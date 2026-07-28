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France braces for fourth major heatwave as crews tackle Bordeaux blaze - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France braces for fourth major heatwave as crews tackle Bordeaux blaze

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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headlines Climate France Wildfire Emergency

France Braces for Major Heatwave Amid Bordeaux Wildfire Evacuations

Heatwave Intensifies Wildfire Crisis in Bordeaux Region

By Yves Herman and Janis Laizans

Record Temperatures and Firefighting Efforts

BORDEAUX, France, July 28 (Reuters) - France was bracing for its fourth major heatwave of the year on Tuesday, as soaring temperatures and tinder-dry conditions across the southwest piled pressure on crews battling a giant wildfire in the Bordeaux region.

Temperatures in Bordeaux are forecast to reach 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit) during the day, around 7 degrees above the average high between 1961 and 1990, according to the Reuters Climate Monitor.

Government Response and Local Impact

"The situation we are dealing with today is the most severe we have ever recorded, the toughest since the Second World War," President Emmanuel Macron, who flew to the area, said on Monday evening.

Fire crews had contained the blaze overnight, but the situation remained difficult, Nathalie Delattre, Senator for Gironde which covers the city of Bordeaux, said.

"Everything will depend on how the firefighters on the ground get on," she told BFM TV on Tuesday.

Unprecedented Wildfire Season in France

France is going through an unprecedented wildfire season. The area burned has already surpassed the previous record year of 2022.

Landes Area and Evacuations

The Landes area, southwest of Bordeaux, is covered by pine forests, which become highly flammable when dry. The fire has burned down 42,000 hectares so far.

Authorities have evacuated about 220,000 people, including holidaymakers and local residents.

Biscarrosse: Gradual Return for Evacuated Residents

In the area of Biscarrosse, a town about 40 km south, which was hit by another wildfire last week, the situation has improved and some 15,000 evacuated people were gradually allowed back home in the town and a campsite nearby, the local administration said on X.

"However, (the favourable) development does not mean the risk has been eliminated. Flare-ups remain possible, particularly due to weather conditions (wind, drought, etc.)," it said.

Weather Outlook

Temperatures were set to increase in the region from the afternoon and peak at 37 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, weather office Meteo France said.

(Reporting by Yves Herman, Manuel Ausloos, Inti Landauro, Sarah Meysonnier; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • 2026 marks France’s worst wildfire year, with burned area exceeding 2022’s record — nearly 69,500 ha by late July (lemonde.fr)
  • The Gironde megafire, active since around July 22, has destroyed ~42,000 ha, displaced ~220,000 people, and mobilized thousands of firefighters, soldiers and aerial assets (lemonde.fr)
  • A fourth heatwave is expected to hit around July 29–30, further straining firefighting efforts and worsening drought and fire risk (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How severe is the current heatwave in France?
France is experiencing its fourth major heatwave of the year, with temperatures in Bordeaux reaching 33°C, about 7°C above the historical average.
What impact have the wildfires had in the Bordeaux region?
Wildfires have burned 42,000 hectares and forced the evacuation of approximately 220,000 people, including residents and tourists.
How are local authorities responding to the Bordeaux wildfire?
Fire crews have managed to contain the blaze overnight, but the situation remains difficult due to high temperatures and dry conditions.
Has the wildfire situation improved in nearby areas like Biscarrosse?
Yes, the situation in Biscarrosse has improved, and about 15,000 evacuated people are being allowed to return home, though risks remain.
What factors are contributing to the ongoing wildfire threat in southwest France?
Ongoing drought, high temperatures, and strong winds are making the region's pine forests highly flammable, increasing wildfire risks.

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