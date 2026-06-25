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Oil prices fall as tankers exit Strait of Hormuz - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices fall as tankers exit Strait of Hormuz

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Oil prices at pre-war levels on rising Middle East supply

Market Trends and Supply Dynamics

By Anushree Mukherjee

BENGALURU, June 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices were on Thursday at levels last seen before the start of the Iran war, as expectations of rising supply from the Middle East outweighed demand concerns.

Current Price Movements

Prompt-month Brent crude futures for August delivery were down 25 cents, or 0.34%, to $73.49 a barrel by 1327 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate lost 24 cents, or 0.34%, to $70.10 a barrel.

Both contracts hit their lowest since February 27, the day before the launch of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

August Brent was trading lower than September, which was priced at $73.83 at 1327 GMT, signalling ample short-term supply.

Supply Factors in the Persian Gulf

"The backlog of vessels in the Persian Gulf is being cleared which has created a wave of supply, and we see evidence of supply assets restarting soon alongside terminals restarting," said Rystad Energy analyst Janiv Shah. 

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright told a forum that flows through the Strait of Hormuz were close to those before the war began, with at least 20 million barrels having exited the strait in the last 24 hours.

Normalisation would take a few weeks, however, because the strait needs to be demined, he added.

Shipping Confidence and Insurance

"Most of the increase in flows from the Gulf is outbound —ships exiting the Strait," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

However, a significant increase in inbound flows requires shipping confidence to return, including safety assurances and mine clearance to allow insurance premiums to normalise, Staunovo said.

Impact of Iranian Supply and Sanctions

Rising Middle Eastern supply, together with Iran set to boost sales after a temporary reprieve from U.S. sanctions, drove down prices of physical crude oil cargoes around the world.

Goldman Sachs said it does not expect a large pick‑up in Iranian production, even if sanctions relief extends beyond the August 21 expiry.

China's Role in Iranian Oil Demand

On the demand side, China is likely to remain the main buyer of Iranian crude, as European Union and British sanctions on Iranian oil and vessels remain in place, the bank added.

Geopolitical Developments and Future Outlook

An accord agreed last week to end the war has allowed the resumption of traffic through the strait, which Iran had effectively blockaded. 

It set up a 60-day period of negotiations to tackle tougher issues, such as Iran's nuclear programme. Wright said oil would continue to flow through the strait even if the deal did not hold, and that Iran would not be able to close it again.

Price Forecasts

UBS lowered its Brent price forecasts to $85 per barrel for end-September and end-December, and $80 per barrel for end-March and end-June 2027.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Robert Harvey in London, Colleen Howe in Beijing and Siyi Liu in Singapore, Editing by Alexandra Hudson, Susan Fenton and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • An interim U.S.–Iran accord has allowed tankers to resume passage through the once-blocked Strait of Hormuz, easing supply anxieties. (apnews.com)
  • U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright reported around 20 million barrels exited the strait in the last 24 hours, with traffic rising “very meaningfully,” contributing to the price decline. (aa.com.tr)
  • Oman opened temporary northern and southern routes without tolls to facilitate safe tanker movement, reinforcing improved logistics. (arabnews.pk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall this week?
Oil prices fell as tankers stranded in the Strait of Hormuz were able to exit, alleviating supply concerns following an initial accord to end the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.
How much did Brent crude decline?
Brent crude futures for August delivery dropped 40 cents, or 0.54%, to $73.34 a barrel as of 0004 GMT.
What triggered the resumption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz?
An initial accord to end the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran allowed tankers to resume exiting the strategic waterway.
Are oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz back to normal?
According to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, flows are close to pre-war levels but complete normalcy will take a few weeks due to the need for demining.
Did U.S. crude stock levels impact oil prices?
U.S. crude stocks hit their lowest since 1984, but markets focused on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz rather than supply data.

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