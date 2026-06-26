EU to Extend Protection for Ukrainians to 2028, Limits Aid for Military-Age Men

EU Proposal to Extend Temporary Protection for Ukrainians

Commission's Proposal and Restrictions for Military-Age Men

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed on Friday to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians who have sought refuge in the European Union until March 2028, but curb access to protection for men of military age, underlining the need for flexibility as Russia's war in Ukraine continues.

The extension proposal would mean newly arriving men of military age without Ukrainian authorisation to leave would not be eligible for protection.

Balancing Protection and Ukraine’s Defense Needs

EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner told a press conference the aim was to balance protection needs with Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself.

"To ensure this, temporary protection is not to be granted as a rule to newly arriving persons who are not authorized by the Ukrainian authorities to leave Ukraine in view of their military obligations," he said, adding that Ukrainian authorities had asked the EU to impose the exemption.

Current Status and Impact of the Temporary Protection Directive

EU figures show more than 4.33 million people who have fled Ukraine are benefiting from the bloc's Temporary Protection Directive, which was activated after Russia's February 2022 invasion.

Concerns from Human Rights Organizations

The Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner on Friday warned against scaling back protection for millions of Ukrainians displaced by Russia’s war, urging European states to extend support and avoid measures that could force premature returns.

Call for Continued Solidarity

“To avoid a protection gap for millions of displaced Ukrainians across the continent, Europe’s welcome in 2022 must be matched today by a renewed commitment. Now is the time for more solidarity, not less,” said Michael O'Flaherty.

"The current realities on the ground in Ukraine do not meet the conditions for a safe and dignified return,” he added.

Details of the Temporary Protection Directive

The directive, which was due to expire in March 2027, provides protection and benefits lasting for one to three years across the EU, including a residence permit, access to employment and social welfare.

(Reporting by Amina Ismail and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Inti Landauro and Kate Mayberry)