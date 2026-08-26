GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Harry and Meghan's media storm shows the power and peril of their brand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Harry and Meghan's media storm shows the power and peril of their brand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Royal Family Branding Media Markets

Harry and Meghan's Media Storm: Brand Power and Market Challenges

Media Attention, Brand Value, and the Road Ahead

By Kate Holton and Francesca Halliwell

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - If Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were hoping the press would give them an easier time on their return to Britain, the frenzied reporting around her potential new acting role may indicate how they, and their brand, will fare. 

With most royal commentators flummoxed by the couple's imminent return to Britain six years after they left for the U.S., reports emerged that Meghan was in talks to appear in a Guy Ritchie Netflix crime drama, before a new report said a backlash had prompted the offer to be withdrawn. 

While neither side confirmed nor denied any talks, branding experts said it showed what the couple would offer to brands and entertainment groups as they build their life outside the royal family: huge media interest, polarised opinions and drama.

But it also shows the challenge they will face as they seek to promote the charities and brands they work with and attempt to maintain some kind of privacy, in a country where polling shows they have become unpopular, at least among older people.   

Publicity and Media Scrutiny

"You can't buy this kind of publicity for a TV show," entertainment journalist Caroline Frost told Reuters.

Mark Borkowski, a British PR guru, agreed: "Both Harry and Meghan give people visibility. They can generate an audience."

History of Intense Scrutiny

COUPLE CITED INTENSE SCRUTINY AS REASON TO LEAVE

Harry, the 41-year-old younger son of King Charles, and Meghan, 45, are returning to Britain six years after they cited the intense media scrutiny as one reason they were quitting royal duties to carve out independent careers, backed by commercial tie-ups. 

In the early years they made headlines around the world when, through an interview with Oprah Winfrey, a Netflix documentary series and Harry's autobiography "Spare", they criticised the royal family and lambasted the British press.

Borkowski said the "trashing of the royal family" angered many people in Britain, where a July YouGov poll showed that 64% of respondents want to retain the monarchy. 

"People just found it unpalatable that he was attacking the very family that brought him up," he said.   

Financial Setbacks and Media Reaction

Since then a reported $100 million Netflix deal and a $20 million Spotify agreement have been downgraded and brought to an end respectively, while Meghan's lifestyle brand As Ever has struggled to take off — setbacks that have all been reported with glee by some British newspapers. 

Brand Reset: Opportunities and Obstacles

Potential for Rebranding in England

RETURN TO ENGLAND COULD REFRESH MEGHAN'S BRAND

Branding experts said a return to Britain could offer the chance for a reset. 

Pauline MacLaran, professor of marketing at Royal Holloway University, said a move to the English countryside could work well for Meghan's lifestyle brand, which sells spreads, candles, teas and wine in the U.S. 

"Her coming to England could really bring about a new story, the English touch, the English flavour. And I think that would be very popular with her American consumers to refresh the brand," she said, adding that Meghan would likely struggle to sell in Britain.

Public Perception and Media Coverage

Catherine Mayer, an author who has written about the treatment of women in the royal family, said while there was initially a lot of excitement when Meghan first moved to Britain, the fairytale curdled quickly.

"She has had some of the worst coverage, and consistently terrible coverage, that I have seen in all my research," she said, adding that inevitably affected their business interests. 

Supporters vs. Detractors

To their supporters, Harry and Meghan were a young couple forced to flee Britain to avoid racist and misogynistic reporting, unwilling to play the game where the press and the royals cooperate to keep the monarchy at the centre of the national story.

To their detractors they sold their story to the highest bidder, making tens of millions of pounds by dishing the dirt on Harry's family, threatening the future of the institution and all while demanding their own privacy. 

To add to the picture, Harry has also in recent years sued many of Britain's leading tabloids for invasions of privacy. 

Looking Forward: Navigating Fame and Influence

Reputation Management and Future Prospects

Entertainment journalist Frost said Britons can be quick to judge but they respect those who work hard - and a return to acting for Meghan, particularly on the stage, could change the narrative. She added, however, that it could also be hard for someone so famous to disappear into a role.  

