Radiant World Files Lawsuit Exceeding $2 Billion Against Glencore in Singapore
Overview of the Legal Dispute Between Radiant World and Glencore
Background of the Lawsuit
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Radiant World and 10 other companies have filed a lawsuit against London-listed miner Glencore in a Singapore court, stemming from a commercial relationship that has lasted more than a decade, the iron trader said on its website.
Details of the Claims
"The claims, which include claims for damages exceeding $2 billion, are set out in the Statement of Claim filed with the Court," the statement on its website said.
Radiant World's Response to Allegations
"Radiant World rejects, in the clearest terms, the allegations of wrongdoing that have been made against it and the companies associated with it. This is, and has always been, a commercial dispute."
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Tomasz Janowski)