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ECB lifts growth, inflation projections - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB lifts growth, inflation projections

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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ECB Increases Growth and Inflation Projections as Energy Shock Lingers

ECB Updates Economic Outlook Amid Persistent Energy Shock

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised some of its growth projections on Thursday and also lifted its inflation outlook, suggesting that it expects a war-induced energy shock to dissipate only slowly.

Inflation Trends and Projections

Inflation soared past 3% this summer and is likely to stay high for some time, raising the risk that expensive energy will eventually lift the cost of other goods and services, forcing the ECB to tighten even further after two rate hikes this year.

Updated Inflation Forecasts

Inflation is now seen averaging 2.5% next year, above the 2.3% seen in June while underlying inflation is seen at 2.6% in 2027, above the 2.5% forecast earlier.

Labour Market Impact

But a relatively soft labour market limits the risk that workers will demand compensation for higher prices, setting off a hard-to-beat wage-price spiral.

Economic Resilience and Adaptation

The economy nevertheless appears more resilient to the energy price shock than many had predicted. Consumption, investment and industrial output are holding up well, indicating that firms and households are quickly adapting to a rapidly shifting environment.

ECB Baseline Projections for Inflation and GDP Growth

The following are the ECB's baseline projections for inflation and GDP growth. Its previous projections from June are in brackets.

Growth and Inflation Data

2026 2027 2008

GDP Growth: 0.9% (0.8%) 1.4% (1.2%) 1.5% (1.5%)

Inflation: 3.0% (3.0%) 2.5% (2.3%) 2.1% (2.0%)

Core inflation 2.5% (2.5%) 2.6% (2.5%) 2.3% (2.2%)

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Key Takeaways

  • Growth forecasts nudged higher: 2026 at 0.9% vs 0.8%, 2027 at 1.4% vs 1.2% (Reuters paraphrase supported by El País) (elpais.com)
  • Headline inflation projections raised: average 3.0% in 2026 and 2.5% in 2027—up from June’s 2.6% and 2.3% respectively (ecb.europa.eu)
  • Core inflation for 2027 revised modestly upward to 2.6%, underlying inflation remains a concern amid a gradual pass‑through of energy costs (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the ECB's new inflation projections for next year?
Inflation is expected to average 2.5% next year, up from the previous forecast of 2.3%.
Why did the ECB raise its inflation outlook?
The ECB anticipates that the energy shock from the war will dissipate slowly, keeping inflation elevated for a longer period.
What impact is the energy price shock having on the Eurozone economy?
Despite high energy prices, Eurozone consumption, investment, and industrial output remain resilient.
What is the ECB's expectation for core inflation in 2027?
Core inflation is forecast to be 2.6% in 2027, up from the previous projection of 2.5%.

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