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Yen wobbles near 40-year low as dollar pauses for breath - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Yen wobbles near 40-year low as dollar pauses for breath

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Resilient dollar slips, markets still wary of yen intervention risk

Dollar Performance and Market Reactions

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Gregor Stuart Hunter

Dollar Movement Against Major Currencies

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped against most other major currencies on Friday as Federal Reserve rate hike bets were tempered a touch by the latest economic data and falling oil prices, allowing the yen — trading in an intervention danger zone — to find firmer ground.

The greenback was still poised to end the week higher and remains on track for its best month since July 2025, with gains of just over 2.3% .

Impact of Economic Data and Oil Prices

Thursday's data showing a key measure of U.S. inflation met economists' expectations and easing oil prices, down more than 3% on Friday, have moderated rate-hike bets slightly.

Any dollar selling was expected to be limited for now, with focus on interest rate gaps between major economies. Traders still anticipate a Fed rate hike given a robust economy, while falling energy prices have pushed back expectations for imminent moves from the likes of the European Central Bank.

Strategist Insights on Dollar Trends

"We have had a bit of profit taking, maybe because of month-end, but I think this move in the dollar could extend a bit more," Nick Kennedy, a currency strategist at Lloyds in London, said.

"In aggregate, rate differentials are driving things again."

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.3% at 101.19, gathering momentum during the London session.

It has edged down from more than one-year highs hit earlier in the week.

The euro was a third of a percent firmer at $1.13321 , while sterling rallied 0.25% to $1.3219 .

U.S. money markets are fully pricing in a one quarter-point rate hike by year-end.

Yen in the Danger Zone

STILL IN THE DANGER ZONE

Japan's yen strengthened 0.1% against the dollar to 161.60, rising from a two-year trough of 161.95 on Thursday. Breaching the 161.96 mark would take it to its weakest level since 1986.

The weaker side of 160 is considered by many in the market as a line in the sand for Japanese officials.

Bank of Japan Policy and Market Reactions

Some banks accelerated their timeline for rate hikes from the Bank of Japan after data showed on Friday that core inflation in Tokyo accelerated in June, providing additional support for the yen.

Kamal Sharma, Bank of America senior G10 currency strategist, said there were good reasons why Japan authorities had not stepped into markets yet.

"The yen is not the stand-out move. We've not had, in G10 parlance, sharp and excessive moves that are specific to the yen," he said.

"The market is short yen, but the pace of this move is probably not conducive to intervening."

Dollar/yen is up just 0.17% this week.

Other Currency and Asset Movements

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar eased 0.14% to $0.6901. Bitcoin was up just 0.2% at $59,481, trimming earlier gains. It fell to its lowest since September 2024 earlier this week.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; additional reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter in Singapore ; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Yen near 40-year low: ¥161.82/USD, just shy of the July 2024 intervention threshold of ¥161.96—the weakest since 1986.
  • Dollar pauses after U.S. PCE inflation aligns with forecasts and Fed officials signal rate-hike uncertainty, tempering market bets.
  • Despite the pause, Capital Economics expects further U.S.–Europe interest rate policy divergence to lift the dollar later in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the yen hovering near a 40-year low against the dollar?
The yen is near a 40-year low due to mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials and inflation data meeting expectations, which affected trader bets on interest rate hikes.
What was the recent exchange rate between the yen and the US dollar?
The yen was trading at 161.82 per US dollar, slightly above a two-year nadir of 161.95.
How did US inflation data influence currency markets?
US inflation data aligned with forecasts, tempering hopes for an early rate hike and causing the dollar to pause after recent gains.
What are analysts predicting for the US dollar’s trend in the next months?
Analysts expect policy divergence between the US and Europe could support further gains for the dollar in the second half of 2026.
How did other major currencies perform against the US dollar?
The euro, pound, and Australian and New Zealand dollars saw slight declines, while bitcoin and ether rose modestly.

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