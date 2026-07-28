GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Trump, Zelenskiy and Netanyahu to attend US Senator Graham's funeral - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Trump, Zelenskiy and Netanyahu to attend US Senator Graham's funeral

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Politics US Senate World Leaders

Trump, Netanyahu, and Zelenskiy to Attend Senator Lindsey Graham’s Funeral in Washington

World Leaders and U.S. Officials Gather to Honor Senator Lindsey Graham

By Nolan D. McCaskill and Joseph Ax

Funeral Attendance and Ceremony Details

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are expected to attend the funeral on Tuesday of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who forcefully lobbied Washington to back both countries during conflict.

President Donald Trump, who Graham denounced early in his political career before becoming a staunch supporter, is due to speak at the Washington National Cathedral service following a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

Graham’s Legacy in U.S. Foreign Policy

Graham, a South Carolina Republican who died suddenly from a heart ailment on July 11 at age 71, was a defense hawk who regularly called for an interventionist U.S. role on the world stage and strongly backed both Israel and Ukraine.

He met with Zelenskiy in Kyiv only a day before his death, the 10th time he had visited Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion. The Senate is preparing to vote on a bipartisan package of new sanctions on Russia that Graham spent his final days trying to push across the finish line.

Relationship with President Trump

Graham was one of Trump's most visible allies, making frequent appearances on cable television news shows to tout the administration's policies. In recent months, he had been a stalwart defender of the unpopular Iran war.

Succession and Political Impact

Sister Vies to Succeed Him in Senate

SISTER VIES TO SUCCEED HIM IN SENATE

Graham had been running for a fifth term in the Senate after winning the South Carolina Republican primary in June. His sister, Darline Graham, was appointed by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to fill the remainder of his term.

Upcoming Election and Family Background

She has announced her intention to seek a full six-year term in November, with Trump’s endorsement. The Democratic candidate, pediatrician Annie Andrews, is considered a long shot given South Carolina’s strong Republican lean.

Lindsey Graham served as his sister’s guardian after their parents died when she was still a girl.

Graham’s Career and Political Evolution

A former Air Force lawyer and a member of South Carolina’s Air National Guard, Graham served in the state legislature and the U.S. House of Representatives before winning his Senate seat in 2002.

He briefly ran for president in the 2016 election, when he was adamantly opposed to Trump’s candidacy; he called the future president a “race-baiting, ⁠xenophobic, religious bigot” on CNN.

But he eventually became one of Trump’s most loyal backers in the Senate, and the two were frequent golf partners.

Additional Funeral Services

In addition to Tuesday's ceremonies in Washington, Graham will also have funeral services on Wednesday in South Carolina, where he will be buried.

(Reporting by Nolan D. McCaskill in Washington and Joseph Ax in New York; editing by Scott Malone and Deepa Babington)

Key Takeaways

  • Netanyahu and Zelenskiy will both attend Lindsey Graham’s funeral in Washington on July 28, underscoring his international influence as a staunch supporter of Israel and Ukraine (svd.se).
  • President Trump will deliver a eulogy at the National Cathedral service following a Capitol Rotunda ceremony, highlighting the shift from early criticism to close alliance with Graham (cathedral.org).
  • Graham died suddenly from a heart-related ailment on July 11; his sister Darline Graham was appointed by Gov. McMaster to fill his seat temporarily and has announced her candidacy for a full Senate term with Trump’s endorsement (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is attending Senator Lindsey Graham’s funeral?
Former President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are expected to attend.
When and where will Lindsey Graham’s funeral take place?
The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at the Washington National Cathedral, following a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.
Who will succeed Lindsey Graham in the Senate?
His sister, Darline Graham, was appointed to fill his term and plans to run for a full six-year term with Trump’s endorsement.
What was Lindsey Graham working on before his death?
He was pushing for a bipartisan package of new sanctions on Russia and had recently visited Ukraine.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UN chief Guterres sounds out Cyprus sides on prospects for peace talks

UN chief Guterres sounds out Cyprus sides on prospects for peace talks

Image for US, France trade barbs in fight over UN rights chief's second term

US, France trade barbs in fight over UN rights chief's second term

Image for Austria plans to extend military service in light of Ukraine war

Austria plans to extend military service in light of Ukraine war

Image for UK revisiting deportation order on former Hong Kong opposition leader, lawyer says

UK revisiting deportation order on former Hong Kong opposition leader, lawyer says

Image for Merz vows response to Berlin Pride attack amid outcry over suspect

Merz vows response to Berlin Pride attack amid outcry over suspect

Image for Poland asks U.S. to hand over ex-minister over alleged fund misuse

Poland asks U.S. to hand over ex-minister over alleged fund misuse

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for France braces for fourth major heatwave as crews tackle Bordeaux blaze
France braces for fourth major heatwave as crews tackle Bordeaux blaze
Image for Finland closes southern airspace near Russia over drone risk
Finland closes southern airspace near Russia over drone risk
Image for Trump to host Netanyahu, Zelenskiy as Ukraine, Iran wars reach critical stages
Trump to host Netanyahu, Zelenskiy as Ukraine, Iran wars reach critical stages
Image for Apartment building in Chekhov near Moscow damaged in drone attack, regional governor says
Apartment building in Chekhov near Moscow damaged in drone attack, regional governor says
Image for Pentagon says it will not finish spending Ukraine funds until year Trump leaves office, source says
Pentagon says it will not finish spending Ukraine funds until year Trump leaves office, source says
Image for Soccer-English soccer to trial goalkeeper injury rule to deter tactical stoppages
Soccer-English soccer to trial goalkeeper injury rule to deter tactical stoppages
Image for Andrew, Tristan Tate to seek release from US jail while fighting extradition
Andrew, Tristan Tate to seek release from US jail while fighting extradition
Image for Russian attacks in southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region kill three, regional governor says
Russian attacks in southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region kill three, regional governor says
Image for Romania expels Russian diplomat in protest of airspace breaches
Romania expels Russian diplomat in protest of airspace breaches
Image for Trump says he is ready for military action if Iran talks fail, Axios reports
Trump says he is ready for military action if Iran talks fail, Axios reports
Image for Palestinians say settler violence and military raids are bringing them to breaking point
Palestinians say settler violence and military raids are bringing them to breaking point
Image for International Criminal Court faces challenging search for new prosecutor
International Criminal Court faces challenging search for new prosecutor
View All Headlines Posts