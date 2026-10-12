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Jeep to bring back best-selling Renegade name for new B-segment SUV - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Jeep to bring back best-selling Renegade name for new B-segment SUV

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Jeep to Relaunch Renegade Name for Bigger B-Segment SUV Expansion

Jeep’s Strategic Expansion Plans Through 2030

Reintroduction of the Renegade Nameplate

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Stellantis' Jeep brand will reintroduce its best-selling Renegade nameplate as part of the expansion to its line-up through 2030, the brand's Europe chief, Xavier Peugeot, said on Monday at the Paris auto show

Key Features of the New Renegade

• The new Renagade will be the larger of two B-segment SUVs included in a 6-model lineup planned by Jeep by 2030, Peugeot said

Platform and Engineering

• The model will be based on Stellantis' new modular STLA One platform

Potential Return of the Willys

• Peugeot said Jeep is also considering bringing back the Willys after 2030, a lightweight four-wheel-drive American military utility vehicle built during World War II

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)

Key Takeaways

  • Renegade returns as the larger of two new B‑segment SUVs in Jeep’s Europe range expansion to six models by 2030, based on Stellantis’ STLA One modular platform
  • Stellantis’ STLA One platform spans B, C and D segments, offering multi‑energy support and cost efficiencies through modularity
  • Jeep is evaluating reviving the Willys name post‑2030 as a lightweight, 4WD utility vehicle, echoing its WWII legacy

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Jeep's plan for the Renegade model?
Jeep will reintroduce the Renegade name as a new B-segment SUV, part of a 6-model lineup planned by Stellantis by 2030.
On which platform will the new Jeep Renegade be based?
The new Jeep Renegade will be built on Stellantis' new modular STLA One platform.
Will Jeep introduce other classic models in the future?
Jeep is considering bringing back the Willys after 2030 as part of its future product lineup.
Where was Jeep's relaunch announcement made?
The announcement was made at the Paris auto show by Jeep's Europe chief, Xavier Peugeot.
How many B-segment SUVs does Jeep plan to launch by 2030?
Jeep plans to include two B-segment SUVs in its 6-model lineup expansion by 2030.

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