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Researchers say EU lawmaker who investigated surveillance was hacked by Israeli spyware - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Researchers say EU lawmaker who investigated surveillance was hacked by Israeli spyware

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Finance cybersecurity Surveillance European Union Spyware

EU Lawmaker Investigating Surveillance Was Hacked by Israeli Pegasus Spyware

Former European Parliament Member Targeted by Pegasus Spyware

By Raphael Satter

July 3 (Reuters) - A former member of the European Parliament who served on a committee investigating abusive surveillance was himself hacked using an Israeli-made spy tool, a Canadian tech watchdog group said on Friday.

Citizen Lab Report and Details of the Hack

Citizen Lab said in a report that the phone of Stelios Kouloglou, a Greek television journalist-turned-lawmaker, was hacked at least three times between October 2022 and March 2023 using Pegasus spyware, a tool distributed by the Israeli company NSO Group.

Role of the PEGA Committee

At the time of the targeting, Kouloglou was serving on the European Parliament's PEGA Committee, which was set up in 2022 to examine the use of illegal phone hacking across the European Union. The committee focused mainly on the use of Pegasus and similar tools, finding that governments across the EU likely used spyware, "in one way or another, some legitimate, some illegitimate."

Kouloglou's Reaction

Kouloglou said he was astonished at the audacity of whoever was behind the hacking.

"I was not expecting that a PEGA member would be spied on by Pegasus," he told Reuters. "I was not expecting that they would be as reckless as that."

Responses from Involved Parties

NSO Group's Position

NSO did not return messages seeking comment.

European Parliament's Statement

In a statement to Reuters, the European Parliament did not directly address Kouloglou's case but said its IT security services "constantly monitor cybersecurity threats as well as potential cyberattacks against its working environment."

It said spyware screening tools had been available to all lawmakers since 2022 and that a report adopted last month called for their extension to all devices used for parliamentary business.

The European Commission, the European Union's executive branch, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Background on Pegasus Spyware and NSO Group

Controversies and Legal Actions

NSO has said its spy tools are used to police serious crime and to protect national security, but the company has repeatedly been accused of facilitating intrusive surveillance of journalists, political opponents, civil rights activists and religious figures around the world.

NSO was blacklisted by the U.S. government in 2021 over human rights and national security concerns. Last year, WhatsApp owner Meta Platforms won a $168 million damages award against NSO for unlawfully hacking the platform, although the award was significantly reduced. Last month, Meta accused NSO of violating the court's injunction on targeting its services and filed for a contempt order.

Technical Details of the Attack

Apple Software Vulnerability

Citizen Lab said it believed that Kouloglou had been hacked through a vulnerability in Apple software that was not known at the time. It said Kouloglou received repeated warnings about state-sponsored hacking attempts from Apple in 2023 and 2024.

Attribution and Previous Cases

Citizen Lab did not identify who actually used Pegasus to target the former lawmaker, but it linked some of the hacking activity to earlier discoveries that Pegasus was used to spy on Russian- and Belarusian-speaking journalists and activists in exile.

Apple's Response

Apple did not directly address questions about Kouloglu, but said the vulnerability referred to in the Citizen Lab report had since been patched and that it regularly issued alerts to hacking targets. 

Broader Implications for Surveillance in the EU

Expert Commentary

Sophie in 't Veld, a former EU lawmaker who championed the PEGA committee's creation, said the hacking of Kouloglou's phone showed how the spread of mercenary spyware had created a surveillance free-for-all.

Concerns Over Widespread Surveillance

"We're in a situation where anybody could spy on anyone and they're spying on citizens, they're spying on journalists, they're spying on NGOs, on lawyers, on politicians, and nobody knows who's behind it," she said.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • Kouloglou’s phone was infected with Pegasus in October 2022 and again in March 2023 during sensitive PEGA Committee work (therecord.media)
  • The targeting highlights a systemic threat: spyware can undermine the rule of law by compromising democratic oversight of surveillance practices (wired.com)
  • Despite PEGA’s May 2023 recommendations, the EU and European Commission have largely failed to implement reforms to protect lawmakers and institutions from spyware (therecord.media)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was hacked with the Israeli Pegasus spyware?
Stelios Kouloglou, a former European Parliament member and journalist, was hacked with Pegasus spyware while serving on the PEGA committee.
What is Pegasus spyware and who makes it?
Pegasus is surveillance spyware developed and distributed by the Israeli company NSO Group, used for hacking mobile devices.
How did Citizen Lab discover the hacking?
Citizen Lab's report identified repeated hacks of Kouloglou’s phone between October 2022 and March 2023 using Pegasus.
What actions has the European Parliament taken after the incident?
The European Parliament has provided spyware screening tools since 2022 and called for extending their availability to all parliamentary devices.
Has NSO Group responded to the hacking allegations?
NSO Group did not return messages seeking comment regarding the hacking of the EU lawmaker.

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