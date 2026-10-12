A business can report a profit while facing a shortage of money for its next payroll or supplier payment. Sales may have been recorded before customers paid, inventory may still be waiting to sell, and an expansion may require spending before it generates receipts. The financial problem is the timin…

A business can report a profit while facing a shortage of money for its next payroll or supplier payment. Sales may have been recorded before customers paid, inventory may still be waiting to sell, and an expansion may require spending before it generates receipts. The financial problem is the timing of cash, which cannot be understood from a profit figure alone.

A useful cash-flow forecast makes that timing visible and gives managers a basis for decisions. It shows when money is expected to arrive, when payments fall due and what assumptions could change the result. Its value depends on the reliability of those assumptions and the actions the business takes in response. A polished spreadsheet that hides uncertainty can be less useful than a simpler forecast with clear explanations.

For finance teams, the objective is to identify pressure early enough to preserve choices. The forecast can inform purchasing, customer collections, borrowing and the pace of investment. It should also distinguish a temporary mismatch between receipts and payments from a business model that consistently spends more than it generates. Those situations require different responses.

Profit and cash answer different questions

Profit measures financial performance under the accounting basis the business applies. Cash availability describes the money that can be used to meet obligations. The two are connected, but their timing differs. Recording revenue does not mean the customer has paid, while some cash payments acquire assets whose cost is recognised over a longer period.

The IFRS Foundation’s explanation of IAS 7 provides the reporting context for statements of cash flows. The standard distinguishes operating, investing and financing activities. A management forecast serves a different purpose: it projects future movements so the company can plan. Understanding historical reporting can help the team reconcile performance with cash, but it does not turn an estimate of future receipts into a certainty.

This distinction is particularly important during growth. Additional orders can require stock, labour or deposits before the associated customer payments arrive. A profitable expansion may therefore increase the amount of financing needed. Managers should assess the cash requirement alongside the expected margin rather than assuming that higher revenue will fund the work immediately.

Begin with cash that is actually available

The forecast needs a reliable opening balance. That means reconciling bank information and understanding which funds are restricted, pledged or held for a specific purpose. A consolidated balance can be misleading if money cannot readily move between entities, currencies or accounts when a payment is due.

Uncleared payments and transfers also need attention. Counting a transfer as an inflow without recognising the corresponding outflow elsewhere can exaggerate liquidity. The treatment should remain consistent across the forecast and with the bank position. Where receipts are subject to settlement delays, the expected date of usable cash matters more than the date displayed in a sales system.

The team should separate cash on hand from financing capacity. An undrawn facility may provide support, but it is not the same as money already in the account. Availability can depend on conditions, eligible assets or covenant compliance. Presenting these resources separately makes the forecast easier to interpret and avoids assuming that all financing can be accessed without restriction.

A customer’s contractual payment date is a starting point, not a guarantee. The forecast should consider historical behaviour, unresolved disputes, approval requirements and recent communication. A large invoice awaiting a purchase-order reference may be less likely to arrive on schedule than a smaller invoice already approved for payment.

The UK Small Business Commissioner’s invoicing guidance recommends clarifying payment arrangements and ensuring invoices contain the information customers need to process them. This is UK guidance, but the operational connection is relevant more broadly: incomplete documentation can delay a receipt that finance has already included in its expected balance. Specific invoice and payment rules still depend on the jurisdiction and contract.

Collections information should therefore reach the forecast quickly. If the sales team learns that acceptance has been delayed, finance should not wait for the next monthly close to revise the expected receipt. Updates need an identified owner and supporting evidence. Changing a date without explaining why makes it difficult to distinguish new information from optimism.

Match the forecast horizon to the operating cycle

The British Business Bank’s cash-flow forecasting guidance explains that planning should cover at least the business’s cash-flow cycle and focus on when money actually enters or leaves the account. This connects the forecast horizon to the way the company operates. A business with long production and collection periods needs to look beyond the immediate payment run.

Short-term forecasting and longer-term planning can complement each other. A weekly view may reveal pressure hidden by monthly totals, while a broader view can identify seasonal stock purchases, tax payments or financing maturities. The appropriate detail depends on the business. A standard template should be adapted when its time periods conceal important movements.

For example, a positive month-end balance may follow a temporary shortage earlier in the month. If payroll falls before a major customer receipt, the monthly result alone does not show whether the company can meet that obligation. The forecast needs enough detail around critical dates to identify the gap and assess the options available.

Separate timing changes from genuine losses

When the forecast misses its target, managers need to understand the cause. A receipt that arrives a week later than expected creates a timing difference. A customer who pays less because of a valid credit note creates a different economic result. Treating both as delays can overstate the money the business will eventually collect.

The same distinction applies to payments. Deferring a supplier bill improves the immediate balance while leaving the obligation in place. Cancelling an unneeded purchase changes total spending. The forecast should show the later payment when spending is postponed, rather than allowing a temporary improvement to appear as a permanent saving.

These explanations make forecast review more useful. A repeated timing error may call for better customer information or a different assumption. A persistent gap in gross margin may require changes to pricing, costs or product mix. Finance should identify which decision follows from the variance, rather than report the numerical difference without interpretation.

Test combinations of pressures

A base-case forecast describes one set of assumptions. It should be accompanied by scenarios that reflect plausible changes in the business. These might include slower customer payments, higher material costs or a delay to a new contract. The point is to examine the effects of uncertainty, not to present a single predicted outcome as inevitable.

Risks can also interact. A delayed shipment may postpone customer billing while extending storage or financing costs. A rapid increase in sales may require more stock and create a larger collection balance. Testing only one variable at a time can miss these relationships, especially when the same event affects several departments.

