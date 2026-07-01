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Racism and intolerance have worsened in Britain, Starmer says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Racism and intolerance have worsened in Britain, Starmer says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Starmer Says Racism, Intolerance Have Worsened in Britain Over Last Decade

Rising Concerns Over Racism and Intolerance in Britain

Prime Minister's Warning on Social Cohesion

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that racism and intolerance had worsened in Britain over the past decade, warning it was damaging social cohesion and deterring people from public life.

Recent Incidents and Public Fears

Reuters Report Highlights Community Concerns

He spoke a day after a Reuters report found some Britons of colour fear a resurgence of racism linked to anti-migrant rhetoric and a political focus on crime, following recent unrest including protests in Southampton after the murder of Henry Nowak and rioting in Belfast after a stabbing attack.

Parliamentary Response and Starmer's Remarks

Facing questions in parliament, Starmer said "racism and intolerance is permeating everywhere."

The British leader was responding to a lawmaker who said he was worried that racism and the incitement of violence linked to it were being normalised, including by some politicians.

"We have to deal with it, because it's tearing our societies apart," Starmer said, adding that "it should be called out by every single person who is a politician at any level in this country."

Historical Context and Reflections

The Legacy of Jo Cox

Starmer recalled the 2016 death of Labour lawmaker Jo Cox, an active supporter of immigration and social cohesion, who was killed by a far-right extremist days before the Brexit referendum.

He said that when reflecting recently upon her death he felt things had got worse, not better, in the intervening decade.

Political and Social Reactions

Warnings from Trade Unions and Professional Bodies

Tuesday's Reuters report cited warnings from trade unions and professional bodies about rising racist abuse in workplaces and public life, alongside heightened tensions following the unrest across the United Kingdom.

Debate Over Institutional Discrimination

Farage's Claims and Starmer's Rejection

Nigel Farage, the leader of populist party Reform UK, has accused British institutions of discriminating against white people, arguing they were biased by policies aimed at supporting ethnic minorities. Starmer has rejected those claims.

Call for Responsible Political Debate

Addressing the tone of political debate, Starmer said: "That's on us to fix – every single member of this house, whatever their party is and anybody who inflames it should be absolutely ashamed of themselves."

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Starmer highlighted a rise in racism and intolerance that’s undermining social cohesion and deterring people from public life, urging all politicians to denounce it.
  • A Reuters report noted Britons of colour increasingly fear a resurgence of racism tied to anti‑migrant rhetoric and political crime focus amid unrest, including protests in Southampton and rioting in Belfast.
  • New data backs his warning: TUC research shows marked increases since 2020 in racism at work—from racist jokes to threats and physical violence—and RCN data reveals a surge in racist abuse of NHS staff.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Keir Starmer say about racism in Britain?
Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that racism and intolerance have worsened in Britain over the past decade, damaging social cohesion.
What recent events highlighted in the article relate to rising racism?
The article mentions unrest in Southampton after the murder of Henry Nowak and rioting in Belfast after a stabbing attack as examples.
How has anti-migrant rhetoric impacted British society?
Anti-migrant rhetoric has increased fears among Britons of colour and contributed to a resurgence of racism and tension.
Why did Starmer reference Jo Cox's death in his remarks?
He referenced Jo Cox's murder by a far-right extremist to highlight that things have worsened regarding racism and intolerance since her death.

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