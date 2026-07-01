GBAF Logo
Shareholders supporting PHP's bid for Assura in finance news - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts a financial market scene highlighting Assura shareholders' support for PHP's takeover bid, emphasizing investor confidence in UK finance amid private equity competition.
Finance

Opening of North Korea-Russia road bridge likely delayed, US think tank says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Delay in North Korea-Russia Road Bridge Opening Due to Unfinished Facilities

Unfinished Russian Facilities Stall Bridge Launch

By Kyu-seok Shim

Background and Initial Plans

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - North Korea and Russia appear unlikely to open a road bridge connecting their countries in the near term, despite an earlier mid-June target, after satellite imagery showed Russian-side facilities unfinished, U.S. think tank 38 North said.

The 850-metre (2,789-ft) bridge, which ⁠will connect to Russia's highway system, was agreed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June 2024, and will be a first road link between the two. The Russian embassy in ​Pyongyang had said in April that it would open on June 19.

Potential Economic Impact

Analysts have said the bridge could eventually increase logistics activity by more than 40% and help North Korea reduce its heavy reliance on China by deepening economic ties with Russia.

Current Status of Construction

Satellite Imagery Findings

38 North, citing satellite imagery, said on Tuesday that the bridge over the Tumen River appears complete and North Korean border facilities are largely finished, but much more work is needed on the Russian side before the crossing can become operational. 

Comparison of North Korean and Russian Facilities

The North Korean side has a large warehouse, parking lot, paved access roads and what appears to be a completed frontier post, while Russia's probable customs complex is far less advanced and is likely to be at least three times larger, the think tank said.

Russia's transport ministry declined to comment. The North Korean embassy in Moscow did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Symbolism and Political Implications

The project has been a symbol of deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. The two countries have drawn closer in recent years thanks to military exchanges surrounding Russia's war in Ukraine that have in turn attracted scrutiny from the United States and South Korea. 

Expert Opinions

Doo Jin-ho, head of the Eurasia Center at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy in Seoul, said the bridge had originally been expected to open by the end of the year, and the accelerated June target appeared to have been more of a political "gift".

Capacity and Ceremony

Russia and North Korea held a ceremony in April to mark the linking of the bridge. Russia's transport ministry has said the crossing would be able to handle up to 300 vehicles and 2,850 people a day.

Economic and Policy Considerations

Doo said the delay was unlikely to cause immediate economic damage, but raised questions about policy coordination between Moscow and Pyongyang.

"The issue is more about trust and symbolism than economic impact."

(Reporting by Kyu-seok Shim; Additional reporting by Brenda Goh and Gleb Stolyarov)

Key Takeaways

  • The bridge’s structure is complete and North Korea’s customs and access facilities appear finished (38 North June 30, 2026)
  • Russian-side customs complex remains under construction and is significantly larger, delaying operational readiness (38 North June 30, 2026)
  • The originally planned June 19 opening appears politically motivated, with analysts noting trust and symbolism outweigh economic urgency (Reuters July 1, 2026; 38 North)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is delaying the opening of the North Korea-Russia road bridge?
Satellite imagery shows that Russian-side facilities remain unfinished, delaying the opening of the bridge.
What is the significance of the North Korea-Russia road bridge?
The bridge will be the first road link between the two countries and could increase logistics activity and reduce North Korea's reliance on China.
When was the North Korea-Russia road bridge initially planned to open?
The Russian embassy had said the bridge would open on June 19, 2024.
How complete are the facilities on each side of the bridge?
North Korean border facilities are largely finished, while Russian facilities require significant additional work.
What is the potential capacity of the new bridge?
The crossing is expected to handle up to 300 vehicles and 2,850 people a day.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ireland adds 10,400 foreign multinational jobs in H1, up slightly from 2025

Ireland adds 10,400 foreign multinational jobs in H1, up slightly from 2025

Image for UK manufacturing activity cools despite stockpiling boost to output, PMI shows

UK manufacturing activity cools despite stockpiling boost to output, PMI shows

Image for Spain attributes over 1,000 excess deaths to heat in second-hottestJune ever

Spain attributes over 1,000 excess deaths to heat in second-hottestJune ever

Image for Expected next UK PM Burnham faces defence funding gap

Expected next UK PM Burnham faces defence funding gap

Image for Euro zone factory output ends first quarter on strong note, cost pressures ease - PMI

Euro zone factory output ends first quarter on strong note, cost pressures ease - PMI

Image for German manufacturing edges up in June as new orders return to growth, PMI shows

German manufacturing edges up in June as new orders return to growth, PMI shows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Ukraine hits Russian oil refinery and missile component plant, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine hits Russian oil refinery and missile component plant, Zelenskiy says
Image for Nike stumbles as China woes, cautious outlook temper turnaround hopes
Nike stumbles as China woes, cautious outlook temper turnaround hopes
Image for Pound falls as dollar forges higher ahead of Fed's Warsh comments
Pound falls as dollar forges higher ahead of Fed's Warsh comments
Image for Paramount offers remedies for Warner deal, making EU approval likely
Paramount offers remedies for Warner deal, making EU approval likely
Image for Euro zone inflation falls more than expected, adding to ECB case for patience
Euro zone inflation falls more than expected, adding to ECB case for patience
Image for French manufacturing grew in June by more than first forecast, final PMI shows
French manufacturing grew in June by more than first forecast, final PMI shows
Image for Tesla's June registrations rise in France, Sweden, Denmark as Europe recovery continues
Tesla's June registrations rise in France, Sweden, Denmark as Europe recovery continues
Image for Volkswagen cuts are 'wake-up call' for European industry, BYD advisor says
Volkswagen cuts are 'wake-up call' for European industry, BYD advisor says
Image for Italian manufacturing cost pressures ease in June, PMI shows
Italian manufacturing cost pressures ease in June, PMI shows
Image for EU tech chief and Apple CEO had a constructive talk on topics of common interest
EU tech chief and Apple CEO had a constructive talk on topics of common interest
Image for ING close to buying 40% stake in Spain's Singular, source says
ING close to buying 40% stake in Spain's Singular, source says
Image for Commodities trader Mercuria to form joint venture with Italian major Eni
Commodities trader Mercuria to form joint venture with Italian major Eni
View All Finance Posts