The BIS working paper on supply chains and working capital develops a theory connecting supply-chain length with the financing of inventories and receivables. As research, it provides an analytical perspective rather than a forecast for an individual company. Its relevance is that the time between spending and receiving money has financial consequences that managers need to include in their own operating assumptions.

A hypothetical timing gap shows the practical issue

Consider a hypothetical business starting a month with £80,000 of available cash. It expects £120,000 of customer receipts and £160,000 of payments. On that basis, its projected closing balance is £40,000. These figures illustrate cash movements only; they do not represent a profit calculation or a particular company’s results.

If £60,000 of the receipts move into the following month while the scheduled payments remain unchanged, the projected closing position becomes a £20,000 shortfall before additional financing or management action. The invoices may still be collectible, but the business needs to meet obligations before the delayed money arrives.

That example also has limits. The lowest balance could occur earlier than month-end, depending on payment dates. Borrowing would introduce costs, and rescheduling payments would require appropriate agreement. The management task is to identify the gap in time to compare options, rather than assume that a later receipt automatically resolves the immediate problem.

Financing should fit the source of the cash need

Borrowing can bridge a timing mismatch, but the facility needs to match the underlying requirement. Funding a short collection delay is different from financing equipment or covering recurring operating losses. Duration, cost, security and repayment conditions should all be considered. Access to credit does not establish that the planned use is sustainable.

ACCA’s discussion of cash-flow finance and invoice factoring explains arrangements that release funds associated with receivables and distinguishes recourse from non-recourse structures. The precise allocation of risk depends on the agreement. Invoice disputes, eligibility requirements and exclusions can still matter, so the business should not assume that financing transfers every possible loss to the provider.

The forecast should incorporate the facility’s real mechanics. Available funding may change when invoices become overdue or a customer concentration limit is reached. Charges and repayments also affect later balances. A line labelled funding available is insufficient if the calculation behind it is not connected to the assets and conditions that determine access.

Protect essential spending without hiding obligations

A forecast can help distinguish committed payments from discretionary expenditure. Payroll, tax, contractual payments and operational necessities may constrain the available choices. Their legal priority and consequences depend on the jurisdiction and circumstances, so managers should obtain appropriate professional advice when financial stress becomes serious.

Postponing an investment may preserve cash, but it can also delay revenue or increase maintenance costs. Reducing stock may release money while increasing delivery risk. These trade-offs should appear in the scenario analysis. An action that improves the next few weeks could weaken later performance if the forecast stops too soon to show the effect.

Supplier relationships need similar care. Unilateral delays can create contractual problems and damage a source of supply the business depends on. Where terms need to change, early discussion and documented agreement are more useful than quietly moving payment dates in the spreadsheet. The forecast should reflect an agreed arrangement or clearly label the change as a proposal.

Bank feeds and accounting integrations can reduce manual data entry. They may also make it easier to compare expected receipts with actual transactions. However, historical data cannot reveal every future dispute, customer approval delay or change in purchasing plans. Useful automation should help employees update assumptions, rather than conceal the need for judgement.

Forecasts generated from invoices should avoid presenting due dates as certain receipt dates. Teams may use historical payment patterns to estimate timing, but they should examine unusual balances separately. The assumptions for a new customer, a disputed invoice or an exceptionally large order may require information that is absent from the historical record.

Access controls and version records support this work. Managers should be able to identify who changed an assumption and compare the updated view with the previous one. A record of changes helps explain whether performance improved or whether expected payments simply moved out of the current period. That distinction matters when decisions depend on apparent progress.

Give the forecast an owner and a decision route

Finance can maintain the model, but the relevant information comes from across the business. Sales knows about contract acceptance, operations knows about stock and delivery, and procurement knows about purchase commitments. A regular review should bring that information into the forecast with clear responsibility for updates.

Managers also need agreed escalation points. A projected shortage should trigger a decision while there is still time to act. The threshold might depend on the company’s obligations, available facilities and tolerance for uncertainty. There is no single appropriate cash reserve for every business, and a fixed target should be reviewed as the operating model changes.

The quality of a forecast can be assessed through its usefulness as well as its accuracy. Does it identify pressure early, explain the main uncertainties and support a workable response? A highly precise forecast of last week’s balance adds little if it fails to address the next significant payment. The process should remain connected to decisions that management can influence.

Questions for business leaders

Can a profitable company face a cash shortage

Yes. Receipts and payments can occur at different times from revenue and expense recognition. Growth, stock purchases and customer payment delays can all increase the immediate funding requirement.

Is borrowing always the answer to a forecast shortfall

No. The response depends on the cause, duration and cost of the gap. Borrowing may bridge timing differences, while persistent losses or unrealistic growth assumptions require a wider operational review.

What makes a forecast credible

Reconciled opening cash, realistic timing assumptions, clearly identified obligations and regular updates make it easier to rely on. Scenario analysis should show where the result depends on uncertain events.

A cash-flow forecast earns its place in management discussions when it explains what needs to happen for the company to meet its obligations. The numbers should reveal the dependencies, rather than hide them. Used that way, the forecast helps a business choose how to collect, spend, invest and finance before a timing problem becomes an urgent constraint.

References

1. IFRS Foundation — IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows

2. UK Small Business Commissioner — Getting Invoices Right

3. British Business Bank — Creating a Cash Flow Forecast

4. BIS — Working Paper 1070 on Supply Chains and Working Capital

5. ACCA — Cashflow Finance and Invoice Factoring

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