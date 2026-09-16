GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Hedge funds step up bets against consumer stocks in August, Hazeltree says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Hedge funds step up bets against consumer stocks in August, Hazeltree says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Hedge Funds Ramp Up Bearish Bets on Consumer Stocks in August 2024

Hedge Fund Strategies and Market Trends in August 2024

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hedge funds increased bets against consumer-focused companies in August and cut some of their bets against AI-related stocks, but turned more bearish towards Alphabet, according to a report on Wednesday from data platform Hazeltree.

Last month, as the war in the Middle East intensified, oil prices and global bond yields rose, leaving consumers facing higher fuel prices and borrowing costs.

Performance of Consumer Discretionary Stocks

Consumer discretionary stocks are the worst-performing sector on Wall Street this year, with a drop of around 5%, compared with an 11% gain in the S&P 500. 

Most-Shorted U.S. Consumer Companies

• Kimberly-Clark, the maker of Kleenex and Huggies diapers, entered the list of most-shorted large U.S. companies, along with food delivery service DoorDash and soda maker Keurig Dr Pepper.

AI-Related Stocks and Short Positions

Dominance of the AI Theme

• The AI theme continued to dominate short positions, or bets that a share price will fall, in August. Chipmaker Super Micro Computer, AI infrastructure firms Coreweave and Nebius Group and GE Vernova, which supplies data centres and other customers with equipment including gas turbines, remained in the top 10.

Consumer-Focused Stocks in North America and Europe

• Of the 20 most-shorted North American stocks spanning large and mid-cap companies, nine were consumer-focussed, compared with just four in July.

• In European large caps, consumer-exposed stocks such as automaker BMW, drinks groups Diageo and Pernod Ricard and luxury retailer Kering, which owns Gucci, were among the most shorted, according to the data.

Alphabet's Position and Investor Sentiment

Shift in Alphabet's Long and Short Positions

• Google parent Alphabet, one of the five hyperscalers behind the AI build-out, dropped out of Hazeltree's list of most-crowded long positions in August, as the number of funds shorting the stock overtook the number of funds with long positions for the first time this year.

Market Interpretation and Funding Concerns

• "With no deterioration in reported fundamentals, the selling appears to reflect the funding question rather than a view on the underlying business's strength," Hazeltree said.

• With billions of dollars in borrowing and spending pouring into AI, investors are paying close attention to how companies are funding those investments.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Hedge funds raised short positions in consumer discretionary firms in August amid mounting macro pressures and elevated fuel and borrowing costs.
  • AI-related names like Super Micro, CoreWeave and Nebius remained heavily shorted, though overall bearish bets on AI infrastructure eased compared to prior months.
  • Alphabet saw a pivot: short interest overtook long positions for the first time this year, suggesting more concern over funding dynamics than fundamentals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which sectors did hedge funds target most for short positions in August?
In August, hedge funds significantly increased short positions in consumer-focused stocks, making them the most targeted sector for short bets.
Which major companies entered the list of most-shorted U.S. stocks?
Kimberly-Clark, DoorDash, and Keurig Dr Pepper entered the list of most-shorted large U.S. companies in August.
How did hedge fund sentiment change towards AI-related stocks?
Hedge funds cut some of their short positions in AI-related stocks but some firms like Super Micro Computer and Coreweave remained heavily shorted.
What was notable about Alphabet's stock positions among hedge funds?
Alphabet dropped out of the most-crowded long positions as more funds started shorting the stock than holding long positions for the first time this year.
Which European consumer-exposed stocks were among the most shorted in August?
Automaker BMW, drinks groups Diageo and Pernod Ricard, and luxury retailer Kering were among the most-shorted European large caps.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German energy firm SEFE boosts gas storage in bid to secure winter reserves

German energy firm SEFE boosts gas storage in bid to secure winter reserves

Image for Germany to crack down on worker exploitation, social benefit abuse

Germany to crack down on worker exploitation, social benefit abuse

Image for Radiant world has filed a lawsuit against Glencore in Singapore courts

Radiant world has filed a lawsuit against Glencore in Singapore courts

Image for EU countries back plan to give industries more free CO2 permits

EU countries back plan to give industries more free CO2 permits

Image for War-damaged Gaza building collapses, killing 20 people sheltering inside

War-damaged Gaza building collapses, killing 20 people sheltering inside

Image for Explainer-EU chief wants Canada to become an 'associate member'. What does that mean?

Explainer-EU chief wants Canada to become an 'associate member'. What does that mean?

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Exclusive-SK Hynix in talks with Intel about deal to make memory chips in US for the first time, sources say
Exclusive-SK Hynix in talks with Intel about deal to make memory chips in US for the first time, sources say
Image for Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman; diesel near record high
Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman; diesel near record high
Image for Advil-maker Haleon boosts US sales by targeting consumers on weight-loss drugs
Advil-maker Haleon boosts US sales by targeting consumers on weight-loss drugs
Image for Russia says there is still time to stop an arms race in space after US orbital weapons admission
Russia says there is still time to stop an arms race in space after US orbital weapons admission
Image for Stocks rise as oil falls, bonds steady ahead of Fed decision
Stocks rise as oil falls, bonds steady ahead of Fed decision
Image for Drone shot down in Lithuania was likely aimed at Ukraine, Lithuanian president says
Drone shot down in Lithuania was likely aimed at Ukraine, Lithuanian president says
Image for Morrisons' sales growth improves in 'highly competitive' UK market
Morrisons' sales growth improves in 'highly competitive' UK market
Image for Bund yields close to 17-year highs on mixed energy prices, Fed in focus
Bund yields close to 17-year highs on mixed energy prices, Fed in focus
Image for Dollar bides time ahead of expected Fed hike
Dollar bides time ahead of expected Fed hike
Image for Trump's envoy wins release of 25 Belarus prisoners as US drops more sanctions
Trump's envoy wins release of 25 Belarus prisoners as US drops more sanctions
Image for UBS capital rules face further Swiss parliamentary hurdle
UBS capital rules face further Swiss parliamentary hurdle
Image for Merz's fate in the balance as second eastern German state goes to the polls
Merz's fate in the balance as second eastern German state goes to the polls
View All Finance Posts