China Starts Production of Homegrown DUV Lithography Machines for Chipmakers
China's Breakthrough in Domestic Lithography Machine Manufacturing
July 27 (Reuters) - China has begun manufacturing domestically developed immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines, a key chipmaking tool long dominated by Dutch supplier ASML, The Information reported on Monday.
The machines are expected to be delivered this year to leading Chinese chipmakers, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, Hua Hong Semiconductor and ChangXin Memory Technologies, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
ASML shares dropped 4.6% after the report.
Key Details from the Report
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Manufacturer Identity and Sensitivity
The people did not identify the state-backed manufacturer due to the sensitivity of the matter.
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Potential Impact on ASML and Current Limitations
The breakthrough could eventually challenge ASML in China, but the system still lags on performance and reliability and needs further testing before mass production, leaving the Dutch company's advantages intact for now.
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Production Capacity and Timeline
Initial Output and Future Plans
Production will be limited initially, with about five DUV machines this year and roughly 20 in 2027.
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Technological Context
Importance of Immersion DUV Machines
Immersion DUV machines, which print circuit patterns onto silicon wafers, are the most advanced lithography tools available to Chinese chipmakers after restrictions cut off access to extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) systems.
Development of Domestic EUV Machines
China is also developing a domestic EUV machine, though it remains at the prototype stage.
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Geopolitical and Industry Implications
The technology could give Chinese chipmakers an alternative source of critical equipment as the U.S. considers tighter restrictions on foreign lithography tool exports and servicing in China.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Rashika Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)