GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Moldovan businessman Platon fights extradition from UK, alleges political prosecution - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Moldovan businessman Platon fights extradition from UK, alleges political prosecution

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Legal Moldova UK

Platon Battles UK Extradition, Claims Moldova’s Case Is Politically Driven

Background and Key Developments in the Platon Extradition Case

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Moldovan businessman Veaceslav Platon is fighting extradition from Britain on charges relating to an alleged $22 billion money laundering ring, giving evidence in a London court on Tuesday that his prosecution is politically motivated.

Platon, 53, was arrested in London last year after an extradition request by Moldova, which accuses him of helping move vast sums of money out of Russia between 2010 and 2014, plus additional criminal charges.

Allegations of Money Laundering and Criminal Network

Moldovan prosecutors allege Platon was part of a criminal network which transferred money to accounts with Moldindconbank, Moldova's second-largest bank and in which Platon owned shares.

The money was purportedly sent for legitimate payments or loans, but, prosecutors allege, Platon and his co-conspirators orchestrated non-payment and then filed lawsuits, getting selected judges to issue rulings to add legitimacy.

Defense Arguments: Political Motivation and Asset Confiscation

Platon's lawyers argue the charges are aimed at "neutralising him as a political threat", with the case allegedly designed to allow Moldova to confiscate his shares in Moldindcondbank and the country's largest lender Agroindbank.

Prosecution’s Response to Political Motivation Claims

Lawyers representing the Moldovan authorities, however, said in court filings that Platon's allegations were "being used as a screen by (Platon) to evade responsibility for the alleged crimes and avoid extradition".

Testimonies and Political Context

Platon’s Testimony: Relationship with President Maia Sandu

PLATON SAYS HE WAS 'THREAT' TO PRESIDENT

Platon, who was jailed in Moldova in 2017 for money laundering but released on appeal, gave evidence at Westminster Magistrates' Court that he wanted to support pro-European President Maia Sandu.

"But Maia Sandu from the very beginning took a stance that the criminality is everywhere and only Maia Sandu herself represents goodness for the country," he said through an interpreter.

Economic Influence and Perceived Threat

Platon added: "I was the owner of the shares of the two biggest banks of the country and three of the largest insurance companies of the country ... there was not any more influential person in the country in relation to economic and finance than I was, so she saw a threat."

Counterarguments from Moldovan Authorities

But Catherine Brown, a lawyer representing the Moldovan authorities, said in written arguments: "The prosecutions against (Platon) are not politically motivated. 

"They are based upon evidence of criminality giving rise to properly founded charges."

Next Steps in the Legal Proceedings

The hearing continues into August and will then resume in November, with a ruling expected at a later date.  

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Platon argues charges are politically motivated and aimed at neutralizing him as a threat to Moldova’s leadership
  • Moldovan authorities accuse him of orchestrating a massive fraud and laundering scheme tied to the Russian ‘Laundromat’ and Moldindconbank
  • Extradition proceedings began in 2025; a full UK court hearing is ongoing with verdict expected after hearings in November

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Veaceslav Platon?
Veaceslav Platon is a Moldovan businessman accused of involvement in a $22 billion money laundering scheme and is currently fighting extradition from the UK.
What charges does Platon face in Moldova?
Platon faces charges of money laundering and participation in a criminal network that allegedly moved vast sums out of Russia via Moldovan banks.
What is the Moldovan government’s stance on the case?
The Moldovan authorities say the charges against Platon are based on evidence of criminality and are not politically motivated.
When is a ruling on Platon's extradition expected?
The hearing continues into August and will resume in November, with a ruling expected at a later date.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Explainer-France has seen its first 'fire-cloud'. What is it?

Explainer-France has seen its first 'fire-cloud'. What is it?

Image for Under pressure over China backers, Mercedes CEO pledges to defend US business

Under pressure over China backers, Mercedes CEO pledges to defend US business

Image for Romanian healthcare workers strike over wage bill needed to secure EU funds

Romanian healthcare workers strike over wage bill needed to secure EU funds

Image for Persistently high inflation to nag global economy, say economists: Reuters poll 

Persistently high inflation to nag global economy, say economists: Reuters poll 

Image for EU to impose provisional duties on Chinese sodium benzoate

EU to impose provisional duties on Chinese sodium benzoate

Image for Airbus A350 jet flies 24 hours nonstop from Australia to France

Airbus A350 jet flies 24 hours nonstop from Australia to France

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Berlin Pride attacker recorded pledge of allegiance to IS, prosecutors say
Berlin Pride attacker recorded pledge of allegiance to IS, prosecutors say
Image for Poland's Tusk calls for end to hate crimes against Ukrainians
Poland's Tusk calls for end to hate crimes against Ukrainians
Image for UK's Labour Party catches Reform in polls after Burnham becomes PM
UK's Labour Party catches Reform in polls after Burnham becomes PM
Image for Firefighters in France, Spain scramble to contain blazes as new heatwave looms
Firefighters in France, Spain scramble to contain blazes as new heatwave looms
Image for Trump, Zelenskiy and Netanyahu to attend US Senator Graham's funeral
Trump, Zelenskiy and Netanyahu to attend US Senator Graham's funeral
Image for France braces for fourth major heatwave as crews tackle Bordeaux blaze
France braces for fourth major heatwave as crews tackle Bordeaux blaze
Image for Finland closes southern airspace near Russia over drone risk
Finland closes southern airspace near Russia over drone risk
Image for UN chief Guterres sounds out Cyprus sides on prospects for peace talks
UN chief Guterres sounds out Cyprus sides on prospects for peace talks
Image for Trump to host Netanyahu, Zelenskiy as Ukraine, Iran wars reach critical stages
Trump to host Netanyahu, Zelenskiy as Ukraine, Iran wars reach critical stages
Image for Apartment building in Chekhov near Moscow damaged in drone attack, regional governor says
Apartment building in Chekhov near Moscow damaged in drone attack, regional governor says
Image for Pentagon says it will not finish spending Ukraine funds until year Trump leaves office, source says
Pentagon says it will not finish spending Ukraine funds until year Trump leaves office, source says
Image for Soccer-English soccer to trial goalkeeper injury rule to deter tactical stoppages
Soccer-English soccer to trial goalkeeper injury rule to deter tactical stoppages
View All Headlines Posts