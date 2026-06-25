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'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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BofA Revises BoE Rate Hike Forecast, Citing Lower UK Inflation Trends

BofA's Updated Outlook on Bank of England Rate Decisions

June 25 (Reuters) - BofA Global Research on Thursday dropped its forecast for the Bank of England to hike rates this year, terming it a 'close call' driven by lower energy prices, easing inflation pressures and a softer economic backdrop.

Previous and Current Rate Forecasts

The brokerage, which previously forecast two hikes in 2026, now expects the central bank to keep rates steady.

For 2027, BofA sees just one 25-basis-point cut in November 2027, compared to three cuts earlier.

BofA's Rationale for the Change

"We no longer have enough conviction to forecast hikes in our base case, but it remains a close call," BofA said in a note.

"The balance of risks still leans towards a hike this year on re-escalation risks or strong second round effects emerging."

Recent BoE Decisions and Market Reactions

BofA's change in call comes shortly after the BoE's decision to keep rates steady at 3.75% at its June meeting.

Prior to the BoE meeting, data showed British inflation held at 2.8% in May, unchanged from April's 13-month low and below expectations of both economists and the central bank.

Global Central Bank Actions and Market Expectations

With a truce deal in place between the U.S. and Iran, markets expect persistent inflation stemming from oil price shocks to ease.

Central banks around the globe including Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank have raised rates in June, while hawkish projections from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers have signalled higher borrowing costs this year.

Traders anticipate at least one 25 bps rate hike by the Bank of England by year-end, according to LSEG-compiled data.

(Reporting by Kanchana Chakravarty and Rashika Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • BofA has scrapped its forecast of two BoE rate hikes in 2026, calling it a “close call.” (marketscreener.com)
  • The brokerage cites easing inflation (May held at 2.8%) and lower energy prices amid a US‑Iran truce as key factors. (apnews.com)
  • Although still cautious, BofA sees only one 25 bp cut in November 2027, down from three cuts previously expected. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent decision did the Bank of England make about interest rates?
The Bank of England decided to keep interest rates steady at 3.75% during its June meeting.
What factors could still lead to a Bank of England rate hike this year?
BofA noted that risks remain, such as a re-escalation or strong second-round effects, which could still result in a rate hike.

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