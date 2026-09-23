GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
OVHcloud CEO says public commitment for EU AI gigafactories too small - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

OVHcloud CEO says public commitment for EU AI gigafactories too small

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance AI infrastructure Europe Markets

OVHcloud CEO Warns EU AI Gigafactories Need Greater Public Commitment

Challenges Facing AI Gigafactories in Europe

By Leo Marchandon

Financial Hurdles for AI Gigafactories

Sept 23 (Reuters) - OVHcloud CEO Octave Klaba on Tuesday estimated operators of Europe's proposed AI gigafactories would need annual sales of 300 million euros to 400 million euros just to break even on facilities built around fast-depreciating graphics chips. 

Insufficient Public Sector Commitment

Klaba said a proposed 200-million-euro public commitment to buy AI services over five years was too small to underpin the scale of private investment required and said focus on national markets prevented OVHcloud from joining existing French consortia. 

The EuroHPC Program and Industry Consortia

The EuroHPC program is seeking industry consortia to build and operate up to seven AI gigafactories: large computing facilities for training, fine-tuning and running AI models.

Need for a Pan-European Approach

"Any national strategy is doomed to failure: there are simply not enough customers to make investments of this size profitable. In our view, national demand is too weak and we must operate on a European scale," he said.

Revenue and Investment Disparity

Klaba said the public sector would buy 40 million euros of computing services a year, while an operator would spend at least 600 million euros for chips alone. "The numbers don't add up," he said. 

He estimated a gigafactory would need 300 million euros to 400 million euros in annual revenue to break even, making the public order worth only 10%-15% of required turnover.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Key Takeaways

  • Operators of European AI gigafactories need €300–400 million in annual revenue to break even, given fast‑depreciating GPU hardware.
  • A €200 million public procurement over five years equates to only €40 million per year—just 10‑15 % of needed annual turnover.
  • National‑level strategies are inadequate; Klaba argues Europe‑wide demand is necessary to justify massive private investments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does OVHcloud CEO say the public commitment for AI gigafactories is too small?
The CEO argues that the proposed 200-million-euro public commitment over five years is insufficient to support the large private investments needed for AI gigafactories in Europe.
How much annual revenue does an EU AI gigafactory need to break even?
According to OVHcloud CEO Octave Klaba, an AI gigafactory requires annual sales of 300 million to 400 million euros to reach break-even.
What is the main limitation of focusing on national markets for AI gigafactories?
Klaba believes that national markets are too small to generate enough customer demand, making large-scale AI investments unprofitable unless operated at a European scale.
How much would an operator spend on chips alone for a gigafactory?
An operator would spend at least 600 million euros on graphics chips for an AI gigafactory.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil up almost 2% as Iran's president vows to never surrender

Oil up almost 2% as Iran's president vows to never surrender

Image for CVC buys minority stake in internet infrastructure provider CDN77

CVC buys minority stake in internet infrastructure provider CDN77

Image for EU faces backlash after lifting sanctions on Russian billionaires

EU faces backlash after lifting sanctions on Russian billionaires

Image for Thames Water creditors ready revised rescue plan, Bloomberg News reports

Thames Water creditors ready revised rescue plan, Bloomberg News reports

Image for France hails Azerbaijan's pardon of French citizen, opening door for better ties

France hails Azerbaijan's pardon of French citizen, opening door for better ties

Image for Italy sticks with plan to bring 2026 deficit below EU 3% of GDP ceiling

Italy sticks with plan to bring 2026 deficit below EU 3% of GDP ceiling

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Mercuria commits $500 million to US strategic minerals reserve initiative
Mercuria commits $500 million to US strategic minerals reserve initiative
Image for Italian parliament backs Meloni's plan to restart nuclear power
Italian parliament backs Meloni's plan to restart nuclear power
Image for Italy won't participate in Monte Paschi AGM on defence moves against Intesa
Italy won't participate in Monte Paschi AGM on defence moves against Intesa
Image for Dollar jumps to near two-month high on Fed outlook, oil climb
Dollar jumps to near two-month high on Fed outlook, oil climb
Image for US judge dismisses Michigan climate lawsuit against oil companies
US judge dismisses Michigan climate lawsuit against oil companies
Image for Pezeshkian says Iran won't surrender, after Trump's annihilation threat
Pezeshkian says Iran won't surrender, after Trump's annihilation threat
Image for US stocks fall as 10-year Treasury yield hits highest since 2007
US stocks fall as 10-year Treasury yield hits highest since 2007
Image for Lidl-owner among bidders for Tesco's Central European business, FT reports
Lidl-owner among bidders for Tesco's Central European business, FT reports
Image for Analysis-Hungarian bond bulls bet on euro path as central bank cuts inflation target
Analysis-Hungarian bond bulls bet on euro path as central bank cuts inflation target
Image for Austria increasing petrol price 'brake', reinstating cap on retailers' margins
Austria increasing petrol price 'brake', reinstating cap on retailers' margins
Image for A Tunisian activist's journey from Gaza flotilla hero to jailed hunger striker
A Tunisian activist's journey from Gaza flotilla hero to jailed hunger striker
Image for Ukraine looks to Baltic ports for exports, much like Russia
Ukraine looks to Baltic ports for exports, much like Russia
View All Finance Posts