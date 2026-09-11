BASF Reduces Harbour Energy Stake to 16% in Largest-Ever Block Sale
Key Details of BASF's Stake Reduction in Harbour Energy
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Harbour Energy's top shareholder BASF has once again reduced its stake in the British oil and gas producer, in what is the largest-ever block sale of Harbour shares, sending the stock down more than 3%.
Transaction Overview
Here are some details:
Share Sale Breakdown
• The German chemicals group sold about 133 million ordinary shares in Harbour at £2.66 apiece, a 4.3% discount to the stock's closing price on Thursday.
Institutional Investors and Buyback
• It sold 80 million Harbour shares to institutional investors and agreed to sell 53 million ordinary shares to Harbour, with the buyback worth about $190 million.
Impact on BASF's Stake
• Once the share sale is completed, BASF's interest in Harbour Energy's is expected to reduce to 16.4% from about 24.3%.
• BASF had previously sold about 80 million Harbour shares at discounted prices in March.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)