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Paris police ask organisers to cancel Pride march amid heatwave or face ban - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Paris police ask organisers to cancel Pride march amid heatwave or face ban

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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headlines Events French News safety Public Health

Paris Pride March moved to September after police order cancellation due to heatwave

Event Rescheduling and Impact on Paris Gatherings

Paris Pride March Postponement

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - Organisers of the Paris Pride March have moved Saturday's event to September after the police ordered it to be called off because of the heatwave that has stretched emergency services and hospitals in the French capital or face being banned.

Annual Attendance and Announcement

The annual event usually draws tens of thousands of people to the city's streets. Organisers announced the rescheduling on social media on Friday.

Other Events Affected by Police Orders

Solidays Music Festival

Police issued the same order to the Solidays music festival and an athletics meeting at Stade Charlety.

Solidays Cancellation

Organisers for Solidays have also cancelled the event, French broadcaster BFM reported.

Athletics Meeting at Stade Charlety

Organisers for the athletics meeting did not immediately reply to a request for comment, but had said on Thursday that the event would be going forward as planned with adaptations for the heat.

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet and Nicolas Delame; Editing by Inti Landauro and Makini Brice)

Key Takeaways

  • Paris faces record‑breaking temperatures—up to 40.9 °C in mid‑June—putting the city’s health infrastructure under severe strain and prompting activation of the highest heat‑health emergency level (marketscreener.com).
  • Emergency services report surges: calls to the SAMU rose 15‑20 %, daily ER visits and admissions—especially for the elderly—are sharply up since June 18, nearing historic peaks (lemonde.fr).
  • Authorities have imposed extraordinary public‑health measures: alcohol consumption and sales banned in public areas from midday Friday, mobilization of health reserves, and possible cancellations or bans on iconic events like Pride March and Solidays (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Paris police ask to cancel the Pride March?
Paris police requested the cancellation due to an exceptional heatwave straining emergency services and hospitals in the city.
What would happen if organisers do not cancel the Pride March?
If organisers do not cancel, Paris police stated they would outright ban the event for public safety.
What other events were affected by the heatwave in Paris?
The music festival Solidays and an athletics meeting at Stade Charlety were also requested to cancel due to the heatwave.
How large is the typical Pride March crowd in Paris?
The Paris Pride March generally gathers tens of thousands of people onto the city's streets.

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