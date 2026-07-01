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German manufacturing edges up in June as new orders return to growth, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German manufacturing edges up in June as new orders return to growth, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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German Manufacturing Output and New Orders See Modest Growth in June PMI

Overview of June Manufacturing PMI Results

Modest Expansion in Factory Activity

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - German factory activity expanded modestly in June as output growth ticked up and new orders rebounded, while the outlook for price trends depends on developments in the Middle East, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The S&P Global final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for German manufacturing rose to 50.3 in June from 50.1 the month before, coming in slightly above an earlier preliminary reading of 50.0. 

Interpreting the PMI Reading

A reading above 50.0 indicates growth, while below that figure signals contraction. 

Factors Influencing Output and Orders

Reliance on Backlogged Orders

Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said that companies are still relying partly on backlogged orders to support output, which in the long term is not sustainable. 

"But we did see new orders return to growth in June, albeit rising only marginally," said Smith. 

Risks to Sustained Growth

"There's still the risk of some payback from the front-loading of orders we've seen in recent months which, alongside high price levels and still relatively elevated levels of uncertainty, is likely to weigh on growth in the near term." 

Output and Sector-Specific Demand

Output rose for a sixth straight month in June, with manufacturers citing lower backlogs and greater inflows of new work. 

Anecdotally, the new orders were related to the defence and technology sectors, as well as an interest in building up buffer stock, according to the survey. 

Price Trends and Inflationary Pressures

Easing Input Cost Inflation

Smith also highlighted the noticeable easing of input cost inflation from May's near four-year high, as the drop in oil prices has started to filter through. Factory gate price inflation slowed to a three-month low. 

Outlook Dependent on Geopolitical Developments

"The direction of travel of prices in the coming months is clearly dependent on developments in the Middle East, though some lagging inflationary pressures can be expected to remain in the system regardless," said Smith. 

Supplier Performance and Future Expectations

Supplier Delays and Market Sentiment

Supplier delays also eased to their lowest in four months, though they remained elevated.

Manufacturers' expectations for output over the next 12 months improved slightly from April's recent low, but remained below the long-run average as the Middle East conflict, high costs and market uncertainty continue to weigh on sentiment.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • June’s final PMI edged up to 50.3, indicating marginal expansion in German manufacturing and a rebound in new orders after May’s stall. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • Input cost and factory gate price inflation eased in June, aided by falling energy costs, though risks persist amid Middle East conflict. (spglobal.com)
  • Despite the uptick, sentiment remains cautious—companies lean on backlogged orders and face ongoing uncertainty from geopolitical tensions. (spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the German manufacturing PMI for June 2024?
The S&P Global final PMI for German manufacturing rose to 50.3 in June 2024, indicating modest growth.
What factors contributed to the growth in German factory activity in June?
Growth in German factory activity was driven by increased output and a rebound in new orders, partly related to defence and technology sectors.
How did price trends behave in June and what influences them going forward?
Factory gate price inflation slowed to a three-month low in June, and future price trends depend on developments in the Middle East.
Are manufacturers optimistic about future output?
Manufacturers' outlook for output over the next 12 months improved slightly but remained below the long-run average due to ongoing uncertainty.
What is the significance of a PMI reading above 50.0?
A PMI reading above 50.0 signals growth in manufacturing activity, while a reading below 50.0 indicates contraction.

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