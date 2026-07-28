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Finland closes southern airspace near Russia over drone risk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Finland Shuts Southern Airspace Near Russia Over Drone Risk

Finland Closes Airspace and Imposes Maritime Restrictions

Airspace Closure Near Russian Border

HELSINKI, July 28 (Reuters) - Finland's defence force on Tuesday closed a part of the airspace off the country's southern coast near the Russian border due to a risk of stray drones, a spokesperson for the military said.

Additional Maritime Restrictions

A restriction was also imposed for maritime traffic, the Finnish Defence Forces wrote in a post on X.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Elviira Luoma, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Finland imposed precautionary airspace and maritime restrictions off its southern coast near Russia on July 28, citing stray drone risks (dailyfinland.fi).
  • This follows a series of prior drone-related incidents—including airspace incursions and emergency warnings—indicating an evolving regional security challenge (dailyfinland.fi).
  • Finland and Baltic partners are boosting counter‑drone capabilities and regional cooperation, including a EUR 50.2 million investment to strengthen detection and response capabilities (valtioneuvosto.fi).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Finland close part of its southern airspace?
Finland closed part of its southern airspace near the Russian border due to a risk of stray drones.
Which authority announced the airspace restriction in Finland?
The Finnish Defence Forces announced the airspace restriction.
Were there any additional restrictions aside from airspace closure?
Yes, restrictions for maritime traffic were also imposed.
Where is the airspace closure located?
The closure is off Finland's southern coast near the Russian border.
When was the airspace closure announced?
The closure was announced on Tuesday, July 28.

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