French meal voucher provider significantly undervalued, analysts and investors say, creating an opening for private equity takeovers.

Shares in the company have plunged more than 45% since 2023, battered by regulatory changes such as merchant fee caps in Italy and Brazil that hit near-term profitability. However, equity analysts and major shareholders argue the market has overreacted, severely undervaluing Edenred's long-term earnings power.

Impact of Regulatory Changes

Short-Term Risks and Long-Term Positioning

'EXTREMELY UNDERVALUED'

Edenred said on Thursday that operating revenue for its Benefits and Engagement unit, representing 65% of sales, dropped 2.2% organically in the first half of 2026, held back by the impact of fee caps in its main markets.

Chief Executive Bertrand Dumazy told journalists regulatory resets posed short-term risks but tended to leave the company better positioned long-term.

Analyst and Shareholder Perspectives

J.P. Morgan analysts wrote in a note that Thursday's results reinforced their view the company was resilient despite the ongoing regulatory overhang.

"While past and potential regulatory changes undoubtedly limit Edenred's upside, we believe the market has overpunished the stock," Morningstar analyst Ben Slupecki told Reuters, adding that the regulation actually preserved Edenred's network effect in many of its important markets.

"We still find the shares extremely undervalued," he said.

Slupecki's March valuation implied a price-to-earnings multiple of around 19.4 times, compared with Edenred's current multiple of 12.6 times, according to LSEG data.

Private equity firm Pale Fire Capital, which holds just under 7% in Edenred, told Reuters the regulatory interventions actually brought clarity to the company's main markets.

The fund said Edenred should return to organic earnings growth of more than 8% from 2027, in line with its historical trend.

"When the market realizes Edenred is back to compounding, this will significantly re-rate the stock," said Jan Barta, partner at Pale Fire Capital.

Private Equity Interest in Edenred

Takeover Approaches and Valuation Gap

PRIVATE-EQUITY OPPORTUNITY

In June, Edenred confirmed it had been approached by investment funds over a potential takeover, after reports of interest from BC Partners sent its shares up 17%.

Such approaches are not uncommon among severely undervalued firms with strong economic moats, as private equity seeks to extract value from businesses shielded from heavy competition, Slupecki said.

No offers have been made to date, however, Dumazy said.

"The share price recovery since January 1st, of 42%, probably makes the equation more difficult for a fund that has to take on debt to buy," he said.

Potential Takeover Prices

The valuation gap remains substantial. BC Partners was reported to have explored a price of around 27 to 28 euros per share, while investors and analysts interviewed by Reuters pointed to materially higher valuations.

Barta estimated a fair takeover price of around 36 euros per share, while Slupecki cited 37 euros per share in his March report.

Shareholder Sentiment

Baillie Gifford, which owns just under 5% of Edenred according to LSEG data, declined to comment on a fair price but said it remained supportive of the company's prospects.

"By our own long-term assessment, we think the current valuation more than compensates for the risks we can identify," Alasdair McHugh, investment specialist on the fund's Durable Growth team, said.

($1 = 0.8763 euros)

(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes and Margaux Perrin in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Regulatory changes in Italy (5%) and Brazil (3.6%) have severely dented near‑term EBITDA, but core intrinsic growth remains intact, with 8%+ guidance for 2027‑28 (live.euronext.com).
  • Edenred confirmed exploratory approaches from investment funds, notably BC Partners considering a €27‑28/share offer, while analysts and investors estimate fair value closer to €36‑37/share (lse.co.uk).
  • Despite regulatory headwinds, S&P affirmed Edenred’s ‘A‑’ rating, citing strong liquidity and operational resilience, and management raised its core profit outlook while reaffirming long‑term growth ambitions (spglobal.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Edenred's share price dropped significantly?
Edenred's share price has fallen over 45% since 2023 due to regulatory changes like merchant fee caps in Italy and Brazil impacting short-term profitability.
What is attracting private equity interest in Edenred?
The undervaluation of Edenred caused by regulatory selloff and its strong long-term earnings outlook have made it appealing to private equity investors.
How do analysts view Edenred's valuation?
Analysts believe the market has overreacted to regulatory risks, leaving Edenred extremely undervalued with potential for share price recovery.
What takeover prices are being discussed for Edenred?
Potential takeover prices range from BC Partners' 27-28 euros per share to analyst estimates as high as 37 euros per share.
Has Edenred received any firm takeover offers?
Although Edenred has confirmed interest from investment funds, no formal offers have been made so far.

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