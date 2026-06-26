Paris Pride March moved to September after police order cancellation due to heatwave

Event Rescheduling and Impact on Paris Gatherings

Paris Pride March Postponement

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - Organisers of the Paris Pride March have moved Saturday's event to September after the police ordered it to be called off because of the heatwave that has stretched emergency services and hospitals in the French capital or face being banned.

Annual Attendance and Announcement

The annual event usually draws tens of thousands of people to the city's streets. Organisers announced the rescheduling on social media on Friday.

Other Events Affected by Police Orders

Solidays Music Festival

Police issued the same order to the Solidays music festival and an athletics meeting at Stade Charlety.

Solidays Cancellation

Organisers for Solidays have also cancelled the event, French broadcaster BFM reported.

Athletics Meeting at Stade Charlety

Organisers for the athletics meeting did not immediately reply to a request for comment, but had said on Thursday that the event would be going forward as planned with adaptations for the heat.

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet and Nicolas Delame; Editing by Inti Landauro and Makini Brice)