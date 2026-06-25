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Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Partners Group to Consider Smaller Evergreen Funds Following Withdrawal Cap

Partners Group Faces Investor Pressure and Considers Fund Size Adjustments

Background on Withdrawal Cap and Market Reaction

ZURICH, June 25 (Reuters) - Swiss asset manager Partners Group may slightly reduce the size of its evergreen funds in future while sticking to its overall strategy, Chairman Steffen Meister was quoted as saying by Bloomberg, after the company recently capped withdrawals from a private equity fund.

Partners Group's share price has been pummelled since the company said on June 3 it had capped withdrawals from an $8.6 billion open-ended private equity fund, reigniting investor worries about the risks of popular alternative investments and spurring a broad retreat in the shares of global asset managers.

The decision followed redemption pressure from clients.

Partners Group's shares are down around 34% this year.

Management's Response and Future Strategy

"We clearly don't see the need to change our strategy based on what has happened over the past weeks," Meister told Bloomberg in an interview published on Wednesday. "We are looking at the open funds and we might keep them slightly smaller in size going forward, more aligned to flow dynamics over time."

Investor Concerns and Market Rumours

Rising concerns about private credit fund performance and valuations have prompted investors, particularly wealthy retail clients, to pull money from such vehicles. Those pressures have spilled over into private equity.

Partners Group on June 12 issued a statement on its evergreen funds in response to what it called "media interest in unfounded market rumours" that it was considering additional liquidity restrictions on or freezing its evergreen vehicles.

"Partners Group has no intention of altering any documented liquidity mechanisms and has no plans to freeze any of its evergreen vehicles, given their portfolios are healthy and they have sufficient liquidity in line with the target allocations," the company said at the time.

Senior Management Support and Share Purchases

Senior management of Partners Group have backed the firm, buying more than 60 million Swiss francs ($74 million) worth of its shares since June 3, according to stock exchange filings.

($1 = 0.8114 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, Oliver Hirt and Dave Graham; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Chairman Steffen Meister said evergreen funds might be kept “slightly smaller” going forward to align with flow dynamics, but overall strategy remains unchanged (source Reuters)
  • Redemptions surged above contractual limits (approx. 9.8% vs 5% cap) in the $8.6bn Global Value SICAV fund, prompting gating and a sharp share price drop (Bloomberg, Reuters)
  • Partners Group reaffirmed that it has no plans to impose additional liquidity restrictions or freeze evergreen vehicles; performance remains strong with ~15% realizations in 2025 and inflows still outpacing redemptions in H1 2026 (Reuters)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Partners Group considering smaller evergreen funds?
Partners Group may reduce evergreen fund sizes due to recent client redemption pressures and concerns over liquidity, aiming to align fund size with flow dynamics.
What caused the drop in Partners Group’s share price?
The share price declined after Partners Group capped withdrawals from an $8.6 billion open-ended private equity fund, raising investor concerns about liquidity.
Has Partners Group changed its overall strategy?
Partners Group stated it does not see the need to change its overall strategy despite recent market pressures, though they may adjust fund sizes.
Are Partners Group’s evergreen vehicles being frozen?
Partners Group stated it has no intention to freeze or alter liquidity mechanisms of its evergreen vehicles, maintaining they are healthy and sufficiently liquid.
How have Partners Group’s management responded to the situation?
Senior management have shown confidence in the firm by purchasing more than 60 million Swiss francs worth of shares since June 3.

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