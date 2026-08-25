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Peru to welcome Pope Leo with hymn honoring slain nun - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Peru to welcome Pope Leo with hymn honoring slain nun

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Peru to Greet Pope Leo XIV with Special Hymn for Slain Missionary Nun

Pope Leo XIV's Visit and the Commemoration of Maria Agustina Rivas

By Marco Aquino

The Hymn: "Leon, Hermano del Camino"

LIMA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Peru will welcome Pope Leo XIV in November with a hymn in honor of a Catholic nun killed by Maoist insurgents, celebrating the pontiff's return to the country where he worked for decades as a missionary.

The song, featuring Andean rhythms and titled "Leon, Hermano del Camino" or "Leo, Brother on the Journey", will be performed by members of the Aguchita youth choir, named after Peruvian missionary Maria Agustina Rivas.

Maria Agustina Rivas: Life and Legacy

Rivas was killed by Shining Path rebels in 1990 while carrying out humanitarian work in Peru's remote Amazon jungle region. 

Known as "Aguchita," she was beatified by the Vatican in 2022 under Pope Francis after the Church ruled she had been killed out of hatred for the Catholic faith.

Honoring a Peruvian Saint

Keverly Escobar, 27, one of the lead singers, told Reuters she was proud to be part of the choir honoring a Peruvian saint who gave "her life for the most humble."

The song's composer and musician, Jaime Montoya, said he was inspired to write the hymn because he saw a common thread —sacrifice — that unites the missionary and Pope Leo.

"The song came about partly while looking back on the life of our then-bishop, Robert Prevost," when the now-pontiff was a missionary in Peru, Montoya added.

The Shining Path Conflict and Its Impact

Peru endured a brutal conflict between security forces and Shining Path, a guerrilla movement that sought to establish a communist state.

The violence left roughly 69,000 people dead or missing between 1980 and 2000, mostly in Peru's poorer indigenous and Amazon communities, according to official estimates. 

Aguchita's Courage Amidst Violence

"Aguchita knew she was confronting Shining Path, which at that time had the government under pressure and wanted to force all communities to join its cause," said Monsignor Pedro Castro of the Apostolic Vicariate of San Ramon, where the missionary served.

Pope Leo XIV's Return and Peru's Political Climate

Pope Leo's visit comes soon after President Keiko Fujimori took office in July, pledging to unite the country following years of political turmoil.

Fujimori, the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, has praised her father's role in defeating the Shining Path insurgency in the 1990s, though his legacy remains divisive because of corruption and human rights abuses committed during his rule.

The Hymn's National Recognition

The hymn won a national competition to find a song symbolizing unity ahead of the Pope's November 11 to 16 visit to Peru, part of a South American tour that will include Argentina and Uruguay.

Pope Leo XIV: A Life Dedicated to Peru

Pope Leo, the first U.S.-born pontiff, first arrived in Peru in 1985 and became a Peruvian citizen in 2015 after being appointed bishop of Chiclayo, where he stayed until 2023.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Additional reporting by Carlos Valdez and Anthony Marina; Writing by Lucinda Elliott; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Pope Leo XIV, the first U.S.-born pope and former missionary and Bishop of Chiclayo, returns to Peru in November alongside a hymn honoring a beatified nun slain by insurgents (apnews.com).
  • The hymn “Leo, Hermano del Camino,” with Andean rhythms, will be performed by the Aguchita youth choir, named after María Agustina Rivas, beatified in 2022 after being killed by Shining Path rebels in 1990 (apnews.com).
  • The tribute underscores themes of sacrifice and reconciliation amid Peru’s history of conflict, including nearly 69,000 victims during the Shining Path insurgency (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Peru honoring Pope Leo XIV with a hymn?
Peru is welcoming Pope Leo XIV with a hymn honoring Aguchita, a nun killed by Maoist insurgents, to symbolize unity and sacrifice ahead of his visit.
Who was Aguchita and why was she killed?
Aguchita, or Maria Agustina Rivas, was a Peruvian missionary nun killed by Shining Path rebels in 1990 while doing humanitarian work.
What is the significance of Pope Leo XIV's visit to Peru?
Pope Leo XIV's visit marks his return to Peru, where he served as a missionary for decades, and coincides with efforts to promote unity after political turmoil.
Who composed the hymn for Pope Leo XIV's visit?
Jaime Montoya composed the hymn 'Leon, Hermano del Camino,' inspired by the shared sacrifice of Aguchita and Pope Leo.
When will Pope Leo XIV visit Peru?
Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to visit Peru from November 11 to 16 as part of a South American tour.

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