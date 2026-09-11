BASF Reduces Harbour Energy Stake to 16% in Largest-Ever Block Sale

Key Details of BASF's Stake Reduction in Harbour Energy

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Harbour Energy's top shareholder BASF has once again reduced its stake in the British oil and gas producer, in what is the largest-ever block sale of Harbour shares, sending the stock down more than 3%.

Transaction Overview

Here are some details:

Share Sale Breakdown

• The German chemicals group sold about 133 million ordinary shares in Harbour at £2.66 apiece, a 4.3% discount to the stock's closing price on Thursday.

Institutional Investors and Buyback

• It sold 80 million Harbour shares to institutional investors and agreed to sell 53 million ordinary shares to Harbour, with the buyback worth about $190 million.

Impact on BASF's Stake

• Once the share sale is completed, BASF's interest in Harbour Energy's is expected to reduce to 16.4% from about 24.3%.

• BASF had previously sold about 80 million Harbour shares at discounted prices in March.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)