GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italian machine tool sector wants tougher EU trade rules on China - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italian machine tool sector wants tougher EU trade rules on China

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets trade Manufacturing China

Italian Machine Tool Industry Calls for Stronger EU Trade Defence Against China

By Giselda Vagnoni

EU Trade Defence Measures and the Challenge from China

ROME, July 27 (Reuters) - The European Union must bolster trade defence measures against aggressive competition from Chinese machine tool manufacturers or risk a further erosion of Europe's position in the strategic sector, an Italian industry association said on Monday. 

Brussels has been examining ways to shield European industry from what many manufacturers say is the negative fallout from China's industrial overcapacity and subsidised exports.

Italian Industry Perspective

Nicoletta Pigozzi, head of economic studies at Italian machine tool industry association UCIMU, said Chinese manufacturers had largely satisfied domestic demand and are now rapidly expanding overseas.

Level Playing Field and Standards

UCIMU said it wants imported machinery to be subject to the same technical and safety standards required of European manufacturers in order to level the playing field.

"Europe needs common rules that apply to everyone," Pigozzi told Reuters. "Machinery safety standards, for example, have a direct impact on production costs and ultimately on the final price of a product."

Production Challenges for Italian Companies

For most Italian companies, meanwhile, moving production to China to compete against Chinese manufacturers on equal terms is not an option, she added.

UCIMU represents about 250 producers of machine tools, robots, automation systems and components with combined revenue of roughly €8 billion ($9.1 billion) and employing some 30,000 workers.

China's Growing Share of Global Exports

Market Shifts and Export Data

CHINA GROWING SHARE OF GLOBAL EXPORTS, ITALY LOSING GROUND

Used to manufacture components for sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to energy and defence, machine tools are widely seen as a bellwether of industrial competitiveness.

"The alarm bell rang last year when China became the world's largest exporter of metalworking machine tools, overtaking Germany," Pigozzi said.

According to data compiled by UCIMU from national industry associations and Italy's trade agency ICE, China's share of global metalworking machine tool exports rose to 23% in 2025 from 8% in 2016, while Europe's fell to 46% from 52% during the same period.

Italy's Position in the Global Market

Italy, the world's fourth-largest machine tool exporter, also lost ground over the period. Its share of global exports slipped to 7.8% in 2025 from 8.4% in 2016, while Italian exports to China plunged to €110 million from €316 million.

Broader EU Response

The concerns of Italian manufacturers echo a broader debate within the EU over how to respond to China's growing industrial strength. 

Calls for Stronger Trade Defence Tools

Earlier this year Italy joined France, Spain and two other countries in calling on Brussels to strengthen trade defence tools to protect European industry from unfair competition.

($1 = 0.8788 euros)

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • UCIMU warns China’s share of global machine‑tool exports surged to 23% in 2025, while Europe’s declined to 46%, with Italy slipping too.
  • Italian association wants imported tools held to same safety and technical standards as EU‑made machinery to level the playing field.
  • This demand aligns with broader EU efforts to bolster trade‑defence tools, including anti‑dumping duties, safeguards, and proposals like Made in Europe and the Industrial Accelerator Act.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Italy want tougher EU trade rules on Chinese machine tools?
Italian manufacturers argue that Chinese imports, supported by subsidies and lower safety standards, create unfair competition and erode Europe’s market share.
What specific measures does UCIMU propose for EU trade policy?
UCIMU wants imported machinery to meet the same technical and safety standards required of European manufacturers, aiming for a level playing field.
How has China's share of global machine tool exports changed?
China's share of global metalworking machine tool exports rose from 8% in 2016 to 23% in 2025, overtaking Germany as the largest exporter.
How has Italy’s machine tool export performance been affected?
Italy's share of global exports fell from 8.4% in 2016 to 7.8% in 2025, and exports to China dropped from €316 million to €110 million.
What broader debate does this issue reflect within the EU?
The concerns mirror a broader EU debate on how to protect European industries from unfair competition amid China's growing industrial strength.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Wife of Putin spokesman Peskov challenges EU sanctions on her in court

Wife of Putin spokesman Peskov challenges EU sanctions on her in court

Image for LVMH's Arnault dismisses reports of family rift

LVMH's Arnault dismisses reports of family rift

Image for AstraZeneca drug prices evolving in response to Trump policy, executive says

AstraZeneca drug prices evolving in response to Trump policy, executive says

Image for Porsche to cut another 5,000 jobs

Porsche to cut another 5,000 jobs

Image for Volkswagen in takeover talks with Chinese partner on Spanish battery plant, trade outlet reports

Volkswagen in takeover talks with Chinese partner on Spanish battery plant, trade outlet reports

Image for Poland asks U.S. to hand over ex-minister over alleged fund misuse

Poland asks U.S. to hand over ex-minister over alleged fund misuse

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for US firms in Europe broadly see stable transatlantic ties a year on from trade deal
US firms in Europe broadly see stable transatlantic ties a year on from trade deal
Image for Goldman Sachs Alternatives buys control of Italian medtech firm Numantec
Goldman Sachs Alternatives buys control of Italian medtech firm Numantec
Image for OpenAI to triple workforce at Dublin European headquarters to 350
OpenAI to triple workforce at Dublin European headquarters to 350
Image for Pound climbs as investors scale back rate-hike bets after crude plunge
Pound climbs as investors scale back rate-hike bets after crude plunge
Image for Tesla wins bid to revive UK lawsuit for 5G patents licence
Tesla wins bid to revive UK lawsuit for 5G patents licence
Image for Poland may act to lower fuel prices again, PM says
Poland may act to lower fuel prices again, PM says
Image for Global Payroll in 2030: How Payroll Is Becoming Financial Infrastructure
Global Payroll in 2030: How Payroll Is Becoming Financial Infrastructure
Image for HSBC to hire 100 AI specialists, 100 wealth managers in boost to Singapore hub
HSBC to hire 100 AI specialists, 100 wealth managers in boost to Singapore hub
Image for EU urged to act against unexpected duty charges on e-commerce parcels
EU urged to act against unexpected duty charges on e-commerce parcels
Image for Italgas reports 25% rise in first-half core earnings
Italgas reports 25% rise in first-half core earnings
Image for Elusive founder Sky Xu faces spotlight as Shein seeks Hong Kong listing
Elusive founder Sky Xu faces spotlight as Shein seeks Hong Kong listing
Image for CATL-Stellantis battery plant in Spain to employ average of 1,000 Chinese workers during construction
CATL-Stellantis battery plant in Spain to employ average of 1,000 Chinese workers during construction
View All Finance Posts