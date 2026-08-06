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Plane near drone found at German airport was carrying ammunition, media reports say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Plane near drone found at German airport was carrying ammunition, media reports say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Top German prosecutor leads drone probe in suspected attack on national security

By Holger Hansen and Rachel More

Federal Investigation into Drone Incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Germany's federal prosecutor took on an investigation on Thursday into a suspected drone attack at a key freight and military airport in the country's east and warned of an attempt to compromise national security.

The Office of the Federal Prosecutor said it was investigating a serious attack on Germany's transport and logistics infrastructure that could have impacted foreign and domestic security.

Details of the Drone Attack

There is sufficient evidence to suggest that a drone discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport on Tuesday had been intended to cause an explosion, the prosecutor said in a statement.

"The drone had been equipped with professional explosives and a detonator," the statement said.

Second Drone and Cargo Jet Incident

A second object, which prosecutors suspect to be another drone, collided with a cargo jet in the vicinity of the airport as the jet attempted a go-around due to the security incident. The plane later landed in Hanover with minor damage.

The federal prosecutor took over the probe from a lower prosecutor in the city of Dresden.

Discovery and Immediate Response

Airport workers discovered the drone late on Tuesday at Leipzig/Halle Airport, an important cargo and NATO logistics hub in eastern Germany.

The newspaper Bild cited unnamed investigators as saying that a technical defect prevented the drone-mounted device from exploding. 

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt described the incident as a hybrid attack.

Significance of Leipzig/Halle Airport

Role as Cargo Hub and NATO Base

AIRPORT SERVES AS CARGO HUB, NATO BASE

The drone was found close to several Ukrainian Antonov An-124 cargo airplanes, among the world's biggest freighters, according to earlier media reports. A Reuters journalist saw police collecting evidence in the vicinity of one of the planes early on Wednesday. 

NATO Operations and Impact on Logistics

Leipzig/Halle is the main base for NATO's Strategic Airlift International Solution, known as SALIS, which is, among other things, helping to deliver equipment to strengthen the defence pact's eastern flank using a small fleet of Antonov cargo planes.

Flights were suspended following the incident, impacting German logistics group DHL, which uses the airport as a cargo hub.

A spokesperson for Leipzig/Halle Airport, which is also used by companies like Lufthansa Cargo and Amazon.com, said on Thursday that operations were back to normal and no additional security measures had been implemented.

Ongoing Investigation and Suspicions

German authorities have not identified any suspects.

Dobrindt said he could not rule out "foreign powers."

Some lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia. In the past, German officials have often blamed Moscow for what they call hybrid attacks — incidents of aggression that fall short of acts of war.

The Russian Embassy in Berlin did not respond to an emailed request for comment from Reuters. 

(Additional reporting by Axel Schmidt, Ludwig Burger and Friederike Heine; Editing by Miranda Murray, Joe Bavier and Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The drone found on August 4 near a parked Ukrainian An‑124 freighter at Leipzig/Halle Airport carried military‑grade explosives and a detonator—viewed as a sophisticated hybrid attack attempt. (apnews.com)
  • A separate incident involved a DHL cargo jet colliding mid‑air with an unidentified object—likely another drone—forcing it to divert safely to Hanover, prompting a joint sabotage investigation. (reddit.com)
  • Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt labeled the drone incident a 'hybrid attack,' indicating elevated threat levels against critical infrastructure in a key military logistics hub. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was found near Leipzig/Halle airport?
A drone laden with high-grade explosives was discovered parked near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft at Leipzig/Halle airport.
What was the Ukrainian aircraft carrying?
The Ukrainian cargo aircraft was carrying a payload of military ammunition.
How did the drone incident affect airport operations?
Flights were suspended, cargo jets were diverted, and operations were disrupted at one of Germany's major logistics hubs.
Who has been blamed for the incident?
A German parliamentary intelligence committee member blamed Russia, but authorities have not yet identified the perpetrators.
Are airport operations now back to normal?
Yes, Leipzig/Halle airport operations have returned to normal and no additional security measures were implemented.

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