Borkowski said both Harry and Meghan were assured performers in public, capable of drawing attention to any charities they work with, but they would need a new approach to handle the intense scrutiny from social and legacy media that will resume. 

"If they listen to good advice and they surround themselves with good people, then I think the future's bright," he said. 

(Writing by Kate HoltonEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Their ability to generate intense publicity is a double-edged sword—brands crave the attention, but public opinion, especially among older UK demographics, remains unfavourable.
  • Netflix and Spotify deals have lost traction, illustrating that media interest doesn’t guaranteed sustained commercial success.
  • Re-establishing themselves in Britain could reboot Meghan’s lifestyle brand for U.S. markets, though domestic reception remains challenging.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Harry and Meghan’s brand impact their financial opportunities?
Their brand generates massive media interest, offering visibility to brands and entertainment groups, but also attracts controversy that can affect commercial partnerships.
Why did Harry and Meghan leave their royal duties?
They cited intense media scrutiny as a major reason for stepping down from royal duties to pursue independent careers with commercial tie-ups.
How has the media treated Harry and Meghan since their departure?
They’ve faced polarized coverage with intense scrutiny, public backlash, and negative press, especially in Britain.
Could Meghan’s return to Britain benefit her lifestyle brand?
Branding experts suggest a move to England could refresh her brand with an 'English touch' that appeals to American consumers.
What challenges do Harry and Meghan face in managing their brand?
They face challenges balancing publicity with privacy, and overcoming unpopularity and negative perceptions in the UK market.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dollar steady ahead of US inflation data; Aussie gains on rate bets

Dollar steady ahead of US inflation data; Aussie gains on rate bets

Image for Drone sets Wildberries warehouse ablaze in Russia's Tambov region, governor says

Drone sets Wildberries warehouse ablaze in Russia's Tambov region, governor says

Image for Monte dei Paschi's path from near collapse to key role in Italy's finance

Monte dei Paschi's path from near collapse to key role in Italy's finance

Image for British energy price cap to rise 4% as Iran war pushes up costs

British energy price cap to rise 4% as Iran war pushes up costs

Image for Interest rates must rise further on inflation risks, ECB's Schnabel tells Bloomberg

Interest rates must rise further on inflation risks, ECB's Schnabel tells Bloomberg

Image for Six Chinese nationals among seven killed in Russian gas plant fire

Six Chinese nationals among seven killed in Russian gas plant fire

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Swiss to vote on whether to tighten neutrality, end peacetime cooperation with NATO
Swiss to vote on whether to tighten neutrality, end peacetime cooperation with NATO
Image for Asian stocks gain before Nvidia, oil slips on Hormuz hopes
Asian stocks gain before Nvidia, oil slips on Hormuz hopes
Image for Oil prices fall $2 on Iran-Oman talks to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Oil prices fall $2 on Iran-Oman talks to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Image for Exclusive-BNP Paribas, KB Kookmin in talks for $2 billion Vietnam Techcombank stake, sources say
Exclusive-BNP Paribas, KB Kookmin in talks for $2 billion Vietnam Techcombank stake, sources say
Image for Why Dutch insurers remain on the sidelines as Netherlands pushes defence spending (Aug. 24)
Why Dutch insurers remain on the sidelines as Netherlands pushes defence spending (Aug. 24)
Image for As war strands Qatari gas for 6 months, US sales rise and European stocks plummet
As war strands Qatari gas for 6 months, US sales rise and European stocks plummet
Image for German bank's brothel loan under scrutiny by regulators
German bank's brothel loan under scrutiny by regulators
Image for ECB set for September rate hike with no appetite to signal more, sources say
ECB set for September rate hike with no appetite to signal more, sources say
Image for Morning Bid: Markets are waiting '9 to 5'
Morning Bid: Markets are waiting '9 to 5'
Image for Iraq may show how U.S. can squeeze Iran's trade partners
Iraq may show how U.S. can squeeze Iran's trade partners
Image for China flexes its auto-safety chops with huge recall of Tesla, other cars
China flexes its auto-safety chops with huge recall of Tesla, other cars
Image for Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80
Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80
View All Finance Posts