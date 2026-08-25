GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Kremlin rebukes Finland's Stubb over his support for long-range Ukrainian strikes on Russia - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Kremlin rebukes Finland's Stubb over his support for long-range Ukrainian strikes on Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Geopolitics Ukraine War Russia Finland NATO

Kremlin Criticizes Finnish President Stubb for Supporting Ukrainian Strikes

Kremlin Reaction to Finnish President's Statements

Stubb's Support for Ukrainian Military Actions

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that remarks by Finnish President Alexander Stubb approving of Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, including on e-commerce warehouses, confirmed that he belonged to the "party of war."

Details of Stubb's Comments in Kyiv

Stubb told a news conference in Kyiv on Monday that Ukraine's partners must help it expand its ability to strike deeply inside Russia, arguing that what he called a "sensible military strategy" increased the cost of the war for Moscow and helped persuade ordinary Russians it was time to end the conflict.

Kremlin's Response and Accusations

Peskov's Reaction to Stubb and Other Western Leaders

Asked about Stubb's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they had come as a surprise for Moscow and accused the Finnish leader, along with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, of wanting the war in Ukraine to continue.

Peskov's Criticism of Escalatory Rhetoric

"This evokes no other reaction apart from surprise given that just a few weeks earlier the Finnish President had spoken of the need to normalise relations with Russia sooner or later. But now we see that escalatory rhetoric has prevailed after all," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Accusations of Deception and Refusal to Accept Realities

"Mr Stubb is also a prominent representative of the ‘party of war’ alongside the British prime minister. They are deceiving their voters by claiming that it is possible to defeat Russia - it's a huge deception - and they appear to be refusing to heed the realities on the ground," said Peskov.

Finland's NATO Membership and Its Implications

Finland, a staunch ally of Kyiv, joined the NATO military alliance in 2023 a year after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The move ended seven decades of military non-alignment and roughly doubled the length of the border that NATO shares with Russia.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • President Stubb’s advocacy for deep‑strike military support to Ukraine signals a shift toward escalatory rhetoric that has rattled Moscow, which had expected more conciliatory tones.
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned both Stubb and UK PM Andy Burnham as representatives of a ‘party of war,’ asserting they are misleading their publics about the feasibility of defeating Russia.
  • Finland’s 2023 accession to NATO marked the end of its military non‑alignment and significantly expanded NATO’s border with Russia, underscoring the strategic gravity of Stubb’s comments.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Finnish President Stubb say about Ukrainian strikes?
President Stubb supported Ukraine's ability to strike deep into Russia, calling it a sensible military strategy.
How did the Kremlin respond to Stubb’s remarks?
The Kremlin accused Stubb of belonging to the 'party of war' and expressed surprise at his escalatory rhetoric.
What recent change did Finland undergo regarding NATO?
Finland joined NATO in 2023, ending decades of military non-alignment and doubling NATO’s border with Russia.
What is the significance of Stubb's comments according to the Kremlin?
The Kremlin claims Stubb’s support for Ukrainian strikes deceives voters by suggesting Russia can be defeated.
Who else did the Kremlin criticize alongside President Stubb?
The Kremlin also criticized British Prime Minister Andy Burnham for similar attitudes toward the Ukraine war.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees window for U.S. mediation until summer 2027

Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees window for U.S. mediation until summer 2027

Image for UN and Red Cross call for urgent rules on autonomous weapons

UN and Red Cross call for urgent rules on autonomous weapons

Image for Six months into Iran war, almost half of global oil flows from war zones

Six months into Iran war, almost half of global oil flows from war zones

Image for Britain, France pledge stronger support as Ukraine marks Independence Day

Britain, France pledge stronger support as Ukraine marks Independence Day

Image for Putin allows Russia to take control of infrastructure deemed vulnerable to drone attacks

Putin allows Russia to take control of infrastructure deemed vulnerable to drone attacks

Image for UK's Burnham urges allies to do 'everything' to support Ukraine's skies

UK's Burnham urges allies to do 'everything' to support Ukraine's skies

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Peru to welcome Pope Leo with hymn honoring slain nun
Peru to welcome Pope Leo with hymn honoring slain nun
Image for Rare tornado in southwestern France injures dozens, damages homes
Rare tornado in southwestern France injures dozens, damages homes
Image for Gaza parents urged to stop kids flying kites after Israel warning to Hamas
Gaza parents urged to stop kids flying kites after Israel warning to Hamas
Image for Israel's Netanyahu says Iran tried to kill one of his sons
Israel's Netanyahu says Iran tried to kill one of his sons
Image for Israeli fire kills two young children in Gaza, medics say
Israeli fire kills two young children in Gaza, medics say
Image for Cricket-England drop Carse after investigation into club incident
Cricket-England drop Carse after investigation into club incident
Image for Snooker-Former world champion Dott convicted of historical sexual abuse
Snooker-Former world champion Dott convicted of historical sexual abuse
Image for Tunisian hospital receives 19 bodies after migrant boat sinks
Tunisian hospital receives 19 bodies after migrant boat sinks
Image for French far-left leader Melenchon seen reaching presidential runoff, poll shows
French far-left leader Melenchon seen reaching presidential runoff, poll shows
Image for Kremlin says it is acting to minimise impact of Ukrainian strikes on Russian grain exports
Kremlin says it is acting to minimise impact of Ukrainian strikes on Russian grain exports
Image for Kremlin says British missile help for Ukraine 'adds fuel to the fire'
Kremlin says British missile help for Ukraine 'adds fuel to the fire'
Image for Ukrainian drone attack kills three teenagers in Russia's Krasnodar, officials say
Ukrainian drone attack kills three teenagers in Russia's Krasnodar, officials say
View All Headlines Posts