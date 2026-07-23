GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
US-Iran tensions underpin dollar as yen nears 40-year low - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

US-Iran tensions underpin dollar as yen nears 40-year low

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

US-Iran Tensions Drive Dollar Strength as Yen Hits 40-Year Low

Market Reactions to Geopolitical Tensions and Currency Movements

By Satoshi Sugiyama

Dollar Stabilises Amid US-Iran Tensions

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The dollar largely stabilised on Thursday as renewed U.S.-Iran tensions kept investors on edge and underpinned demand for the safe-haven currency, while the yen languished near a 40-year low with little sign of a turnaround.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, was flat at 101.11. The greenback has gained as the worsening flare-up between Washington and Tehran triggered a rebound in oil prices and fanned inflation fears.

Oil Prices and Inflation Concerns

Oil prices rose,  with Brent crude futures up by more than 1.3% to $95.31 a barrel on Thursday after the U.S. military said it launched a new round of strikes on Iran and the Iranian-aligned Houthis claimed military strikes on two Saudi oil tankers as part of a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, raising the risk of further disruption to Red Sea oil flows. 

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields climbed to a 17-month high on Wednesday as rising oil prices stoked inflation concerns which could increase the odds of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Expert Commentary on Dollar Strength

"What is different from the start of the conflict five months ago is inventories. Lower inventories mean shortages of oil and gas are more likely the longer the conflict continues, exacerbating the negative economic impact of high energy prices which favours the USD," said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics and foreign exchange at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in a note.

Other Major Currencies React

The euro was up 0.02% at $1.1412. The European Central Bank will hold a meeting later on Thursday. It is all but certain to keep ​interest rates unchanged but will hold the door wide open to another rate hike in September, as a fresh jump in energy ‌prices threatens to put more upward pressure on inflation. 

The Australian dollar dipped 0.1% versus the greenback to $0.6989 while New Zealand's kiwi softened almost 0.1% to $0.5811. British sterling last traded at $1.3373.

Yen Shows Little Sign of Recovery

The Japanese yen edged 0.02% higher against the greenback to 163.1 per dollar, surrendering gains after Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that Bank of Japan officials were open to raising rates at a faster pace than the consensus among economists.

Bank of Japan Policy and Market Expectations

Reuters reported that the BOJ remains on alert to upside inflation risks that could lead to faster interest rate hikes than markets project, according to three sources familiar with its thinking.

The currency weakened to 163.23 on Tuesday, its lowest level since December 1986, as investors adjusted to a shifting policy backdrop under Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, whose administration has struggled to dispel expectations that it could pressure the BOJ to delay further rate hikes.

Government Intervention and Analyst Insights

Japan's finance minister has repeatedly issued verbal warnings about possible intervention in the currency market, and Tokyo carried out yen-buying operations in April and May.

But the yen's broader trajectory has remained unchanged, with analysts attributing its weakness to broad-based dollar strength and the BOJ's still-low interest rates.

"Against the backdrop of rising energy prices and mounting expectations of a more hawkish Fed meeting next week, it appears very unlikely — despite continued threats — that Japanese authorities will intervene until after next week’s FOMC meeting," Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia, said in a note.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S.–Iran conflict fueling oil price gains supports dollar strength amid inflation worries
  • Brent crude trades above $90 a barrel, with risks to key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz (theweek.com)
  • The yen remains near a 40‑year low (around ¥162 per dollar), despite talk of Bank of Japan intervention (nippon.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How have US-Iran tensions affected the US dollar?
US-Iran tensions have increased demand for the safe-haven US dollar, leading to its stabilization and strength against other currencies.
Why is the Japanese yen at a 40-year low?
The yen is at a 40-year low due to broad-based dollar strength, low Bank of Japan interest rates, and uncertainty over Japan's policy direction.
What is the impact of rising oil prices on currency markets?
Rising oil prices, driven by US-Iran tensions and Red Sea disruptions, have fueled inflation concerns and affected currency values, supporting the dollar.
Are central banks expected to change interest rates soon?
The European Central Bank is expected to maintain interest rates, while there is speculation about possible Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan rate hikes.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil prices rise to six-week high as US-Iran tensions escalate

Oil prices rise to six-week high as US-Iran tensions escalate

Image for Analysis-After tackling discounts in China, Nike still needs to win back shoppers

Analysis-After tackling discounts in China, Nike still needs to win back shoppers

Image for ECB to pause rate hikes but signal that more may be needed

ECB to pause rate hikes but signal that more may be needed

Image for US says it reached nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia

US says it reached nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia

Image for Trading Day: $100 oil looms 

Trading Day: $100 oil looms 

Image for Google quarterly cloud revenue growth beats expectations

Google quarterly cloud revenue growth beats expectations

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Swiss court orders fresh ruling for whistleblowers in multi-billion fraud case
Swiss court orders fresh ruling for whistleblowers in multi-billion fraud case
Image for Ford and Geely strike deal for EV production at Spanish plant, ABC reports
Ford and Geely strike deal for EV production at Spanish plant, ABC reports
Image for Samos rivals Genel Energy with $359 million bid for UK's Capricorn
Samos rivals Genel Energy with $359 million bid for UK's Capricorn
Image for EU regulators clear with conditions Paramount's $110 billion bid for Warner Bros
EU regulators clear with conditions Paramount's $110 billion bid for Warner Bros
Image for Chanel appoints Helene de Tissot as new CFO
Chanel appoints Helene de Tissot as new CFO
Image for Alstom keeps guidance despite weak European orders, sees pickup ahead
Alstom keeps guidance despite weak European orders, sees pickup ahead
Image for Moncler Q2 revenue rises on Asia demand, Europe lags on weaker tourism
Moncler Q2 revenue rises on Asia demand, Europe lags on weaker tourism
Image for Dassault Aviation posts jump in first-half sales and profit
Dassault Aviation posts jump in first-half sales and profit
Image for US politicians pitch aviation, space business at Farnborough Airshow
US politicians pitch aviation, space business at Farnborough Airshow
Image for Valeo first-half sales fall, but beat market expectations
Valeo first-half sales fall, but beat market expectations
Image for Italy optimistic about downward revision of 2025 deficit, minister says
Italy optimistic about downward revision of 2025 deficit, minister says
Image for Czechs may float 40% stake in Prague Airport in 2028, news agency CTK reports
Czechs may float 40% stake in Prague Airport in 2028, news agency CTK reports
View All Finance Posts