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China begins making homegrown DUV chipmaking tools, The Information reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China begins making homegrown DUV chipmaking tools, The Information reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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China Starts Production of Homegrown DUV Lithography Machines for Chipmakers

China's Breakthrough in Domestic Lithography Machine Manufacturing

July 27 (Reuters) - China has begun manufacturing domestically developed immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines, a key chipmaking tool long dominated by Dutch supplier ASML, The Information reported on Monday.

The machines are expected to be delivered this year to leading Chinese chipmakers, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, Hua Hong Semiconductor and ChangXin Memory Technologies, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

ASML shares dropped 4.6% after the report.

Key Details from the Report

  • Manufacturer Identity and Sensitivity

    The people did not identify the state-backed manufacturer due to the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Potential Impact on ASML and Current Limitations

    The breakthrough could eventually challenge ASML in China, but the system still lags on performance and reliability and needs further testing before mass production, leaving the Dutch company's advantages intact for now.

  • Production Capacity and Timeline

    Initial Output and Future Plans

    Production will be limited initially, with about five DUV machines this year and roughly 20 in 2027.

  • Technological Context

    Importance of Immersion DUV Machines

    Immersion DUV machines, which print circuit patterns onto silicon wafers, are the most advanced lithography tools available to Chinese chipmakers after restrictions cut off access to extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) systems.

    Development of Domestic EUV Machines

    China is also developing a domestic EUV machine, though it remains at the prototype stage.

  • Geopolitical and Industry Implications

    The technology could give Chinese chipmakers an alternative source of critical equipment as the U.S. considers tighter restrictions on foreign lithography tool exports and servicing in China.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rashika Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • China’s state‑backed group, including Shanghai Yuliangsheng (linked to SiCarrier and Huawei), is producing immersion DUV lithography machines domestically, with around five units expected in 2026 and ~20 in 2027 (theinformation.com).
  • Chinese DUV systems lag ASML in performance, reliability and production scale; ASML shipped 131 immersion DUV systems last year, while China’s output remains limited (theinformation.com).
  • The development supports China’s push for chip‑making autonomy amid U.S. export restrictions—particularly as domestic EUV remains at a prototype stage years from commercialization (theinformation.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are DUV lithography machines?
DUV, or deep ultraviolet lithography machines, are advanced chipmaking tools that print circuit patterns onto silicon wafers.
Which Chinese companies will receive the homegrown DUV machines?
Leading recipients include Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, Hua Hong Semiconductor, and ChangXin Memory Technologies.
Why is China developing its own chipmaking tools?
China is developing domestic tools due to restrictions on importing foreign lithography machines and to reduce reliance on overseas suppliers like ASML.
How many DUV machines will China produce initially?
Production is limited to about five machines in 2024, expanding to roughly 20 by 2027.
Does China have access to EUV lithography technology?
China's access to EUV lithography is restricted, and domestic EUV machine development is still at the prototype stage.

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