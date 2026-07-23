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Pichai pushes back on claims Google is losing ground in AI race - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pichai pushes back on claims Google is losing ground in AI race

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Google CEO Sundar Pichai Defends AI Strategy After Gemini 3.5 Pro Delay

Google Faces Investor Concerns Amid AI Model Delays

By Deborah Mary Sophia and Kenrick Cai

Background: Gemini 3.5 Pro Delay and Investor Reactions

July 22 (Reuters) - Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai used Wednesday's earnings call to mount a robust defence of Google's AI strategy, pushing back on concerns that the company has fallen behind rivals after delaying a flagship model and ceding ground in AI coding.

Investors have become increasingly uneasy over Google delaying the release of Gemini 3.5 Pro, a model originally slated for June that was expected to bolster the company's standing in AI coding and autonomous "agent" tasks, two of the industry's most fiercely contested areas.

The latest setback has fueled worries that Google was losing momentum just as OpenAI and Anthropic and a host of Chinese rivals have accelerated the pace of model releases. On the call on Wednesday, Pichai struck an unusually defensive tone as analysts pressed him on the state of Google's frontier models and whether they could still compete at the cutting edge of AI development.

Pichai's Response to Analyst Questions

"We've had clearly frontier models. There are many attributes on which we are still at the frontier; there are areas where we've acknowledged we need to improve and coding and agentic coding is an example of that," he said in response to JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth, who questioned whether Gemini could remain competitive at the industry's leading edge and noted Google's slower release of models.

Highlighting Gemini Flash and Recent Developments

Rather than dwell on the Gemini 3.5 Pro delay, Pichai repeatedly highlighted Gemini Flash, Google's cheaper, faster "workhorse" model that powers a growing range of applications, including cybersecurity, customer-service agents, data analytics and enterprise software.

He pointed to Gemini 3.6 Flash, released this week, saying it had improved by more than 10 points on a coding benchmark compared with the previous version while using fewer tokens. The company on Tuesday also unveiled Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite and a cybersecurity-focused Flash Cyber model, while keeping Gemini 3.5 Pro in partner testing.

Looking Ahead: Gemini 4 and Future Roadmap

"I think people will be pleased" when Google unveils Gemini 4, Pichai said, describing it as a "very ambitious effort." He stressed that Google is training a significantly larger model designed to compete at the frontier when it is released, adding that the company remains "very committed and very confident" about staying at the leading edge of AI.

When Barclays analyst Ross Sandler raised similar concerns about Google's model release pace, Pichai disclosed that Gemini 4's roadmap includes rolling out models "almost at a monthly cadence."

Broader Challenges and Market Impact

Investor Sentiment and Ecosystem Strategy

Pichai's vigorous defence underscores a growing challenge facing Google: persuading investors to judge its AI ambitions not by the delay of a single flagship model, but by the scale of an ecosystem spanning cloud infrastructure, custom AI chips and a portfolio of Gemini models embedded across its products and services.

Financial Performance and Stock Movement

While Google posted another quarter of blistering cloud growth on Wednesday — up 82%, far above an average estimate of 64% — Wall Street is increasingly focused on whether the company can regain leadership in AI coding and frontier reasoning, especially as its capital costs skyrocket.

Alphabet raised its capex plans by $15 billion to a range of $195 billion to $205 billion.

The company's shares fell more than 3% in after-hours trading. Concerns over Gemini's delays, coupled with several high-profile executive departures, have left the stock down about 9% since the end of April.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru and Kenrick Cai in San Francisco; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Pichai emphasized Google remains at the AI frontier, citing improved performance and efficiency of Gemini 3.6 Flash across coding and multimodal tasks, including a 17% reduction in token usage and better benchmark scores (e.g., DeepSWE rising from 37% to 49%) (blog.google).
  • Google Cloud delivered an exceptional quarter with revenue up 82% year‑over‑year to $24.8 billion, significantly exceeding analysts’ 64% estimate, underscoring robust demand for AI‑driven enterprise infrastructure (wdez.com).
  • Alphabet raised its capital expenditure forecast by $15 billion—from $180–190 billion to $195–205 billion—to fuel AI infrastructure and data‑center expansion; inventory-related investor concerns contributed to a post‑earnings 3% drop in shares (wdez.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Google delay the release of Gemini 3.5 Pro?
Google delayed Gemini 3.5 Pro to ensure its competitiveness in AI coding and agent tasks, prompting investor concern over falling behind rivals.
How is Google responding to concerns about losing ground in AI?
CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized improvements in Gemini Flash models, ongoing innovation, and a strong AI roadmap including Gemini 4.
What role does the Gemini model play in Google's AI ecosystem?
Gemini models, including Flash and Flash-Lite, power applications in cybersecurity, customer service, and data analytics across Google's ecosystem.
How have Google’s AI delays affected its stock performance?
Concerns over Gemini delays and executive departures have caused Google’s stock to fall about 9% since the end of April.
What are Google's future plans for AI model releases?
Google plans to release new AI models at almost a monthly cadence, with a major Gemini 4 release aiming to regain leadership in frontier AI.

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