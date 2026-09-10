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England's mayors handed power to impose tourist tax in Burnham devolution drive - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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England's mayors handed power to impose tourist tax in Burnham devolution drive

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Finance Government Policy Hospitality Devolution Tourism

England’s Mayors Granted Authority to Impose Tourist Tax Under Devolution Plan

Overview of the New Tourist Tax Powers for English Mayors

By Andy Bruce

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Regional mayors in England will be handed the power to charge a levy on overnight stays, Britain's government said on Thursday, as it pressed ahead with a tourist tax that Prime Minister Andy Burnham hopes will help move power and money away from London.

The Overnight Visitor Levy Explained

The Overnight Visitor Levy, which drew immediate criticism from the hospitality industry, gives mayors the option to tax people a percentage of the cost of their stay.

Government’s Perspective and Implementation Timeline

Burnham, who replaced Keir Starmer as prime minister in July, sees the levy as a way of financially empowering local leaders. He said last week the tax would come into force towards the end of the next financial year, with mayors expected to set out spending plans by early 2028.

"This measure will give mayors the choice to raise and reinvest funding where it's needed most," said Angela Rayner, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

"It'll help support the local services, public spaces and attractions that both residents and visitors rely on, with decisions taken by people who know their area best."

Industry Response and Economic Concerns

UKHospitality, which represents the sector, said the move would hurt British families and add to red tape.

Potential Impact on Jobs and Economic Output

"Give mayors one tax-raising power on one sector and they will pull that lever until it snaps," said Chief Executive Allen Simpson.

Simpson cited research by consultancy Oxford Economics estimating that a fully implemented 5% levy by 2030 would cost around 33,000 jobs and reduce economic output by £2.2 billion ($2.98 billion).

The industry also argues that British hospitality already pays 20% sales tax, double the norm across much of Europe.

Comparisons with Other Regions

Scotland has already moved ahead on the issue. Edinburgh launched a 5% levy in July, capped at five nights.

($1 = 0.7381 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy BruceEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Regional mayors in England will gain discretionary powers to impose an Overnight Visitor Levy on short‑term overnight accommodation, marking a significant step in devolution and fiscal empowerment for local leaders. (questions-statements.parliament.uk)
  • The levy, inspired by practices in cities like New York and Paris, allows mayors to set a percentage‑based fee; implementation is expected by early financial year 2028 with spending plans due by early 2028. (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)
  • Hospitality industry groups warn a 5% levy fully rolled out by 2030 could cost 33,000 jobs and reduce GDP by £2.2 bn. They argue the sector already bears a 20% VAT burden. (questions-statements.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new tourist tax policy announced in England?
England's government is giving regional mayors the power to impose an overnight visitor levy on accommodations, letting mayors decide how to use the funds locally.
Who will be able to introduce the tourist tax in England?
Regional mayors across England will be able to set and implement the tourist tax if they choose to do so.
How might the tourist tax impact the hospitality industry?
UKHospitality warns the tax could lead to job losses and reduced economic output, citing estimates of 33,000 jobs lost and a £2.2 billion reduction by 2030 if fully implemented.
When could the tourist tax come into effect?
The tourist tax is expected to come into effect towards the end of the next financial year, with mayors required to detail spending plans by early 2028.
Has a tourist tax been implemented elsewhere in the UK?
Yes, Edinburgh in Scotland launched a 5% levy on overnight stays in July, capped at five nights.

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