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Radiant world has filed a lawsuit against Glencore in Singapore courts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Radiant world has filed a lawsuit against Glencore in Singapore courts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Radiant World Files Lawsuit Exceeding $2 Billion Against Glencore in Singapore

Overview of the Legal Dispute Between Radiant World and Glencore

Background of the Lawsuit

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Radiant World and 10 other companies have filed a lawsuit against London-listed miner Glencore in a Singapore court, stemming from a commercial relationship that has lasted more than a decade, the iron trader said on its website.

Details of the Claims

"The claims, which include claims for damages exceeding $2 billion, are set out in the Statement of Claim filed with the Court," the statement on its website said.

Radiant World's Response to Allegations

"Radiant World rejects, in the clearest terms, the allegations of wrongdoing that have been made against it and the companies associated with it. This is, and has always been, a commercial dispute."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Radiant World (with Sapphire Minmetals and affiliates across Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE, Switzerland) seeks roughly S$2.5 billion (US$2 billion) from Glencore over a decade‑long commercial relationship (businesstimes.com.sg)
  • Glencore accuses Radiant World of submitting falsified invoices, contracts, and emails to financial institutions, has ceased all dealings and booked a US$480 million provision—calling the suit meritless and vowing vigorous defense (glencore.com)
  • Radiant World faces broader legal and financial pressure: asset freeze of up to US$499 million via London court, lawsuits from Incomlend and Mizuho, investigations by US and Singaporean authorities; the fallout has triggered staff departures and operational strain (northernminer.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is involved in the lawsuit mentioned in the article?
Radiant World and 10 other companies have filed a lawsuit against Glencore.
Where was the lawsuit filed?
The lawsuit was filed in a Singapore court.
What is the basis of the lawsuit against Glencore?
The lawsuit stems from a commercial relationship lasting more than a decade.
How much are the damages being claimed?
The claims for damages exceed $2 billion.
What is Radiant World's stance on the allegations?
Radiant World rejects all allegations of wrongdoing and views the matter as a commercial dispute.

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