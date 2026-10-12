GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Orsted buys back British offshore windfarm stake for $20 million - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Orsted buys back British offshore windfarm stake for $20 million

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets renewable energy

Orsted Acquires Remaining Gunfleet Sands Offshore Wind Farm Stake for $20 Million

Orsted's Strategic Acquisition of Gunfleet Sands Offshore Wind Farm

Transaction Details

COPENHAGEN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted said on Monday it has exercised a right to buy back the remaining share of the Gunfleet Sands offshore wind farm in Britain for £15 million ($20 million).

Ownership Structure Prior to Acquisition

• The Danish wind farm developer previously owned 50.1% of the 172 megawatt Gunfleet Sands 1 and 2 wind farm

• Japanese power generator JERA held 24.95% while the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) owned 24.95%

Location and Capacity

• Gunfleet Sands is located 7 km (4 miles) off southeastern Britain

Implications and Future Plans

Assessment of Late-Life Options

• The move allows Orsted to assess future late-life options for the farm, including a potential lifetime extension, it said in a statement

Transaction Timeline

• The transaction, which follows a long-standing buyback right established in the original partnership deal, is expected to close in November

Operational Impact

• Gunfleet Sands 1 & 2 has been operational since 2010 and generates enough renewable electricity to power over 125,000 UK homes annually

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = £0.7551)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Key Takeaways

  • Ørsted will assume full 100% ownership of the 172 MW asset located 7 km off Essex, enabling greater flexibility in managing late‑life options, including lifetime extension (ad-hoc-news.de)
  • Gunfleet Sands 1 & 2 has been operational since 2010 and continues to generate enough electricity to power over 125,000 UK homes annually (ad-hoc-news.de)
  • The transaction follows a buyback right embedded in the original partnership agreement, consolidating Ørsted’s position and aligning with its strategy to maximize long‑term value of operating assets (ad-hoc-news.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Orsted pay to buy back the Gunfleet Sands wind farm stake?
Orsted paid £15 million ($20 million) to buy back the remaining stake in Gunfleet Sands.
Who previously owned the remaining stakes in Gunfleet Sands wind farm?
The remaining stakes were owned by Japanese power generator JERA and the Development Bank of Japan, each holding 24.95%.
Why did Orsted buy back the remaining share of Gunfleet Sands?
Orsted exercised its buyback right to assess future options for the wind farm, including a potential lifetime extension.
How much electricity does Gunfleet Sands generate annually?
Gunfleet Sands generates enough renewable electricity to power over 125,000 UK homes each year.
When is the Orsted wind farm buyback transaction expected to close?
The transaction is expected to close in November.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Jeep to bring back best-selling Renegade name for new B-segment SUV

Jeep to bring back best-selling Renegade name for new B-segment SUV

Image for EU adopts nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russia

EU adopts nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russia

Image for Stellantis to build small electric vehicles with Leapmotor

Stellantis to build small electric vehicles with Leapmotor

Image for German regulator gives Deutsche Post scope to hike letter prices

German regulator gives Deutsche Post scope to hike letter prices

Image for Intel CEO says Chinese frontier AI model adoption has been 'very fast'

Intel CEO says Chinese frontier AI model adoption has been 'very fast'

Image for Germany's SPD party names Alexander Schweitzer new labour minister

Germany's SPD party names Alexander Schweitzer new labour minister

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for The Bitcoin Treasury Shakeout Is Testing More Than Holdings
The Bitcoin Treasury Shakeout Is Testing More Than Holdings
Image for UK's Heathrow rallies support for third runway as Parliament weighs expansion plans
UK's Heathrow rallies support for third runway as Parliament weighs expansion plans
Image for TotalEnergies expands US venture with KKR with 700 MW portfolio
TotalEnergies expands US venture with KKR with 700 MW portfolio
Image for China's $7.5 billion EU hybrid boom faces new curbs under China-EU deal
China's $7.5 billion EU hybrid boom faces new curbs under China-EU deal
Image for Volkswagen deliveries post steepest drop in more than four years as China weakness deepens
Volkswagen deliveries post steepest drop in more than four years as China weakness deepens
Image for British recruiter Hays tops quarterly net fee forecasts on strong US, Asia growth
British recruiter Hays tops quarterly net fee forecasts on strong US, Asia growth
Image for Malaysia's 1MDB in settlement talks with Deutsche Bank, report says
Malaysia's 1MDB in settlement talks with Deutsche Bank, report says
Image for European, Chinese automakers launch product blitz at Paris car show in fight for market share
European, Chinese automakers launch product blitz at Paris car show in fight for market share
Image for China details outcome of EU trade talks on hybrid, electric vehicles
China details outcome of EU trade talks on hybrid, electric vehicles
Image for Sweden's Telia to cut around 900 jobs and save $100 million
Sweden's Telia to cut around 900 jobs and save $100 million
Image for Wind turbine maker Nordex Q3 orders rise on Turkish demand, US recovery
Wind turbine maker Nordex Q3 orders rise on Turkish demand, US recovery
Image for German startup 1Komma5Grad secures $1.35 billion valuation in new financing round
German startup 1Komma5Grad secures $1.35 billion valuation in new financing round
View All Finance Posts