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UK's Labour Party catches Reform in polls after Burnham becomes PM - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Labour Party catches Reform in polls after Burnham becomes PM

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Politics UK News Elections Opinion Polls

Labour Party Matches Reform in Polls After Andy Burnham Named Prime Minister

Labour's Resurgence in UK Political Polls

By Alistair Smout

Labour Overtakes Reform Following Leadership Change

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Britain's governing Labour Party has caught up with, or overtaken, Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK in the polls, according to three different surveys which showed a bounce for new leader Andy Burnham a week after he became prime minister.

Background: Reform's Previous Lead and Labour's Response

Farage's anti-immigrant Reform party had led nearly every opinion poll for more than a year and gained hundreds of seats in local and regional votes in May, prompting Labour to remove the unpopular Keir Starmer and install Burnham, a more charismatic former mayor, as prime minister on July 20.

Burnham's Initial Policy Moves

He spent his first week as leader looking to give voters "breathing space" on the cost of living - removing a tax on energy bills, capping bus fares and cutting taxes for pubs and bars.

Polling Data and Analysis

A poll by Survation found that Labour was on 26% after Burnham's first week in office, overtaking Reform on 24%. The week before Starmer announced his resignation in June, Labour had been on just 19%, with Reform on 27%.

Survation Chief Executive Damian Lyons Lowe said the poll was "the highest Survation has had Labour since 3 June 2025, and the first Labour polling lead since 3 May 2025".

Other Poll Results

Other pollsters reported a similar pattern. On Monday, More In Common showed Labour on 28% ahead of Reform on 24%, while YouGov had Reform and Labour tied at 22%, with Labour up 6 points since May and Reform at their lowest level of support since March 2025.

Public Perception of Leadership

YouGov also said more Britons saw Burnham as a better prime minister than Farage, or any other major party leader.

Challenges Facing Reform and Labour's Outlook

As Labour enjoys a bounce, Reform has faced questions over whether gifts from wealthy backers were properly declared, which Farage has angrily decried as a bid by the establishment to discredit him.

Asked about the bounce in the polls on Monday, Burnham said he would not get "carried away" but was pleased to have "made a start where hopefully I've connected with people".

(Reporting by Alistair Smout;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Latest Survation poll shows Labour at 26%, overtaking Reform UK at 24%, up from 19% vs 27% before Starmer’s resignation (apnews.com)
  • More in Common polling also puts Labour ahead by 4 points (28% vs 24%)—its first lead in over a year (theguardian.com)
  • YouGov reports Labour and Reform tied at 22%, with Labour up 6 points since May and Reform at lowest support since March 2025; Burnham seen more favourably than any major leader (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new prime minister of the UK?
Andy Burnham became the UK's new prime minister after replacing Keir Starmer on July 20.
How has Labour's polling changed since Burnham became leader?
Labour has caught up with or overtaken Reform UK in several polls, showing a significant bounce after Burnham took office.
What policy changes did Andy Burnham implement in his first week?
Burnham removed a tax on energy bills, capped bus fares, and cut taxes for pubs and bars to ease the cost of living.
How did Reform UK perform in recent polls compared to Labour?
Reform UK was overtaken or tied by Labour in multiple polls, marking their lowest support since March 2025.
Why was Keir Starmer replaced as leader of the Labour Party?
Keir Starmer was replaced due to Labour's poor polling performance and loss of support to Reform UK.

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