Delay in North Korea-Russia Road Bridge Opening Due to Unfinished Facilities

Unfinished Russian Facilities Stall Bridge Launch

By Kyu-seok Shim

Background and Initial Plans

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - North Korea and Russia appear unlikely to open a road bridge connecting their countries in the near term, despite an earlier mid-June target, after satellite imagery showed Russian-side facilities unfinished, U.S. think tank 38 North said.

The 850-metre (2,789-ft) bridge, which ⁠will connect to Russia's highway system, was agreed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June 2024, and will be a first road link between the two. The Russian embassy in ​Pyongyang had said in April that it would open on June 19.

Potential Economic Impact

Analysts have said the bridge could eventually increase logistics activity by more than 40% and help North Korea reduce its heavy reliance on China by deepening economic ties with Russia.

Current Status of Construction

Satellite Imagery Findings

38 North, citing satellite imagery, said on Tuesday that the bridge over the Tumen River appears complete and North Korean border facilities are largely finished, but much more work is needed on the Russian side before the crossing can become operational.

Comparison of North Korean and Russian Facilities

The North Korean side has a large warehouse, parking lot, paved access roads and what appears to be a completed frontier post, while Russia's probable customs complex is far less advanced and is likely to be at least three times larger, the think tank said.

Russia's transport ministry declined to comment. The North Korean embassy in Moscow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Symbolism and Political Implications

The project has been a symbol of deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. The two countries have drawn closer in recent years thanks to military exchanges surrounding Russia's war in Ukraine that have in turn attracted scrutiny from the United States and South Korea.

Expert Opinions

Doo Jin-ho, head of the Eurasia Center at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy in Seoul, said the bridge had originally been expected to open by the end of the year, and the accelerated June target appeared to have been more of a political "gift".

Capacity and Ceremony

Russia and North Korea held a ceremony in April to mark the linking of the bridge. Russia's transport ministry has said the crossing would be able to handle up to 300 vehicles and 2,850 people a day.

Economic and Policy Considerations

Doo said the delay was unlikely to cause immediate economic damage, but raised questions about policy coordination between Moscow and Pyongyang.

"The issue is more about trust and symbolism than economic impact."

(Reporting by Kyu-seok Shim; Additional reporting by Brenda Goh and Gleb Stolyarov)