US judge dismisses Michigan climate lawsuit against oil companies

US Judge Rejects Michigan Climate Lawsuit Against Major Oil Companies

Overview of the Michigan Antitrust Case and Ruling

By David Shepardson

Background of the Lawsuit

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A US judge on Tuesday dismissed an antitrust lawsuit in which Michigan accused four major oil companies of colluding to forestall competition in renewable energy, including electric vehicles, a decision in line with prior rulings in similar cases.

US District Judge Jane Beckering in Grand Rapids rejected the lawsuit filed in January by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, against BP, Chevron, Exxon, Shell and the American Petroleum Institute.

Legal Reasoning Behind the Dismissal

The judge said antitrust laws protect against none of the injuries for which Michigan sought a remedy, except for energy overcharges.

"The distance is too great between the alleged conspiracy and Michigan’s and its residents’ overcharges to find that the conspiracy proximately caused the overcharges," Beckering said.

Allegations of Suppressing Renewable Energy

The complaint said the companies sought to "restrain the emergence of electric vehicles and renewable primary energy technologies in the United States."

Reactions and Broader Context

Similar Lawsuits and Judicial Trends

Other judges have rejected similar climate lawsuits including in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico and South Carolina.

Statements from Key Parties

A spokesman for Nessel said she disagreed with the ruling and was considering the state's options.

The Justice Department, which in May sued Michigan trying to prevent it from suing the oil companies, praised the judge's ruling, calling Michigan's effort "another aggressively anti-energy lawsuit."

A spokesman for Nessel did not immediately comment.

A lawyer for Chevron, Ted Boutrous, said the decision adds "to the growing list of federal and state courts that have dismissed climate lawsuits."

Historical Context and Industry Response

Exxon’s Early Hybrid Technology

Michigan's suit said in the 1970s, Exxon developed the first hybrid gas-electric vehicle technologies but never marketed it and cited Exxon's internal research in 1979 that "predicted that renewable energy would increasingly become a competitive threat to fossil fuels."

Ongoing Legal Battles

Chevron and the other companies have been fighting for years against lawsuits by state and local governments seeking to hold them responsible for climate change, many of which remain pending.

Policy Shifts and Regulatory Environment

The Trump administration has taken a series of actions to make it easier for automakers to avoid building electric vehicles and make them more expensive for consumers to buy, reversing Biden administration policies.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Franklin Paul)