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Belgian court rules country's treasury department lacks authority to decide on Russian bank's frozen assets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belgian court rules country's treasury department lacks authority to decide on Russian bank's frozen assets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Sanctions Euroclear Legal

Belgian Court Rules Treasury Can’t Decide on Russian Bank’s Frozen Assets

Belgian Court Decision on BCS Bank's Frozen Assets

By Charlotte Van Campenhout

Background of the Case

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Belgium's top administrative court ruled that the country's treasury department lacked the proper legal authority to refuse the release of frozen assets of Russian bank BCS held at Brussels-based clearing house Euroclear.

The Council of State did not order the release of the assets, however, and it was unclear whether the ruling offered the Russian bank a route towards getting the securities and funds back.

Potential Impact on Other Cases

While the ruling only applies to BCS Bank, other treasury department decisions taken under the same mechanism could also be vulnerable to challenges unless Belgium revises the legal framework.

The ruling was made last Friday and first reported on Wednesday by Belgian newspaper De Tijd.

Reactions and Statements

A spokesperson for the Belgian Finance Ministry said it was studying the ruling and its possible consequences. Euroclear and BCS Bank did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Details of the Asset Freeze

BCS Bank held securities and funds at Euroclear through Russia's National Settlement Depository, which was placed under EU sanctions in June 2022 following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This resulted in the freezing of the bank's assets held by Euroclear.

Timeline of Events

BCS Bank asked Belgium to have its assets released in July 2024, which the treasury department refused. BCS then appealed against the refusal to the Belgian Council of State in October 2024.

Legal Basis and Court's Reasoning

Friday's ruling said that under EU sanctions rules, Belgium must designate a "competent authority" to decide on requests to release frozen assets.

Delegation of Authority

Belgium gave that power to the finance minister, who then delegated it to the administrator-general of the ministry's treasury department. The court ruled that this delegation was too broad and insufficiently defined.

Wider Context of Frozen Russian Assets

Most of the roughly €200 billion ($230.7 billion) in frozen Russian assets held in Europe are kept at Euroclear.

EU Proposals and Belgium's Position

The European Commission last year proposed using the ​assets to back a loan for Ukraine. But Belgium opposed that, ‌saying it ⁠did not provide sufficient guarantees that it would not be left alone to deal with potential lawsuits and demands of damages from Russia. As a result, the plan was dropped.

Recent Developments in the EU

However, several EU member states have recently asked for the EU to reopen the debate.

($1 = 0.8669 euros)

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout in Brussels, additional reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya in Moscow, Editing by Inti Landauro and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Belgian court says treasury’s delegation of sanction powers is overly broad and legally flawed, challenging the status quo of asset-freeze administration.
  • Ruling applies specifically to BCS Bank, but similar cases under the same legal mechanism could now be vulnerable if Belgium doesn’t revise its framework.
  • Context: Over €200 billion of Russian assets remain frozen at Euroclear, with EU sanctions constantly evolving; Belgium had resisted EU proposals to use those funds for Ukraine due to legal risks and lack of protections.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Belgian court rule regarding Russian bank BCS's frozen assets?
The court ruled that Belgium's treasury department lacked legal authority to refuse the release of BCS's frozen assets at Euroclear.
Does the court ruling mean BCS Bank will get its assets released?
No, the court did not order the release of the assets, and it remains unclear if the ruling offers a route for BCS Bank to recover them.
Why were BCS Bank's assets frozen at Euroclear?
BCS Bank’s assets were frozen following EU sanctions after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
How much Russian assets are held frozen at Euroclear?
Roughly €200 billion in Russian assets are held frozen at Euroclear.
What are the possible implications of this court ruling for other cases?
Other treasury decisions based on the same mechanism could be challenged unless Belgium revises its legal framework.

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