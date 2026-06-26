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Oil edges lower amid resumption of strait shipments even as vessel hit near Oman - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil edges lower amid resumption of strait shipments even as vessel hit near Oman

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Geopolitics

Oil set for hefty weekly losses as tankers exit Strait of Hormuz

By Robert Harvey

Crude Prices Plunge Amid Easing Supply Concerns

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Crude prices plunged by about 3% on Friday, on course for steep weekly losses, on easing supply concerns as more stranded oil tankers exited the Strait of Hormuz, even though a cargo vessel was hit near Oman on Thursday.

Market Performance and Weekly Declines

Brent crude futures fell $2.50, or 3.32%, to $72.76 a barrel by 1209 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate lost $2.15, or 2.99%, to $69.77.

The Brent benchmark was heading for a weekly decline of about 9.7% while WTI was trading around 8.9% lower than its close last Thursday before the market closed for a public holiday last Friday.

Analyst Perspectives on Oversupply

"The predominant view, it appears, remains one of imminent oversupply," said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

Strait of Hormuz: Tanker Movements and Regional Developments

Saudi Aramco Resumes Oil Loading

Refining giant Saudi Aramco resumed oil loading on Friday at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf after close to a four-month halt, shipping data from LSEG showed.

Two Very Large Crude Carriers, which can load cargoes of 2 million barrels, were seen loading crude at the terminal while another waited nearby, the data showed.

Market Reaction to Increased Flows

"There is a general selloff as the market reacts to the increased flows exiting the Strait of Hormuz and China not yet picking up crude demand," said June Goh, senior oil market analyst at Sparta Commodities.

Security Incidents and Geopolitical Tensions

Both benchmark contracts jumped more than 2% on Thursday after a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile near Oman, prompting the U.N.'s shipping agency to suspend its voluntary evacuation scheme.

Two U.S. officials told Reuters that Iran fired on the cargo ship as it attempted to pass through the strait. Iranian authorities said the security of vessels passing outside designated Hormuz routes is not guaranteed.

Iran on Friday reasserted its right to control shipping through the strait and warned Gulf states against siding with the United States.

Crude Shipments and Market Outlook

Data on Thursday showed that crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz rose this week to their highest since the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran began in February, buoyed by a ceasefire deal that reopened the waterway, though overall traffic remains a fraction of the pre-war daily average.

"If the number of transits does not increase more strongly next week either, scepticism in the market is likely to grow, so that the oil price is likely to rise again," Commerzbank analysts said on Friday.

Russian Diesel Export Ban Considerations

Meanwhile, Russian authorities are considering a diesel export ban for several months, state news agency TASS said on Friday. 

Russia is a major diesel exporter but is facing fuel supply issues after a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on its oil refineries and other energy infrastructure.   

(Reporting by Robert Harvey in London, Mohi Narayan in New Delhi and Sam Li and Lewis Jackson in BeijingEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent and WTI futures retreated ~0.2%, while both remain on track for weekly declines near 7%, driven by improving shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
  • A cargo vessel was struck near Oman by an apparent Iranian attack, prompting the U.N. to pause an evacuation scheme and reigniting geopolitical risk worries.
  • Shipments through the Strait surged to their highest levels since the Iran–U.S. conflict began in February, but traffic remains well below pre-conflict norms.
  • Venezuela’s recent earthquakes caused damage and power outages, raising concerns over whether oil output near its ~1.2 million barrels/day level can be maintained.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall on Friday morning?
Oil prices fell due to easing supply concerns as more stranded oil tankers exited the Strait of Hormuz despite a recent vessel attack near Oman.
How much did Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate fall?
Brent crude fell 19 cents to $75.07 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate dropped 13 cents to $71.79 a barrel.
What caused the recent increase in oil price volatility?
Volatility increased following the attack on a cargo vessel near Oman and ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran.
Have shipments through the Strait of Hormuz returned to normal levels?
No, overall traffic remains below the daily average observed before the conflict began, despite a recent rise in shipments.
Did the recent earthquakes in Venezuela affect oil supply?
Preliminary assessments showed limited damage, but power outages raised concerns about sustaining prior output levels.

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