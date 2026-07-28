Platon Battles UK Extradition, Claims Moldova’s Case Is Politically Driven

Background and Key Developments in the Platon Extradition Case

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Moldovan businessman Veaceslav Platon is fighting extradition from Britain on charges relating to an alleged $22 billion money laundering ring, giving evidence in a London court on Tuesday that his prosecution is politically motivated.

Platon, 53, was arrested in London last year after an extradition request by Moldova, which accuses him of helping move vast sums of money out of Russia between 2010 and 2014, plus additional criminal charges.

Allegations of Money Laundering and Criminal Network

Moldovan prosecutors allege Platon was part of a criminal network which transferred money to accounts with Moldindconbank, Moldova's second-largest bank and in which Platon owned shares.

The money was purportedly sent for legitimate payments or loans, but, prosecutors allege, Platon and his co-conspirators orchestrated non-payment and then filed lawsuits, getting selected judges to issue rulings to add legitimacy.

Defense Arguments: Political Motivation and Asset Confiscation

Platon's lawyers argue the charges are aimed at "neutralising him as a political threat", with the case allegedly designed to allow Moldova to confiscate his shares in Moldindcondbank and the country's largest lender Agroindbank.

Prosecution’s Response to Political Motivation Claims

Lawyers representing the Moldovan authorities, however, said in court filings that Platon's allegations were "being used as a screen by (Platon) to evade responsibility for the alleged crimes and avoid extradition".

Testimonies and Political Context

Platon’s Testimony: Relationship with President Maia Sandu

PLATON SAYS HE WAS 'THREAT' TO PRESIDENT

Platon, who was jailed in Moldova in 2017 for money laundering but released on appeal, gave evidence at Westminster Magistrates' Court that he wanted to support pro-European President Maia Sandu.

"But Maia Sandu from the very beginning took a stance that the criminality is everywhere and only Maia Sandu herself represents goodness for the country," he said through an interpreter.

Economic Influence and Perceived Threat

Platon added: "I was the owner of the shares of the two biggest banks of the country and three of the largest insurance companies of the country ... there was not any more influential person in the country in relation to economic and finance than I was, so she saw a threat."

Counterarguments from Moldovan Authorities

But Catherine Brown, a lawyer representing the Moldovan authorities, said in written arguments: "The prosecutions against (Platon) are not politically motivated.

"They are based upon evidence of criminality giving rise to properly founded charges."

Next Steps in the Legal Proceedings

The hearing continues into August and will then resume in November, with a ruling expected at a later date.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by David Holmes)