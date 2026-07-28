Finland Shuts Southern Airspace Near Russia Over Drone Risk
Finland Closes Airspace and Imposes Maritime Restrictions
Airspace Closure Near Russian Border
HELSINKI, July 28 (Reuters) - Finland's defence force on Tuesday closed a part of the airspace off the country's southern coast near the Russian border due to a risk of stray drones, a spokesperson for the military said.
Additional Maritime Restrictions
A restriction was also imposed for maritime traffic, the Finnish Defence Forces wrote in a post on X.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Elviira Luoma, editing by Terje Solsvik)