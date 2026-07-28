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Poland's Tusk calls for end to hate crimes against Ukrainians - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland's Tusk calls for end to hate crimes against Ukrainians

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Poland’s Prime Minister Calls to End Xenophobic Attacks on Ukrainians Amid Rising Tensions

Rising Tensions and Government Response

Recent Attacks and Government Reaction

WARSAW, July 28 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on Tuesday for an end to xenophobic attacks against Ukrainians in Poland, after a series of hate crimes hit the headlines in recent weeks amid heightened tension between Warsaw and Kyiv.

Tusk spoke after a video shared widely on social media showed three Poles beating up a Ukrainian man and his girlfriend in Wroclaw on Sunday, reportedly following a disagreement in a shop. Two of the attackers were arrested on Monday.

Prime Minister’s Statement

"Anyone who commits such vile acts is acting directly against Poland's interests," Tusk told a government meeting. "You are working against Poland, in favour of Russia and in favour of Polish and Ukrainian nationalism."

Background: Shifting Public Sentiment

While Warsaw remains a staunch supporter of Kyiv's war effort, Ukrainians living in Poland have faced mounting public hostility in recent years as an initial wave of sympathy after Russia's 2022 invasion gave way to weariness with refugees.

Historical Tensions and Recent Disputes

Relations have also been soured by historical tensions, which came to a head over Ukraine's decision to name an army unit after a group of World War Two nationalist insurgents, admired in Ukraine for fighting the Nazis and Soviets but reviled in Poland for participating in massacres of Poles.

In June Poland's President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Poland's top honour over the dispute.

Statistics and Notable Incidents

Increase in Hate Crimes

Polish daily Rzeczpospolita reported earlier in July that police had received 180 reports of hate crimes against Ukrainians in the first half of 2026, an increase of 30% compared to the previous year.

Sunday's incident was the latest in a string of such incidents that have been widely covered in local media.

Other Recent Attacks

Poznan Tram Stop Incident

In Poznan, a 60-year-old Polish man was beaten up at a tram stop after he stood up for a Ukrainian boy who had been verbally abused by three men.

Bielsko-Biala Insult Incident

In the southern city of Bielsko-Biala a 54-year-old Polish man was filmed insulting two Ukrainian girls because of their nationality.

Legnica Assault Case

In Legnica, southwestern Poland, a 26-year-old woman was charged by police after she assaulted two 13-year-old Ukrainians, allegedly because of their nationality.

International Response

On Monday, Ukraine's ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, said such incidents were unacceptable and that he hoped the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel FlorkiewiczEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Hate crime reports against Ukrainians in Poland rose by 30% in the first half of 2026, reaching 180 cases, according to police data cited by Rzeczpospolita.(notesfrompoland.com)
  • PM Tusk condemned a Wroclaw attack on a Ukrainian couple, calling perpetrators 'acting in favour of Russia' and undermining Polish national interests.(notesfrompoland.com)
  • Diplomatic strain also stems from President Nawrocki revoking Zelenskyy’s Order of the White Eagle in June 2026, prompting Ukraine to return the honour amid historical disputes.(washingtonpost.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk say about hate crimes against Ukrainians?
Donald Tusk called for an immediate end to xenophobic attacks against Ukrainians in Poland, condemning recent incidents and urging that such actions work against Polish interests.
What recent hate crimes against Ukrainians in Poland have been reported?
Incidents include physical and verbal assaults in Wroclaw, Poznan, Bielsko-Biala, and Legnica, with both Polish and Ukrainian victims.
How has public hostility towards Ukrainians in Poland changed since the 2022 invasion?
Initial sympathy for Ukrainian refugees has shifted to increased weariness and hostility, resulting in a reported 30% rise in hate crimes in 2026 compared to the previous year.
What actions have Polish authorities taken in response to these hate crimes?
Authorities have arrested suspects involved in recent attacks and have charged individuals in several high-profile cases.
How have diplomatic relations between Poland and Ukraine been affected by these incidents?
Relations have been strained due to historical disputes and recent honors being rescinded, as well as repeated calls for justice by Ukrainian officials.

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