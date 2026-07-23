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Oil prices rise to six-week high as US-Iran tensions escalate - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices rise to six-week high as US-Iran tensions escalate

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil & Gas Commodities Geopolitics

Oil Prices Hit Six-Week High as US-Iran Tensions and Houthis Attacks Escalate

Escalating Geopolitical Tensions Drive Oil Price Surge

By Arathy Somasekhar

Oil Price Movements and Market Reaction

July 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 1.5% to their highest in more than six weeks on Thursday, with the United States launching a new round of strikes on Iran and Yemen's Houthis targeting oil tankers in the Red Sea. 

Brent crude futures rose $1.93, or 2% to $96 by 0011 GMT, the highest since June 8. It had settled over $3 higher at $94.07 in the previous session, just shy of a six-week high. 

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.44, or 1.7%, to $88.27 after rising nearly 3% on Wednesday.

US-Iran Conflict Intensifies

US Military Actions and Iranian Response

The U.S. military said it carried out a 12th consecutive night of attacks on Iran hours after U.S. President Donald Trump's vowed to destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant every time Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, raising the stakes in the war with Iran.

Strait of Hormuz Under Threat

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that an oil tanker had caught fire after an explosion while attempting to pass through what they described as a mined route south of the Strait of Hormuz, and that the two other tankers had turned back.

The Guards said the strait was under their control and "completely closed" while U.S. actions continued in the region, warning that no tanker would be allowed to enter or leave without coordination with Iran.

Houthis Escalate Attacks in the Red Sea

Naval Blockade and Targeted Attacks

As well as the renewed conflict over control of that key waterway, the Iran-aligned Houthis have opened a new front in the war by threatening to target vessels carrying Saudi oil in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and announced a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis said they had carried out a military operation targeting two Saudi oil tankers, and maritime security reports said one of the vessels named by the group, the Saudi-flagged tanker Encelia, had been hit in the Red Sea.

Impact on Global Shipping and Energy Supplies

The Houthis said they had forced around 10 ships to retreat and return after warning vessels against sailing to Saudi ports. Reuters could not immediately verify this account.

The Houthis' naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea threatens to disrupt global energy supplies beyond the Gulf, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards' spokesperson also warned shipping companies that the Strait of Hormuz southern route is mined in a post on X.

US Oil Supply and Market Data

On the U.S. supply side, crude stocks rose by 2 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, as refinery runs eased and crude exports dropped while imports rose. Analysts' in a Reuters poll had estimated a 1.1 million-barrel draw. [EIA/S]

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude rose about 2% to ~$96 a barrel, the strongest since June 8, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea (au.marketscreener.com)
  • U.S. launched consecutive nightly strikes on Iran, and Houthis pledged naval blockades and hit oil tankers, raising fears of disruption to global energy routes (lemonde.fr)
  • Despite oil price upside, U.S. crude inventories rose by 2 million barrels last week—well above analyst estimates of a 1.1 million‑barrel draw—easing some supply concerns onshore (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise to a six-week high?
Oil prices surged due to escalating tensions between the US and Iran, including US strikes and threats to oil shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea.
What actions did the US take against Iran?
The US launched a new round of strikes on Iran, with President Trump threatening to target Iranian infrastructure following attacks on oil shipments.
How have Iran and the Houthis disrupted oil transport?
Iran's Revolutionary Guards declared the Strait of Hormuz closed without their coordination, while the Houthis attacked Saudi oil tankers and imposed a naval blockade in the Red Sea.
What is the potential impact on global energy supplies?
Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea could significantly affect global energy supplies, as these are key shipping routes for oil exports.
Did US crude stock levels affect oil prices?
Yes, the US Energy Information Administration reported a crude stock increase of 2 million barrels, which contributed to market volatility alongside geopolitical tensions.

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