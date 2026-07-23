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Musk keeps Tesla-SpaceX merger speculation alive, cites growing overlap - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Musk keeps Tesla-SpaceX merger speculation alive, cites growing overlap

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Elon Musk Leaves Door Open to Tesla-SpaceX Merger as Overlap Grows

Speculation Grows Around Potential Tesla-SpaceX Merger

By Akash Sriram and Chris Kirkham

July 22 (Reuters) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday left the door open to the EV maker merging with his other trillion-dollar-plus-valued firm SpaceX, declining to dismiss the possibility and citing growing overlap between the companies.

Comments from Musk Fuel Merger Rumors

“As you can tell from the many collaborations on so many fronts with SpaceX, there’s more and more overlap,” Musk said on Tesla's earnings call.

“We can't talk about, you know, combining companies and that kind of thing on an earnings call," he added. "It’s got to be done with the appropriate process.”

Investor and Analyst Reactions

Investors and analysts have long speculated about the possibility of combining Musk’s electric vehicle and space firms, with the discussion intensifying during SpaceX's record $75 billion initial public offering process.

After Musk's comments, he called on Tesla General Counsel Brandon Ehrhart, who stuck to boilerplate language calling SpaceX a “great partner” that provides “numerous beneficial transactions.”

Market Sentiment and Predictions

Gene Munster, managing partner at Tesla investor Deepwater Asset Management, said the call left him more convinced the companies were destined to be joined over the next few years. 

"I would put the odds that these two will combine at 90% today," he said in a video posted on social media. "If you were going to ask me yesterday I would have said it's 80%."

Existing Collaborations and Synergies

Tesla already supplies batteries and manufacturing technologies for some SpaceX projects, while the companies are jointly developing Terafab, a semiconductor manufacturing facility designed to produce AI chips.

Proponents argue that combining the companies could simplify Musk's corporate empire and create a more integrated company spanning artificial intelligence, robotics, manufacturing, energy and space infrastructure.

Analyst Insights on Integration

JPMorgan analysts said this month that "operational integration between the two entities is already deep," citing shared engineering talent, AI infrastructure, Terafab and Musk's leadership as factors that "would facilitate an eventual combination."

Stifel analysts struck an even more bullish note, writing that "many investors consider it inevitable that Musk will move to combine SpaceX with Tesla — for them the question is not if but when."

Executive Perspectives

SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell has also acknowledged potential benefits, telling CNBC in June that folding the companies together "might make Elon's life a little easier" by streamlining management across his businesses.

Challenges and Considerations

Regulatory and Governance Hurdles

Others, however, caution that any transaction could face formidable hurdles. In the same research note, JPMorgan pointed to the “practical bottleneck” of getting regulatory approvals for both companies, particularly in China, where national security concerns over SpaceX’s U.S. government ties could pose problems.

Analysts also note that Musk controls a much larger voting stake in SpaceX than in Tesla, complicating governance considerations for Tesla's public shareholders.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru, Chris Kirkham in Los Angeles and Abhirup Roy in San Francisco; Editing by Mike Colias and Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Musk did not rule out a Tesla‑SpaceX merger, noting increasing overlap across engineering, AI and manufacturing operations.
  • Terafab—a joint Tesla–SpaceX–xAI semiconductor ‘mega‑fab’ project in Texas—exemplifies growing integration and long‑term strategic alignment.
  • Analysts see merger as ‘inevitable’ or 90% probable, though regulatory hurdles—particularly in China—and complex governance pose significant challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Elon Musk say about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger?
Elon Musk declined to rule out a merger between Tesla and SpaceX, citing increasing collaborations and overlap between the companies during Tesla's earnings call.
Why are investors speculating about a Tesla-SpaceX merger?
Investors and analysts are speculating due to growing collaboration, shared technologies, and Musk's leadership across both companies.
What are some examples of Tesla and SpaceX collaboration?
Tesla supplies batteries and manufacturing technologies for SpaceX projects, and both companies are developing Terafab, an AI chip facility.
What challenges could a Tesla-SpaceX merger face?
A merger could face regulatory hurdles, especially in China, and governance issues due to Musk’s differing ownership stakes in each company.
How likely do analysts believe a Tesla-SpaceX merger is?
Some analysts, like Gene Munster, estimate there is a 90% chance that the companies will merge in the next few years.

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