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EU countries back plan to give industries more free CO2 permits - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU countries back plan to give industries more free CO2 permits

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Markets EU Policy Carbon Emissions

EU Approves Additional Free CO2 Permits to Support Heavy Industries

EU Proposal for Additional Free Emissions Permits

By Kate Abnett

Background and Rationale

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - European Union countries on Wednesday backed proposals to give more free emissions permits ​to heavy industries over the next few years to help struggling companies to stay economically competitive.

Details of the Proposal

• EU countries backed a proposal by the European Commission to give industries an extra 121 million free CO2 permits over 2026-2030, based on their heat production and fuel use, the council of the EU said in a statement.

Estimated Financial Impact

• That could save companies about €8.25 billion ($9.52 billion) in carbon costs, Reuters calculations show, and would give companies more free permits than the European Commission had originally proposed.

Industries Benefiting from the Permits

• The beneficiaries would include chemical producers, metals processing companies and ceramics and glass makers.

EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) Context

How the ETS Works

• Under ⁠the ​EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS) heavy industries have to buy permits to emit CO2, providing ​an incentive to emit as little as possible. But there is also ​a pool of free CO2 permits to help companies to compete with foreign rivals that do not pay emissions costs.

Temporary Increase in Free Permits

• The EU plan will temporarily add extra permits to this free allocation despite the ETS being designed to reduce free permits gradually to ensure emissions decrease over time.

Next Steps and Broader Reforms

Negotiations with the European Parliament

• EU countries will negotiate the final rules — known in EU jargon as the ETS "fall-back benchmarks" — with the European Parliament. The negotiations are being fast-tracked to reach a final deal this year.

Future ETS Reforms

• The EU is also negotiating broader reform of its ETS, aiming for a deal in 2027.

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.8668 euros)

(Reporting by Kate AbnettEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU Council approved a European Commission proposal allocating 121 million extra free CO₂ permits for heavy industry (chemicals, metals, ceramics, glass) over 2026–2030, exceeding original Commission plans.
  • This move is estimated to provide approximately €8.25 billion in carbon cost relief to companies, supporting competitiveness under the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).
  • Although the ETS is designed to phase out free allocations over time, this temporary boost underscores industry pressures; negotiations on final benchmark rules (‘fall‑back benchmarks’) are being fast‑tracked toward a deal this year.
  • The proposed reforms fit within a broader ETS overhaul aiming for agreement in 2027, as the Commission balances decarbonization goals with economic resilience.
  • Free allocations historically cover 40+ sectors vulnerable to carbon leakage and have phased down over successive ETS phases—this addition reflects ongoing tension between environmental targets and industrial lobbying.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the EU plan for free CO2 permits involve?
The EU will give an extra 121 million free CO2 permits to heavy industries over 2026-2030 based on heat production and fuel use.
Which industries will benefit from the new EU CO2 permits?
Industries such as chemical producers, metals processing, ceramics, and glass makers will benefit.
How much could companies save from the free CO2 permits?
Companies could save around €8.25 billion ($9.52 billion) in carbon costs from the additional permits.
Why is the EU offering more free permits despite ETS goals?
The extra permits aim to help industries stay competitive against foreign rivals that don't pay emissions costs, even as ETS seeks to reduce emissions overall.
What is the next step for EU CO2 permit rules?
EU countries will negotiate the final rules, called ETS 'fall-back benchmarks,' with the European Parliament.

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