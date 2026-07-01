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Germany indicts Ukrainian over Nord Stream pipeline blasts, German media report - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany indicts Ukrainian over Nord Stream pipeline blasts, German media report

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Germany indicts Ukrainian over Nord Stream pipeline blasts, German media report

Indictment and Investigation Details

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - German federal prosecutors have filed charges against a Ukrainian national over the Nord Stream pipeline blasts, German media outlets ARD, Sueddeutsche Zeitung and Zeit reported on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors declined comment.

Background on the Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts

The blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines, which carried Russian gas to Europe, was a major flashpoint in tensions between Moscow and the West, and came months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Accusations Against the Suspect

Prosecutors accuse the Ukrainian national, known only as Serhii K according to German privacy laws, of attacks on civilian energy infrastructure, causing an explosion and the destruction of structures, according to the ARD broadcaster.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

The suspect was arrested in Italy's Rimini province on August 21, 2025, and transferred to Germany on November 27, 2025. A German judge put the arrest warrant into effect the next day.

Defense and Legal Representation

Serhii K has denied involvement. His lawyer Nicola Canestrini has said he is confident his client will be acquitted at a trial in Germany.

Law Firm Statement

A Berlin law firm that has previously spoken on behalf of Serhii K. as a client in Germany was not immediately reachable by phone for Reuters.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal and Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • A Ukrainian suspect, Serhiy K., allegedly led a team that planted explosives on the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022, and was arrested in Italy in August 2025 before being extradited to Germany (euronews.com).
  • Germany issued multiple arrest warrants for six other Ukrainians believed to be involved in the operation—including divers and an explosives expert—but some remain at large or have escaped extradition (censor.net).
  • The German Federal Court of Justice rejected Serhiy K.’s appeal in January 2026, affirming the legitimacy of his detention and Germany’s jurisdiction over the sabotage, deemed a serious violent attack on energy infrastructure (mezha.net).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been indicted in the Nord Stream pipeline blasts case?
A Ukrainian national has been indicted by German prosecutors for involvement in the Nord Stream pipeline blasts.
Which German media reported the indictment?
The indictment was reported by German media outlets ARD, Sueddeutsche Zeitung, and Zeit.
What is the role of German federal prosecutors in the case?
German federal prosecutors have filed charges related to the Nord Stream pipeline blasts.
When was the indictment reported?
The indictment was reported on July 1, according to the article.

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