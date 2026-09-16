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Equinor plans LNG expansion in early 2030s to meet European and Asian demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Equinor plans LNG expansion in early 2030s to meet European and Asian demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Energy LNG Markets

Equinor Plans LNG Expansion to Meet Growing European and Asian Demand

Equinor's LNG Expansion Strategy and Global Market Impact

By Florence Tan

Equinor's LNG Supply Growth Targets

BANGKOK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Equinor aims to expand its liquefied natural gas supply portfolio to between 10 million and 15 million metric tons per year (tpy) early in the next decade to meet demand from Europe and Asia, senior executives said on Thursday.

Recent and Upcoming LNG Deals

The Norwegian producer is expected to announce a second deal to supply LNG to an Asian customer this week, Ingvar Egeland, Equinor's vice president for LNG, told Reuters.

Equinor committed to a 15-year LNG supply deal with India's Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corp in May.

Focus on Asian Markets and Strategic Partnerships

"We have been in dialogue with many counterparties, especially in India and also places in Southeast Asia, wanting to have new sources," Egeland said, adding that Equinor focuses on supply deals to state energy companies and fertiliser producers.

Global LNG Market Dynamics

Geopolitical Factors Affecting LNG Supply

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has prevented Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from exporting most of their LNG via the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of global supplies used to pass, forcing Asian buyers to seek other supplies.

Equinor's Supply Portfolio and Future Growth

Equinor lifted its first U.S. LNG cargo from Cheniere's Sabine Pass export facility in August and expects its supply portfolio to double to 7 million tpy in 2030 when the U.S. supplies are fully ramped up. Half of the supply comes from its Hammerfest LNG plant in Norway.

Equinor plans to expand supplies to 10 million to 15 million tpy by the early 2030s, including cargoes priced on Brent to diversify its price exposure, Egeland said.

Exclusions and Project Delays

The volume excludes Tanzania, he added, where Equinor is pursuing a project that has been delayed by negotiations with the government.

Tanzania's deputy energy minister said this week that the government could pass a new law governing LNG investments by the end of the year.

Potential New Supply Sources

Egeland said potential sources of new supply include the east coast of the U.S., the west coast of Canada, South America, and African countries besides Tanzania.

(Reporting by Florence TanEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Equinor aims to increase LNG supply to 10–15 million tpy early 2030s, up from ~7 million tpy by 2030
  • First U.S. LNG cargo from Sabine Pass marks doubling of portfolio by 2030 via long‑term deals
  • Geopolitical strains around Strait of Hormuz shift Asian demand toward new suppliers like Equinor

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Equinor's target for LNG supply expansion?
Equinor plans to expand its LNG supply portfolio to 10-15 million metric tons per year by the early 2030s.
Why is there increased demand for LNG in Europe and Asia?
Demand is rising due to supply disruptions from the Middle East and a push for diversification.
Which countries are key markets for Equinor's LNG exports?
Equinor is focusing on export deals with major Asian markets such as India and Southeast Asian countries.
What are Equinor's current and future sources of LNG?
Current sources include Norway and the U.S., with future expansion likely from the U.S., Canada, South America, and Africa.
Is Equinor involved in LNG projects in Tanzania?
Yes, but the project is delayed due to ongoing negotiations with the Tanzanian government.

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